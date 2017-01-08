Weekend Open Thread

Post your discoveries of BBC fake news on this open thread…..
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- Old Goat on January 10, 2017 at 8:43 am on Weekend Open ThreadPoor George - I expect he's a bit sore after making his pronouncement about "there's not going to BE a...
- Peter Grimes on January 10, 2017 at 8:42 am on Weekend Open ThreadToady programme just before 8 this morning interviewing the Head of Operations of Southern Rail. The traitorous Justin Webb kept...
- Doublethinker on January 10, 2017 at 8:29 am on Weekend Open ThreadThey will be burning books next. It is a sad and worrying sign of the state of the West when...
- G.W.F. on January 10, 2017 at 8:17 am on Weekend Open ThreadIn case anyone missed it here is Treezer's speech where she ignites the flame of banality. Of interest is that...
- AsISeeIt on January 10, 2017 at 8:16 am on Weekend Open ThreadI don't do twitter but, Hey, George... aren't you supposed to be doing acting?
- Doublethinker on January 10, 2017 at 8:14 am on Weekend Open ThreadThe only way May can punish the BBC is to force it to become self funding.
- G.W.F. on January 10, 2017 at 8:13 am on Weekend Open ThreadNumber 7 You are correct. I put the link here several days ago. The journalist attacked Trump for saying that...
- AsISeeIt on January 10, 2017 at 8:09 am on Weekend Open ThreadChristmas was a last hurrah Good retail figures from supermarket group Morrisons... but what's this, the BBC guest 'analyst' is...
- Guest Who on January 10, 2017 at 8:06 am on Weekend Open ThreadMark Thompson will be so proud... https://twitter.com/fidelcntstruck/status/818730138523365376 At least it's not fake.
- embolden on January 10, 2017 at 8:04 am on Weekend Open ThreadRealpolitik = oil prices. Greece and Turkey were also pawns, in a game in which perhaps Saudi oil power was...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
This one, and comments, is fun…
2 likes
I don’t do twitter but, Hey, George… aren’t you supposed to be doing acting?
3 likes
Poor George – I expect he’s a bit sore after making his pronouncement about “there’s not going to BE a president Donald Trump”. He’s also a fully paid -up member of the Soros AGW campaign. What a tart.
https://www.theguardian.com/film/video/2016/may/12/george-clooney-donald-trump-president-cannes-video
0 likes
Mark Thompson will be so proud…
At least it’s not fake.
0 likes
Christmas was a last hurrah
Good retail figures from supermarket group Morrisons… but what’s this, the BBC guest ‘analyst’ is not talking about shopping baskets or footfall but Supreme Court decisions.
Confused? You won’t be. Not if you follow the relentless BBC pro-EU narrative. You see good economic news lately was down to ‘A Last Hurrah’ before a difficult year ahead.
Oh, and on another issue… large class sizes in Yorkshire schools is – according to the BBC’s guest educational expert and a guest campaigner – down to ‘cuts in funding’ and a ‘Global shortage of teachers of 5 million’. This is a new one on me. Little Johnny Arkwright has 45 classmates for maths because of a WORLD shortage of teachers. Not an over supply of kids then? Globally, even?
3 likes
In case anyone missed it here is Treezer’s speech where she ignites the flame of banality.
Of interest is that twice she refers to globalism as a virtue.
Welcome to the sharing society.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-38555929
4 likes
Toady programme just before 8 this morning interviewing the Head of Operations of Southern Rail. The traitorous Justin Webb kept asking why SR didn’t just give in to the strikers – typical Al Beeb stance, give more disruptive power to the unions.
After 8 the Corbynutta said he would join the rail unions on the picket lines.
I guess the stupid will still vote for the dumbfuck!
2 likes