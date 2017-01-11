Mid-Week Open Thread

The ‘deep left’ May Riddell and someone from the Economist, the Economist which just printed a hatchet job on May, on the Today programme to discuss May, Brexit and ‘muddle’….no bias there then.  The BBC failing to challenge Corbyn as he says he is not wedded to freedom of movement but, oh, hang on, demands we remain members of the Single Market which entails keeping freedom of movement…so pretty much wedded to freedom of movement just not to the truth….Jon Pienaar calls Corbyn ‘deep Left’…sorry what? The extremist  ‘Far Left’ surely?  The BBC once again covering for Corbyn.  I’m sure there’s plenty more bias out there…..

One Response to Mid-Week Open Thread

  1. embolden says:
    January 11, 2017 at 7:20 am

    On Today this morning Barbara Plett-Usher, reporting “American media reports” that the Russkies have something embarrassing on Donald Trump….. The obvious question….How has a man who has been under intense media scrutiny throughout the year long presidential campaign and will have been security vetted by the US intelligence agencies managed to conceal “something embarrassing”? went unasked, as did the question, which American media are reporting this?

    Fake news…….smear and innuendo, the BBCs speciality.

