Not-The-Start The Week Open Thread

I’m sorry, we were going to have a new open thread to start the week off but we have just had an email [via Moscow curiously] from the BBC’s James Harding. He tells us that in view of the fact that this site inconveniently shines a brutal light of truth upon BBC’s prejudiced and partisan reporting, exposing liars, charlattans and those who peddle misinformation as news, we unfortunately don’t match the criteria that conform to the BBC’s stated aims of closing down debate, curbing free speech and imposing boundaries on free thought and thus we are to be shut down.
Still…rules are made for breaking…I’m sure you’ll find a way to have your say…..
The BBC has experienced its own “blue Monday” today, sore as hell at being scooped by Michael Gove.
Cheer up, and get on the train……..
Obama’s Legacy – This says it all and really, it’s worse than you thought.
http://townhall.com/columnists/katiekieffer/2017/01/16/obama-failed-the-black-community-n2272039
More gushing guff from the BBC:
“John Kerry finds Vietnam War site where he killed a man”
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-38627067
I remember a few years back when Kerry was being punted for high office, and a large number of swift boat vets coming out to denounce Kerry as a liar and a fraudster who wrote his own medal citations and falsified his own Purple Heart incidents. Easy to research with plenty of examples, but not for the BBC it seems.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Kerry_military_service_controversy
Weren’t Kerry’s “injuries” also not sustained in combat? A minor scratch to his arm sorted by a plaster and a bruise to his buttocks. Though because he was an officer he could put in for his own Purple Hearts.
http://www.militarycorruption.com/kerry4.htm
Spot a regular technique with BBC reports on Islamic terrorists. Blame the security forces .
Well the Tunisian security may have failed, but come on folks it was the Moslem gunman who killed the people.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-38630124
I’m surprised that the bBBC hasn’t told us this news about how successful President Obama has been: in the last eight years he has had nine newly-discovered species named in his honour!
Barack Obama trapdoor spider Aptostichus barackobamai
western striolated puffbird Nystalus obamai
three fish – the spangled darter Etheostoma obama, Congo River cichlid Teleogramma obamaorum and Hawaiian basslet Tosanoides obama
firedot lichen Caloplaca obamae
extinct Cretaceous Period lizard Obamadon gracilis
cricket hairworm (a parasite of insects) Paragordius obamai
turtle blood fluke (another parasite) Baracktrema obamai
Note the scientists’ sense of humour in giving his name to two parasites and an extinct lizard.
Has anybody heard the BBC say anything remotely negative about O’ Bamagh’s presidency? Anybody else sick and tired of hearing about the golden economic legacy he is bequeathing to Trump?
On the lunchtime news today I also heard ‘He made it cool to be black again’ (even though he’s half-white), ignoring the fact he’s leaving the US more racially divided than ever thanks to playing to the pernicious black victimhood agenda and portraying himself as black rather than mixed race (which logically would have given him licence to claim to be THE unifying symbol for America).
And earlier, from a Today presenter ‘He said Britain wouldn’t be at the front of the queue’. So even when everybody knows he’s been an absolute arrogant shit daring to threaten we’ll ‘Go to the back of the line’ if we don’t stay in the EU, AND we have the words to prove it – straight out of his mouth – the BBC makes a little bit of an adjustment putting a much, much softer slant on it.
Bastards.
Bastards.
Bastards.
There are so many questions around Obama it is unbelievable, among them:
He was a “B” student at High School, a “C” student at Occidental College yet is accepted to elite Columbia University and Harvard Law School. He was from a broken family of modest means, yet somehow he could attend these very expensive schools and universities.
Obama’s Ivy League transcripts and bar exam results are still unavailable to public scrutiny.
He never practiced law, he was a “community organiser” (?) in Chicago and launched his political career in the home of his friend Bill Ayers, who was a senior figure in the Communist terrorist group “The Weathermen” and who was in hiding from the authorities from 1970 until 1980; then he got off via legal “technicalities”.
Why did every big name politician obstructing Obama’s rise get removed?
Yet according to al beebus there has: “never been a whiff of scandal about him” – quite incredible.
I’ve just watched the first fifteen minutes of BBC Panorama tonight on Trump. His name is Trump because that is all the BBC call him.
Absolutely no evidence offered against ‘Trump’ as regards the ‘sex dossier’. The BBC refer to how the Russians operate in ‘ hotel honey traps’ and therefore assume the dossier is true.
The narrator obviously hates Trump. Trump broke off an interview with him and told him that he was ‘thick’.
I should have sat through the biased bilge but I could see which way it was going.
