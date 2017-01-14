Weekend Open Thread

Tristram Hunt has fled Corbyn’s car crash communism for the V&A Museum. What will be one of its newest acquisitions to put on public display? Perhaps the Labour Party now that it’s time has past and the rats are leaving the sinking ship abandoning all hope along with it. I’m guessing all that champagne in the fridges at BBC HQ must be nearing its sell by date. Better drink up now boys and girls of the BBC…it could be a long wait otherwise. Still, you’ve got important work to do fighting Trump, Brexit, Far-Right, or even just Right wing, ideology and political success and of course defending the ramparts of the liberal, or not so liberal, bunker against the ravages of ignorant peasantry in revolt, grievously misled as they are by lies and misinformation in a post-fact, post-truth world where elective ignorance is the new enlightenment. Once more unto the breach dear lefties until you fill up this breach with your hideously English dead…as a very subversive, err elitist and pro-Establishment, Sherlock might say as he once again is used as a vehicle to peddle hidden messages for our Progressive masters.
BBC News – Brits are ‘not so white’ in 2017
Is it diversity central BBC who added “not so white”
“Compare that to the controversy of 2016, where white acts dominated the awards”.
“Acts including Craig David, Michael Kiwanuka and Nao have told BBC Newsbeat an increase in diversity at this year’s Brit Awards is “a great thing”.
“Skepta, who previously called the Brits “embarrassing” for its lack of diversity, is leading the nominations with Little Mix”
“The one thing about Britain is how amazingly diverse it is. We are all in this melting pot together”.
“This is a dream come true and the increase in diversity is a great thing”.
“The importance of diversity is that’s what music is. It shows you another view point of how you think in your head and it makes you see the world differently”.
So who said … not so white?
Radio 4 is at it again, currently broadcasting a lecture in Marxism by someone called Robert Newman. In the way doctors like to deliver vile and dangerous medicine by coating it in sugar, Radio 4 is describing his programme as ‘comedy’ but Newman, who is using evolutionary biology as his vehicle, is simply using his layman’s knowledge of biological science as a sugar coating to disguise his own bitter and dangerous content within.
And who the hell is Robert Newman anyway? Ironically, given the way the AGW hecklers like to belittle James Delingpole as ‘just an English graduate’, Newman also read English, but at the other place, Cambridge, and has since slid down the intellectual greasy pole by becoming a political activist and a comedian (in so far as those two things are separable).
It’s not that Newman is’t funny (he isn’t – he’s as predictably banal as Harry Worth) it’s that he is not actually there to make the audience laugh at all. That would be entirely incidental to his primary purpose, which is to deliver a lecture any political commissar sent to keep an eye on the communist rebels in the Spanish Civil War would have been proud of.
And that perfectly sums up the BBC today – and Radio 4 in particular: a soapbox for the far Left, disguised as entertainment. It is relentless, apparently endless, out of control and wholly in breach of the BBC’s charter to do this sort of thing but it does it anyway and, so far gets away with it, thumbing its nose at anyone who sees what it is up to.
It really is time that the BBC was destroyed, brick by brick. It is beyond reform.
But do we finish the left’s work by destroying the BBC? Do we abolish the police, town planning, social work, teaching?
These institutions have been infested and cruelly distorted into propaganda machines for the left. The BBC is now an anachronism, I reluctantly accept it. I just remember the good old days of free sport for us kids. Before it sold it’s soul to pay TV.
That’s the $64,000 question, isn’t it? Pol Pot doesn’t set us a very good example, but what alternative is there? Can you honestly see even the complete evisceration of the BBC’s programme making teams stopping the rot?
I think it has to go.
Fol-de-rol
In ‘Trumpology’ the entire ‘swamp needs draining’. Unfortunately the MPs in this country are to timid to do the job. They are afraid of the media, they have been for years.
IMHO Tory MPs and their researchers visit this site – Lets hope that they get bolder and raise the issue of Al Beeb’s bias in Parliament.
My message to the “Tory Wets” – UKIP are on your tails ………
How many of the bodies that you list have been infested by those who have been through the reeducataion program that is Common Purpose?
“Common Purpose runs leadership development programmes that inspire and equip people to work across boundaries. This enables them to solve complex problems in organizations and in society”
Sound harmless and benign don’t they?
Was at the gym today, on the treadmill facing the telly showing a BBC 1 godslot programme. The Beeb were actually promoting Christianity! What’s this, I thought, AlBeeb trying to be even-handed?
No way, it was about a vicaress stretching the hand of friendship towards migrants and asking us all to do the same. She’d bought a house with some spare cash she happened to have and installed them there. We then had film of the baptisms of 40 year old Arabs having water poured over their heads while they grinned and blinked gratefully.
Quick – headphones on – and found my self on AlBeeb radio! This time the programme was about how child migrants are surviving in Greece! The first one that they interviewed had a basso profundo voice to rival Paul Robeson.
If you can join the army at 16, get married at 16, then you aren’t a child at 16. Why does the U.N.categorise “children” as being under 18?
Antiques Roadshow on now. Subject …Jewish Refugees in WW2 ……no doubt trying to equate the Jews being exterminated by Hitler to the hundreds of millions trying to escape a sh*tty life in Africa to one of opportunity by “breaking into” Europe.
The propaganda never stops. And it just has the opposite effect on me, anyway.
It does on many of us. I get more radical by the week and it’s entirely due to the Left’s hegemony over the media.
