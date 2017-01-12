Thursday Open Thread

I can confirm this site has not been hacked, filmed in salacious acts, had secret meetings with shady Russian backers nor conspired to bring down America. This is all our own work….apart from the kompromat provided by our excellent agents in the field who leak the sordid details of BBC bias to us via various nefarious and secret methods….carry on the good work chaps…your country needs you…whichever country that maybe…..detail your kompromat here…
Brilliant demolition by Andrew Neil on the Daily Politics show of an a supposed Professor (Joshua Silver – I would guess one of the ‘educated’ Remainer acedemics). The idiot has raised a ‘hate crime’ complaint with the police about Amber Rudd’s proposal to find out the percentage of foreign born nationals in the workforce, so that training deficiencies in the UK could be identified. Totally embarrassing, inarticulate performance. Couldn’t support any of his allegations so just made them up. No surprise that he is at Oxford University. God help our kids if this cretin is an example of our higher education system.
Also no surprise to learn that even though there is no real basis to his complaint it will still be registered by the Police as a race hate incident. Think we can see why there are supposedly so many post Brexit race hate crimes now … or not !!
I wonder if Trump knows that our government and msm don’t speak for the majority of the population.
I’m embarrassed by shows like hignfy where the entire content is comprised of slagging off Trump, Farage and Brexit.
It used to be funny when it started but hignfy is a parody of what it used to be.
Almost all of our politicians are virtue signalling their heads off, showing their dislike of Trump and thinking that people will believe they are jolly nice people. They are so out of touch with us.
The same with the media but we all know about that.
I just hope that our honourables, luvvies, msm types and others who are full of their own self importance, are not taken seriously by Trump. I hope he knows that the majority of us are on his side. Sort of lily Allen in reverse, apologising for the rubbish we have representing us.
