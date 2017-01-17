Hard Pounding

It just wasn’t supposed to be like this….for the last few days we’ve been assured by the BBC that when May makes her big Brexit speech the Pound will crash. Well it hasn’t…it’s gone up. How long before we hear of the first business to stop trading because of the high pound caused by, em, Brexit?

Farron…what a prick, to be blunt….the guy is utterly, utterly delusional…..the only ones who want to cut the ‘People’ out of Brexit is Farron himself and the Remainders who want to overturn the most historic and democratic vote this country has had for a long, long time….

Tim Farron claimed she was saying “politicians can have a bit of democracy at the end of this process, but the people can’t.” And he told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn his party would vote against “anything that cuts the people out of this process”.

Farron does the LibDems no favours…he seems entirely untrustworthy and thoroughly unpleasant every time I hear him speak…always sneeringly contemptuous of the voter, the Brexit voter that is…he gives Corbyn a run for his money.

Always interested to hear what Jon Pienaar has to say when he comes to give us his instant analysis of anything….whatever he says believe the opposite and you can’t go far wrong…today he gave us the marvellously insightful evaluation of May’s speech telling us that she didn’t tell us anything new. What? Just that we were definitely not going to be in the Single Market or the Custom’s Union and that we’d have a vote in Parliament and in the Lords….wasn’t that what everyone had been clammering to hear for ages? If you were a Brexit voter that was indeed a given but to the BBC and the Remainders who have stubbornly remained as obtuse as possible and refused to admit that ending free movement meant no Single Market it must come as a shock…Brexit does actually mean Brexit.

It’s a curious thing but the BBC still allows the Remainders to repeatedly peddle their narrative about the mythical ‘Soft Brexit’, staying in the Single Market and keeping freedom of movement, still pretending that that is some kind of Brexit when it has always been clear that Brexit was about ending both those and that was precisely what the referendum was ultimately about.

The BBC should apply the same standard of balance that they apply to climate change….the consensus, ie the vote, has meant the issue of Brexit is settled, democratically, and therefore the BBC should not be giving so much airtime for Remainders to keep on returning to the same old subject again and again and in effect trying to re-run the referendum again and again. Let’s not have any false balance….let’s have Remainders challenged on what they are going to do to help Brexit succeed, and if not why not, instead of being allowed on to sabotage it and Britain. Let’s have the BBC ask the Remainders why they seem so intent on undermining the British economy and its stability as they seek to cause as much confusion, disharmony and anger as possible in the hope thet can delay or stop Brexit.

The BBC should also apply its own standards on the use of language when it refuses to use words that are perjorative and controversial or seen as such by one of the parties to any dispute…such as ‘terrorism‘ or the Israeli ‘security fence’…or barrier or apartheid wall or open prison…..the BBC though is happy to use ‘Hard Brexit’ and ‘Soft Brexit’ when there are no such creatures…The so-called ‘Soft Brexit’ is a term designed by Remainders to gull the Public into thinking it is in some way ‘Brexit’ when in fact it is a pure lie…a ‘Soft Brexit’ is nothing less than the status quo, remaining in the EU. ‘Hard Brexit’ is a phrase designed to sound unpleasant and threatening and therefore create a nasty image of what will happen if we do Brexit. The BBC should not be using such phrases.

Finally…it will be interesting to see what they say about the FTSE falling as they have always been very quick to explain away the rise in the FTSE after Brexit as being due to it being composed of mainly foreign companies who deal in dollars. Will they have the cheek to blame the fall on Brexit and May’s speech now?