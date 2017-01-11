Forget me not

Forgetfulness, a useful quality, a quality which ensures we can stand tall in the world as it crumbles around us and we can forget that it is we who helped cause that world to crumble. ‘We’ being the BBC.

Interesting to hear the new narrative from Justin Webb on the Today programme. Now Obama’s grand tour of the UK as he was bussed in by Cameron and the Remainers was Obama ‘getting it wrong’ as he announced that if we voted for Brexit Britain would suffer his wrath and be dumped at the back of the trade deal queue. Funny, I seem to remember the BBC eagerly making that headline news during the campaign.

Then there’s Syria and that vote in Parliament….we hear from the horse’s mouth that Obama backed away from decisive military action because of the vote in the British Parliament in which Miliband betrayed the Syrian people and left them to die. Funny how Miliband never gets a mention when all this is being discussed on the BBC. Now that military action, the lack of, is a bad thing. Odd how the BBC’s presentation of events changes to suit…the BBC being part of the problem when the vote to approve miltary action was on the table, doing all it could to help block it…such as not broadcasting a video of a chemical attack on a school just before the vote, a vote based precisely on such considerations….would the film have changed the vote at all? The BBC didn’t take the risk and censored it until the vote was safely out of the way.