Thursday Open Thread

I can confirm this site has not been hacked, filmed in salacious acts, had secret meetings with shady Russian backers nor conspired to bring down America. This is all our own work….apart from the kompromat provided by our excellent agents in the field who leak the sordid details of BBC bias to us via various nefarious and secret methods….carry on the good work chaps…your country needs you…whichever country that maybe…..detail your kompromat here…
A part of the BBC Online bias machine is broken this morning, or is Mateless on holiday, unable to get to work due to the strikes, or finally locked up where she belongs in a padded cell?
There are actually two, yes TWO, articles looking at ‘men’s issues’, and not a single ‘women’s issue’ in sight! What’s more, surprisingly, neither article mentions BREXIT, TRUMP, RISE OF THE POPULIST FAR (FASCIST BASTARD) RIGHT or CLIMATE CHANGE (all AKA ‘We’re all doomed! doomed! DOOMED I TELL YOU!’). What has gone wrong?! Surely that can’t be right? I feel faint.
In case anyone is interested the two articles are:
Income Inequality Among Men Soars http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-38603722
&
Car Insurance Gender Divide Widens http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-38598993
Both something which probably needs reporting, but not things I suspect are going to change any time soon, or perhaps even need changing? I don’t think a BBC that gets all hot under the collar about ‘men’s issues’ instead of ‘women’s issues’ is any more my cup of tea, if these issues are significant then they affect both genders (assuming we have partners of the opposite sex – not a popular combination in Beeb land it seems, family members of the opposite sex, friends and colleagues of the opposite sex etc…).
Are we perhaps seeing the start of a new trend, the BBC having flogged the old horses of feminism, transgenderism and LGBT rights to death and now looking for a new oppressed group to ‘defend’? Yeah, right, dream on.
Still rather surprising reporting from Aunty Boob I have to say!
Bye bye Tristram – another rat deserting a sinking ship
Sorry to go off message and moan about Sky news (yet again) but this morning they were running a piece about Brits seeking EU passports due to to Brexit.
They focused on a Jewish Lady, a Sebag Montifiore. Apparantly the Spanish as an act of atonement for the inquisition are allowing decendents of the victims to become Spaniards again.
Why anyone would wish to return to a country where an ancestor was ‘burned at the stake’ is beyond me.
But the implication was, Britain is such a nasty hate filled place post Brexit, that its best to keep ones options open.
Or it could be the promise of warm weather and cheap sangria.
Nobody expects the Spanish inquisition, especially not me, on the morning news. But the drip drip drip of anti Brexit tripe just won’t let up.
“Or it could be the promise of warm weather and cheap sangria.”
Well it’s not the employment prospects, that’s for sure.
Perhaps being Jewish, she is impressed by the fact that Spain also kicked out its Moorish invaders? Doubt if that came up though.
Even with the MSM and celeb’s on side, Brexit won and Trump won.
The BBC have now gone so far as to nullify their teacher,Goebbels. He maintained, “Tell a lie often enough and it becomes the truth”. Maybe the BBC hasn’t told the lie often enough and that’s why they keep trying and trying.
They used to talk of the nobility of the free press – dedicated people who would risk death to get to the truth. Shame on you BBC and your cronies. You are an embarrassment to this country.
Sky news has gone into full on John le Carré mode this morning. Despite a growing line of people willing to dis the pee gate report, including the CIA themselves, Sky news continues to offer the opinion that it could still all be true. After all those dastardly Russians have used “honey traps” before and Trump, being a high profile character would certainly be of interest to the FSB. They go on to opine that this would account for Trumps apparent warmth towards Putin, as if avoiding nuclear conflict and fighting a common enemy in ISIS wasn’t all the explanation required.
It seems Sky news can’t ever win a Pulitzer prize so they are going for the Booker prize instead.
