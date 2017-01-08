Weekend Open Thread

Post your discoveries of BBC fake news on this open thread…..

340 Responses to Weekend Open Thread

  1. Guest Who says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:03 am

    This one, and comments, is fun…

  2. Guest Who says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Mark Thompson will be so proud…

    At least it’s not fake.

  3. AsISeeIt says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Christmas was a last hurrah

    Good retail figures from supermarket group Morrisons… but what’s this, the BBC guest ‘analyst’ is not talking about shopping baskets or footfall but Supreme Court decisions.

    Confused? You won’t be. Not if you follow the relentless BBC pro-EU narrative. You see good economic news lately was down to ‘A Last Hurrah’ before a difficult year ahead.

    Oh, and on another issue… large class sizes in Yorkshire schools is – according to the BBC’s guest educational expert and a guest campaigner – down to ‘cuts in funding’ and a ‘Global shortage of teachers of 5 million’. This is a new one on me. Little Johnny Arkwright has 45 classmates for maths because of a WORLD shortage of teachers. Not an over supply of kids then? Globally, even?

  4. G.W.F. says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:17 am

    In case anyone missed it here is Treezer’s speech where she ignites the flame of banality.
    Of interest is that twice she refers to globalism as a virtue.
    Welcome to the sharing society.

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-38555929

  5. Peter Grimes says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Toady programme just before 8 this morning interviewing the Head of Operations of Southern Rail. The traitorous Justin Webb kept asking why SR didn’t just give in to the strikers – typical Al Beeb stance, give more disruptive power to the unions.

    After 8 the Corbynutta said he would join the rail unions on the picket lines.

    I guess the stupid will still vote for the dumbfuck!

