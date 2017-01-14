Weekend Open Thread

Tristram Hunt has fled Corbyn’s car crash communism for the V&A Museum. What will be one of its newest acquisitions to put on public display? Perhaps the Labour Party now that it’s time has past and the rats are leaving the sinking ship abandoning all hope along with it. I’m guessing all that champagne in the fridges at BBC HQ must be nearing its sell by date. Better drink up now boys and girls of the BBC…it could be a long wait otherwise. Still, you’ve got important work to do fighting Trump, Brexit, Far-Right, or even just Right wing, ideology and political success and of course defending the ramparts of the liberal, or not so liberal, bunker against the ravages of ignorant peasantry in revolt, grievously misled as they are by lies and misinformation in a post-fact, post-truth world where elective ignorance is the new enlightenment. Once more unto the breach dear lefties until you fill up this breach with your hideously English dead…as a very subversive, err elitist and pro-Establishment, Sherlock might say as he once again is used as a vehicle to peddle hidden messages for our Progressive masters.