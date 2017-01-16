Not-The-Start The Week Open Thread

I’m sorry, we were going to have a new open thread to start the week off but we have just had an email [via Moscow curiously] from the BBC’s James Harding. He tells us that in view of the fact that this site inconveniently shines a brutal light of truth upon BBC’s prejudiced and partisan reporting, exposing liars, charlattans and those who peddle misinformation as news, we unfortunately don’t match the criteria that conform to the BBC’s stated aims of closing down debate, curbing free speech and imposing boundaries on free thought and thus we are to be shut down.
Still…rules are made for breaking…I’m sure you’ll find a way to have your say…..
I heard Jacob Rees-Mogg in a “discussion” with some pro-EU tw@t on the Jeremy Swine Show, albeit hosted by Fatty Feltz, J R-M was as polite as he always is and listened to the other chap’s unsavoury verbiage, yet when Jacob spoke this cretin kept butting in and talking over him.
Fatty didn’t make any attempt to control said tw@t and when she did pipe up, it was to ask BOTH of them to stop talking over the top of each other, as though they were both equally to blame. This is a tactic I have noted employed by al beeboids before, with an interviewee who is misbehaving but is one, the views of whom, al beebus concur: try and make it appear that the other side are doing it too.
I must say that when one did have the opportunity to hear was J R-M had to say, it seems such a waste of talent that he isn’t in the Cabinet; he would be a great asset to David Davis’ department I would have thought and I’m surprised at May not using him in some capacity.
J R-M during the piece got a nice dig in about Fatty Clarke, comparing him to the tw@t mentioned above as having neither of them read the EU treaties properly.
Sorry to change the subject but the subject of John Kerry.
A year ago I had a lovely trip to Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Hanoi, Halong Bay and Hoi An. Visited my daughter who was teaching English.
A truly lovely country and people.
The American War museum in Ho Chi Minh City was very educational. A very graphic account was on the walls of John Kerry’s time there. The Vietnamese people aren’t keen on him and no wonder why!
http://www.counterpunch.org/2013/07/26/what-john-kerry-really-did-in-vietnam/
BBC announce that people are refusing to attend Trump’s inaugural and post a picture of a sad and lonely Dondal writing a speech that allegedly few will be there to hear.
The shortage of guests is so bad that
‘Trump’s team have been running adverts on Facebook and Twitter “personally inviting” people to come visit Washington for the inauguration and featuring a video of Mr Trump promising that the concert will be “really fantastic”.’
Pull the other one BBC fake news department
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-38656271
