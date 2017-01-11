Mid-Week Open Thread

The ‘deep left’ May Riddell and someone from the Economist, the Economist which just printed a hatchet job on May, on the Today programme to discuss May, Brexit and ‘muddle’….no bias there then. The BBC failing to challenge Corbyn as he says he is not wedded to freedom of movement but, oh, hang on, demands we remain members of the Single Market which entails keeping freedom of movement…so pretty much wedded to freedom of movement just not to the truth….Jon Pienaar calls Corbyn ‘deep Left’…sorry what? The extremist ‘Far Left’ surely? The BBC once again covering for Corbyn. I’m sure there’s plenty more bias out there…..
Nick Robinson seems to have lost his marbles over this…
And yet he heads up the BBC morning propaganda to the world on behalf of the nation?
As part of the BBC’s racist white male hate campaign, they are amplifying the following non-story: “Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris ‘offended’ by casting of white actor to play him “. They currently have it ranked as their number one most popular trending news item:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/newsbeat/article/38592573/michael-jacksons-daughter-paris-offended-by-casting-of-white-actor-to-play-him
Cast your minds back three weeks. The bBBC was reporting on how relatively low was business in the High Street before Christmas. Doom and gloom.
Must be due to the uncertainties over Brexit.
At the last count, lidl, argos, sainsbury’s, tesco, have, in the last few days, all reported sales ahead of their forecasts, some with record sales. And even Debenhams and M and S are showing growth.
Must be due to…..errrrr……………customers not listening to the biased BBC???
‘sales ahead of their forecasts, some with record sales… Must be due to…..errrrr………’
Oh the BBC have an answer, just this week a favoured guest analyst assured us good economic news this Christmas was a ‘last hurrah’ before the inevitably bad news in 2017. Brexit, dontcha know…
BBC: Heads they win, tails you lose.
And while I am on it, builders like Taylor Woodrow are expecting profits at the high end of analyst expectations, and Persimmon are reporting strong sales, with Barratt likely to be the same. This sector got hammered straight after the vote but hey presto, it’s all OK.
Meanwhile, Carney is revising his forecasts – upwards.
I have this niggling non-economic theory that people, feeling free of the EU conformist straightjacket, are going to get more entrepreneurial and feel better about themselves. This pyschology will outweigh any number of economic technicalities. We’ll have to work hard, but it will be more Project Cheer than Project Fear.
What ARE the beeboids going to do?
Just read the following article in the BBC’s doom and gloom Brexit Armageddon series – this time infecting the Basketball section of BBC Sport:
“NBA commissioner Adam Silver has admitted uncertainty over Brexit and the UK’s future outside the European Union makes it hard to predict London’s chances of getting a franchise … Brexit is something we monitor very closely,” Silver told BBC Sport … I have been following Brexit but what it would mean in terms of placing a franchise in England I do not know. … Last June, Britain voted in a referendum to leave the EU by 52% to 48%.”
So basically the BBC run a non-story in the BBC Sports Basketball section about the concerns of Brexit for UK basketball participating in the NBA on the basis of someone who says he doesn’t know if Brexit will have an impact on the decision – which to me is a neutral response to a loaded question by a BBC Sport’s subversive. Not getting the positive response they were hoping for they still run the story. What feckers the BBC continue to be:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/basketball/38590117
Mmm. It’s three years since BT Sport signed a deal to show NBA matches on TV. I wonder if it’s coming up for renewal and the BBC are in the race…?
3 likes
So the NBA are monitoring Brexit closely, but don’t know if it will have an effect or not. Classic.
I think we can probably survive without one NBA game a season. Who cares about basketball?
BBC bimbette gets on high horse. Falls off.
Luckily, she is just what Aunty has the unique funding to maintain.
10:20 Darbyshire, demands that the Trump dodgy dossier is published. What would she be saying if it was the Obama dodgy dossier?
She is missing the point here…. it already has been published and is all over the Internet. That is what the furore is about, it has been published but none of the content is verifiable, nor has it or can it be verified.
It would seem that some of the MSM including CNN and the BBc are letting themselves down badly on this issue as they seem to be reporting it all as if it were true, which Zerohedge again this morning, seems to be at odds with.
BBC not really enjoying the reaction to ‘source’ material that is less encouraging than the glory days of McAlpine…
