Whipped Dog

The squeaky wheel gets the most grease, a lesson that Muslim agitators learnt a long time ago as a few bombs, vigorous and cynical use of the race/Islamophobia card and cries of victimhood saw the Establishment blackmailed and bullied into handing out favoured group status to Muslims in the UK….Warsi is the prime example….Chair of the Tory Party because of her talent and skill? Or because she was Muslim.

It is amusing to see the BBC’s most vociferous critics are those whom the BBC is a natural ally to, the SNP and Labour. Then again the BBC’s less than rigorous reporting on both Parties’ issues could be because of the relentless and aggressive campaigns by both parties to control the BBC’s output.

It certainly seems to work, a lesson both the Tory Party and the Brexiteers should learn.

We all know of Nick Robinson’s famous plea for his colleagues not to be critical of Corbyn, in other words not to report the truth if it meant Corbyn would have a negative Press. It seems that one of his colleagues slipped up but the BBC Trust stepped in to smooth things over…subject to appeal.

Have a look at this Corbyn hagiography by the BBC…

An extraordinary love-in that portrays Corbyn as some latter-day saint never mind his support for extreme and, as history shows, dangerous and deadly far -left politics and his liking for terrorist groups…and his refusal to deal with anti-Semitism in his party in any convincing manner.

The BBC is of course also a natural friend to the SNP as a successful SNP means the break up of the UK and an EU takeover as divide and rule kicks in and the then cut adrift nations of the once UK would seek the so-called protection of a bigger ‘state’, the EU….maybe they should learn the lessons of Greece, Ireland, Italy and Spain.

Lord Hall has buckled to SNP pressure over BBC news The BBC’s plans for a Scottish Six news programme are an insulting lot of claptrap and a sop to the Nationalists….we’re on the brink of a cave-in by the BBC top brass in the face of Nicola Sturgeon’s strident demands for more control over the national broadcaster by her government and the SNP-dominated parliament.

The BBC has been the SNP’s whipping dog in Scotland for years now and as a result it cowers and grovels and in effect becomes a ‘State broadcaster’ in Scotland, one that is far from independent any more….from the Spectator….

During the Scottish independence referendum, BBC Scotland was regularly accused of showing bias against the SNP. The Beeb’s supposed pro-Union slant led Alex Salmond to brand its coverage ‘a disgrace’. However, now it seems brains at the BBC are keen to get the Nats back on side. Donalda MacKinnon, BBC Scotland’s new director, has given an exclusive interview to The National — the pro-independence paper — in which she makes a play for the Scottish nationalists. MacKinnon promises to address the lack of trust felt by a ‘significant number’ of people following the independence referendum: ‘We take pride in the fact that the majority of our audiences still trust the BBC. However, there is a significant number still in Scotland whose trust we lost and I think there’s still a bit of work to be done in that regard. I think it’s part of my mission to try and address these perceptions, which may have led to that loss of trust.’

Listening to how the BBC reports the mad mutterings of Sturgeon in reverent and awed tones you have to think the SNP is well served by the BBC which never challenges her on her claim that ‘Scotland’ voted to stay in the EU and therefore its views should be considered in the Brexit negotiations. ‘Scotland’ did not have a vote in the referendum, individual Scots, Britons, had a vote…it was a ‘British’ vote regardless of nation or region, and the Scots voted to stay in Britain…therefore the BBC should question hard Sturgeon’s highly charged rhetoric, but it doesn’t because it wants Scotland to break away and the UK divided and weakened making it easy meat for the EU to pick off or bully.

I wonder if the BBC will be working hard to address the concerns of the majority of people in the UK who backed Brexit and want immigration controlled or who think Islam is a cause for concern?