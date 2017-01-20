Weekend Open Thread

On the same day that the BBC glorifies the terrorist murderer who was a commander in the IRA as it killed men, women and children, Martin McGuinness, and who is still proud and unrepentant for all that he did, it asks you if you are appalled and disgusted by Donald Trump. #BBCvalues.
A new open thread for the weekend…all yours….
Beeb website has this non story masquerading as news, which is simply a blatant attempt to link Hitler to Trump.
Pope Francis warns against rise in populism
For some vague reason, probably a combination of inertia and a desire to extract a bit of value from the licence fee, I have persisted with watching three episodes of the expensive BBC/Tom Hardy vanity project Taboo.
The drama seems to delight in mystery and mumbling for the sake of mystery and mumbling and the dialogue becomes more sweary-mary as it goes on. The slime punk unpleasantness and especially the bad language inserted into this historical piece is obviously put there for effect. You can imagine the producers saying:
“Let’s do an anti-Jane Austin, for real… for the millenials, take out everything the kids don’t get – start with the clever words and replace it with some effin’ and jeffin’ cool. Plus, it will get the show lots of socail media attention, hopefully”
It all fails to shock, in fact for some vague reason it just reminds me of Dick Emery’s sweary word twisting vicar
“Brexit will kill Good Friday pact”
Gerry Adams, that peace-loving president of Sinn Fein, has threatened a return to violence, bombing and terror should Brexit go ahead.
He states that the fundamental human rights enshrined in the 1998 accord to end violence could be undermined.
http://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/taking-northern-ireland-out-of-eu-will-destroy-good-friday-agreement-adams/ar-AAm6hjB?li=AAaeUIW&ocid=spartandhp
No doubt the BBC will be cock-a-hoop at the thought of the IRA indiscriminately killing innocent people and blaming it on Brexit.
Did these fundamental Human Rights he speaks of apply to the British Army? Who are still being prosecuted. But not IRA members who murdered.
Thanks to Tony Blair for the mess.
BBC Online News:
“”Fighting to hold back her tears, an A&E nurse has told 5 live Investigates: “I really struggle when management comment and they ask how many hours will the patient be alive for… because we need the bed.””
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-38710217
No mention of course by the biased-Leftand anti-Brexit BBC of the strains caused by uncontrolled immigration.
350,000 new patients every year from around the world causes a strain on the NHS, does it not??
