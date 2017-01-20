Weekend Open Thread

On the same day that the BBC glorifies the terrorist murderer who was a commander in the IRA as it killed men, women and children, Martin McGuinness, and who is still proud and unrepentant for all that he did, it asks you if you are appalled and disgusted by Donald Trump. #BBCvalues.
Apparently all those nice cuddly left liberal students and others keen to ensure their safe spaces, ever keen to support pacifist agendas, multicultural and equality agendas, are…….errrrr………rioting in Wahington DC.
Oh, the irony.
Or is that hypocrisy.
Or just the true character of the Far Left.
Katty Kay became a little over-emotional.
http://www.itv.com/news/2017-01-20/protester-who-screamed-at-trumps-inauguration-this-is-not-america/
The BBC are being as negative as ever and are showing little respect for the new President of the United States of America.
The inter-changeable photo in the link below is supposed to “show” that the place was thronged when Barak Obama was sworn in as President and how few attended the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
But it has been pointed out on the internet that the picture they have used for Donald Trump was taken BEFORE the event started and was when people hadn’t even started gathering.
More Fake News, eh BBC?.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-38682574
Sinniberg
Did the BBC show any pictures of the rioting [soros funded] leftards that might of stopped people getting to the inauguration of President Trump In the sprit of that famous BBC balance, truth and factual reporting??
BBC Trump – “Donald Trump changed the image at the top of his new @POTUS account after Twitter users spotted it was from Barack Obama’s 2013 inauguration”.
“the number of people who turned out to view his midday swearing-in appeared to be smaller than the estimated two million who turned out for Obama.
Images of the National Mall, taken from the top of the Washington Monument, showed sections of the white matting laid down to protect the grass were largely empty.
There will be no official estimate of the crowd’s size to settle the issue.
Compare the 2017 inauguration with 2009 with our interactive image”
For goodness sake … BBC give it up
A good friend of mine in Washington tells me that the photo taken was first thing in the morning. He states that everywhere was pretty much full as far as he could make out.
3 likes
The BBC lost again….viva la Trump! ! Viva la beautiful wall….viva la nationalism…..viva la melting snowflakes.
And our nigel has got a job working for Fox news, that’ll defo piss the beeboid off
Happy days 🙂
The BBCs Trump ed again, and they ve followed through
BBC – Accusations of plagiarism Charges of plagiarism are usually enough to bury a political appointee – particularly an outsider who doesn’t have close ties to the Washington establishment. The age of Trump is no ordinary time, however.
A recent CNN Money investigation revealed that Monica Crowley, named by Mr Trump to be senior director of strategic communications for his National Security Council, had committed more than 50 instances of plagiarism in her 2012 book, What the (Bleep) Just Happened”
Well plagiarism, a lot of crap around in political, books a lot pretending
Oh look … Obama
Courtesy of David Maraniss’ new book, we now know that yet another key prop of Barack Obama’s identity is false:
His Kenyan grandfather was not brutally tortured or even non-brutally detained by his British colonial masters. The composite gram’pa joins an ever-swelling cast of characters from Barack’s “memoir” who, to put it discreetly,
differ somewhat in reality from their bit parts in the grand Obama narrative.
The best friend at school portrayed in Obama’s autobiography as “a symbol of young blackness” was, in fact, half Japanese, and not a close friend.
The white girlfriend he took to an off-Broadway play that prompted an angry post-show exchange about race never saw the play, dated Obama in an entirely different time zone, and had no such world-historically significant conversation with him.
His Indonesian step-grandfather, supposedly killed by Dutch soldiers during his people’s valiant struggle against colonialism, met his actual demise when he “fell off a chair at his home while trying to hang drapes.”
… But ask not for whom the drapes hang, they hang for thee: today it’s curtains for Barack Obama, and curtain up for Donald Trump”.
Mark Steyn
Not for the first time today, I`ve heard a BBC shill-as well as the odious Matt Frei-say “well all previous Presidents have at least PRETENDED to seek unity, to “reach out” to the losers” etc.
Anybody else remember Obama being asked to “reach out to Romney supporters”?
Nor me-only crap about his “having a landslide, a mandate”.
This is the idiot left. Castro a healer-but Farage divisive(which is the new mortal sin, as opposed to kneecapping Protestants)
For the liberal gobshites from England to assume that Obama was OK to promise stuff he`d never had ability or intention to do, only shows why the US swamp needs draining.
Britain too Mr President- we`ll be learning now every day.
All President Trump has to do to reduce the BBC and the snowflakes of the world to despair and to send a real message of defiance to the useless overweening nations of the world that amount to sweet FA (and that includes nearly all of Europe) is to move the Israel embassy to Jerusalem.
The single most public display of the new US policy to the world.
Face it the only countries that now matter are the USA,China,Russia and India. The rest can go screw themselves and that includes us.Sentiment might be a help but as for our media it is finished in the USA.
Reality has struck at long last.
A recent study shows that one out of three liberals is just as stupid as the other two 🙂
Brexit is happening, Trump is President and the BBC is pissing into the wind.
So, the cream of our liberal media have done their best to negate, belittle and nullify the inauguration of a man who, on their own admission, is now the world’s most powerful. And he also likes to hold a grudge, does not forgive those who cross him and enjoys taking revenge.
Not the wisest course of action, eh? Or are they so far up themselves as to really believe that they speak for the majority, and that they are also so pure and unsullied as to be beyond retaliation?
gaxvil
Only the sheeple who are too lazy or stupid to do any research believe anything the BBC calls news and current affairs those of us who are awake go eslswhere and access multiple sources on the internet, alt-media, social media, youtube etc analyise them and make our own minds up rather than relying on the BBC and the rest of the lying dying media
Just saw some BBC advert for itself from one of their am-dram dressing up historians.
Lucy Worsley.
She`s doing a programme on “historical fibs” that we`ve unthinkingly accepted as true.
I`ll let you pick YOUR favourites that the BBC will be choosing.
But I saw some crap by Timewatch re how the Crusades have been portrayed by the BBC in the last few decades last night. Left them to it after twenty minutes.
But the bit I heard-nasty Christians being all horrid to peace-loving Muslims in Jerusalem and other Islamic “holy sites”-made me heave.
Reckon Lucys already started early-and we heard more than four fibs in a few minutes last night.
Typical lefty Islamophiliac crapola. But it`s the BBC-so what ELSE would we expect?
