Hard Pounding

It just wasn’t supposed to be like this….for the last few days we’ve been assured by the BBC that when May makes her big Brexit speech the Pound will crash. Well it hasn’t…it’s gone up. How long before we hear of the first business to stop trading because of the high pound caused by, em, Brexit?
Farron…what a prick, to be blunt….the guy is utterly, utterly delusional…..the only ones who want to cut the ‘People’ out of Brexit is Farron himself and the Remainders who want to overturn the most historic and democratic vote this country has had for a long, long time….
The PM’s speech was about an “extreme version of Brexit” says the Liberal Democrat leader.
Farron finished his midday interview with the words “if we leave the EU”. Priceless.
SOS. Save our Snowflakes. Alan try to be kind to them now. Friday is going to be a day of untold misery for them.
Not just the snowflakes that will be having a day of misery on Friday 20th Jan but the MSM as well looking forward to seeing the BBC’s nose rubbed in it
Laura Kuenssberg tells us that it is the end of how ‘Britain has earned it’s money for decades’. Wouldn’t her surname be so much sweeter if it had a ‘T’ in it!
