The Great Half-White Hope

Interesting video from 1990…

Remember during the referendum campaign when Boris ran through the reasons people had suggested as to why Obama might not be a fan of the British,one reason being his Kenyan ancestry and that his grandfather was allegedly tortured by the British. The BBC et al rounded on him shouting ‘racist’….and yet the BBC, the Guardian and senior diplomats had all said the same thing before. As always with the BBC the ‘truth’ is a flexible thing…changing and adapting to better target the enemy…in this case a Brexiteer.

The video pretty much confirms, in Obama’s own words, the feeling that he might have some antipathy towards Whites and colonialisation and that this could influence his attitude towards Britain. So Boris was right, as we already knew…and the BBC helped ceate and exploit a ‘racism storm’ for its own political purposes.

Also of note is Obama’s observation that having educated the people in Kenya or other black countries, if there are no jobs then ‘things could explode at any point’ and mass civil disturbances break out. So in 1990 Obama predicts what just happened in the US as a political and social earthquake hits the liberal world and Trump gets elected because the workers were dumped on the scrapheap. Perhaps Obama should have listened to his younger self and applied it to America just as much as to ‘black’ countries.