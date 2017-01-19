Mid-Week Open Thread

Unemployment down, wages rising at 2.7%…but the BBC told us that that was ‘nothing to celebrate’…the jobs are all rubbish, low-skilled and low paid, part-time jobs[em…no they’re not] and wage inequality is a huge problem…that’ll be despite the ONS telling us the other day that wage inequality was continually reducing and was back to the levels of the 1980’s. [BBC ignores fact that the Rich are paying huge sums in tax now and that the tax allowance rise has taken millions out of tax altogether and that there has been a rise in the minimum wage, or the living wage, whatever.]
The BBC is also trying to encourage a movement for a general election telling us May has set out her ‘manifesto’ for Brexit and therefore it should be voted on. Trouble is she has a mandate for that Brexit ‘manifesto’ already…it’s that thing the BBC and the Remainders like to ignore…the Referendum to which Parliament ceded sovereignty and gave the government its mandate to act on the result…which is to leave the EU. A general election would in essence be a second referendum but with the added complication that not all the votes would be because of Brexit but for a myriad of other reasons. The BBC knows this and hopes Labour will win, or take enough seats to remove the Tory majority and thus be enabled to block Brexit by claiming no mandate in the country. Once again the BBC is interfering in the politics of Britain trying to rig an election and block Brexit.
Funny how before the referendum the BBC was telling us that the uncertainty was killing business [no, no it wasn’t] but now they are agitating for not only another ‘referendum’ but a general election which would, they hope, throw into question Brexit…thus causing even more uncertainty and instability in the economy…odd how that is apparently OK now as they peddle the same line as Labour and the LibDems.
Anyway, another open thread to name and shame…….all yours….
Hey is something fake about Zuckerbergs own Facebook posts ?
The man who is going to clean the internet of fake news has a team of staff curating them for him.
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/01/19/report-mark-zuckerberg-has-staff-run-his-facebook-page-delete-negative-comments-about-him/
2 likes
BBC Aus – “CAR” ploughs into pedestrians in Melbourne
The wreckage of a car is seen as police cordoned off Bourke Street mall, after “A CAR” hit pedestrians in central Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2017 Four people including a young child are killed, but police say it is not a terror attack
This chap was “Known to the authorities”,
“suddenly using a vehicle as a weapon”,
“stabbing attack”,
“taking hostages”,
Oh he has “mental illness”
he “acted alone” ie a erm … lone wolf
and he screamed, allah ackbar as he attacked.
AND …
has a suddenly mystifying Greek/Kurdish etc lineage that to anyone in authority has them completely baffled as to a motive, astoundingly despite his now blocked Facebook apparently stating that he s a Islamic convert
“Most evidence appears to be in his facebook account that have all been blocked, it showed that James “Jimmy” Gargasoulas was a convert to Islam”
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/01/australia-police-ask-reporter-to-take-down-video-of-witness-saying-car-attacker-was-screaming-allahu-akbar
3 likes
Bbc/Amazon to do joint production of Pratchett novel Good Omens, as a series.
0 likes
Despite Brexit the Bank of Cyprus has moved its stock exchange listen from Athens to London
1 likes
StewGreen
Nowt on Al Beeb about that ?
But just in case their researchers ‘missed’ it, here it is for them ……….
” Bank of Cyprus listing a ‘vote of confidence’ in London, says chief
Lender moves shares from Greece to Britain despite Brexit”
https://www.ft.com/content/a8c839f6-dd84-11e6-9d7c-be108f1c1dce
1 likes
Just this minute saw Trump being sworn into office – Not many demonstrators there ? His mission statement “America First” !
1 likes