Mid-Week Open Thread

Unemployment down, wages rising at 2.7%…but the BBC told us that that was ‘nothing to celebrate’…the jobs are all rubbish, low-skilled and low paid, part-time jobs[em…no they’re not] and wage inequality is a huge problem…that’ll be despite the ONS telling us the other day that wage inequality was continually reducing and was back to the levels of the 1980’s. [BBC ignores fact that the Rich are paying huge sums in tax now and that the tax allowance rise has taken millions out of tax altogether and that there has been a rise in the minimum wage, or the living wage, whatever.]
The BBC is also trying to encourage a movement for a general election telling us May has set out her ‘manifesto’ for Brexit and therefore it should be voted on. Trouble is she has a mandate for that Brexit ‘manifesto’ already…it’s that thing the BBC and the Remainders like to ignore…the Referendum to which Parliament ceded sovereignty and gave the government its mandate to act on the result…which is to leave the EU. A general election would in essence be a second referendum but with the added complication that not all the votes would be because of Brexit but for a myriad of other reasons. The BBC knows this and hopes Labour will win, or take enough seats to remove the Tory majority and thus be enabled to block Brexit by claiming no mandate in the country. Once again the BBC is interfering in the politics of Britain trying to rig an election and block Brexit.
Funny how before the referendum the BBC was telling us that the uncertainty was killing business [no, no it wasn’t] but now they are agitating for not only another ‘referendum’ but a general election which would, they hope, throw into question Brexit…thus causing even more uncertainty and instability in the economy…odd how that is apparently OK now as they peddle the same line as Labour and the LibDems.
Whether we won the referendum or not , the country has problems which need fixing . When things aren’t going right it’s nothing to do with Brexit , but the underlying problems which should be faced .
Such as ,
Not having enough of a skilled workforce
Too many leaving schools half illiterate
Too many people on benefits
Importing too many people
Not integrating the new arrivals
Benefit tourism and free care on the NHS
Not spending enough on our armed forces then using them too much
Throwing our (tax ) money around the world
Our workforce , thus our country , being highly taxed and thus we are too expensive
A bloated Foreign Office that loves to meddle
Politicians who love to stomp around on the world stage
An idiotic idea the Brits must do the exiting jobs and Jonnie Foreigner can be a proletariat skivvies
Only caring about London style jobs ; finance , computers and law
A lazy , anti democratic , secretive traitorous senior civil servants .
Sort those problems out and we can turn the country round .
Can I add to that the delusion that National Insurance is not tax.
As an employer I am paying 14% on every penny I pay my staff and they are paying 11% on most of their earnings yet we allow the self-employed to pay a couple of quid a month. Then we hear that EU migrants can come here and work on a self-employed basis i.e.. Scrap metal/waste collecting and sorting ( with accommodation provided in some cases, this is not self-employment).
Then, to cap it all, having paid tens, if not hundreds of thousand in NI we are warned that our state pension may be withdrawn/refused in the future and we are not entitled to social care in old age.
Can you imagine the uproar if Direct Line refused to pay out for repairs to your car having established you can afford to pay yourself, notwithstanding the fact they have take premiums from you.
On average, we all cost the government around £ 2,300 pa. so I cannot see how immigration is the massive win win proclaimed by Liberals.
For a brief moment there, the briefest of moments following May’s speech, I thought that just maybe the BBC had taken their foot off the throttle of negativity.
Well, this morning’s Today Programme has just proved to me that I was either imagining it, or it was just the briefest of less negative moments. Oh my, they were back on message again this morning … Brexit is awful … Trump is even worse. Yawn.
