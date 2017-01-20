Weekend Open Thread

On the same day that the BBC glorifies the terrorist murderer who was a commander in the IRA as it killed men, women and children, Martin McGuinness, and who is still proud and unrepentant for all that he did, it asks you if you are appalled and disgusted by Donald Trump. #BBCvalues.
A new open thread for the weekend…all yours….
These protests are against Trump are being made by people who regard him as protectionist and nationalist and an opponent of free trade. But ten years ago many of these same folks would have been protesting against globalisation.perhaps they are too stupid to see the contradiction. But I suspect that their motive in both cases is driven by fashion and wanting to accepted by their equally foolish friends and they don’t actually think about what they are doing at all.
There are three parties in a trade deal, the company it shareholder and executives being one, the customers a second and the company employees the third group. With free trade between countries of roughly equal prosperity all three groups benefit and so free trade is a win all round. But with free trade between a rich country and a poor one , Assymetric Free Trade, the outcome is very different. The company invests in the poor country to produce its goods cheaply and generates higher profits, the customer gets a cheaper product and so benefits , but the worker in the rich country loses their job. Basically the wealth of the rich country is exported to the poor one. Exactly what has happened in Europe and the USA and what President Trump opposes.
The EU is actually a little protectionist itself . If it had remained a trading block with protectionist policies and not sought to become a Federal state , I would have wished to remain in it. We do need to be careful with our free trade deals and avoid Asymmetric ones otherwise we will lose our jobs to China, India et al in the long term.
Many of us long ago accepted that this is a culture war and named the enemy. The enemy sneered and forgot this was for real. Suddenly President Trump makes a speech and it is all to real for the snowflakes and they can’t handle it.
Just look at the Guardian today. Self deception that is mirrored in their mouthpiece the BBC/C4.
This is just the start and now battle is joined. This culture war is going to change the world and our world in particular. We could lose but that is always a risk. The cultural marxists really believed that an ancient civilisation was going to go down with out a fight.
Wrong again boys and girls. Life is just not like that.
This is a critical year for us and now is the time to give no quarter to the enemy.
