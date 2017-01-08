Weekend Open Thread

Post your discoveries of BBC fake news on this open thread…..

One Response to Weekend Open Thread

  1. Richard Pinder says:
    January 8, 2017 at 3:44 am

    The Nigel Farage Show: 7pm to 8pm – Mondays to Thursdays: Freeview Channel 732:

    Will Liberal Fascist Russiaphobic hysteria, caused by revelations of the truth about Hilary Clinton being far more nastier than Trump, cause a nuclear war. Or will Obama leave the US Presidency in peace? Or will he insist on a rerun of the election, if the electorate promise to forget how evil Hilary Clinton is revealed to be in those emails, which have to be true, if they are evidence of hacked emails influencing an election by revealing the truth of how evil the democrat candidate was.

    A similar situation to my first experience of being stunned by an interview about the Bilderberg group, by a founder of the group, Denis Healey. Who said that the group was set up so that politicians could say what they really thought, without their true thoughts being revealed to their democratic representatives, by the media.

    So “BBC Fake News” is designed to disguise or replace whatever is censored by the BBC, which is an extension of this elitist mindset of “Hiding the evil thoughts of the Liberal Fascist Elite” in secret Bilderberg group or BBC seminar meetings.

    Also, Its Scientifically proven that people who fucking swear, tell the fucking truth, therefore no longer appear on the BBC, and those who don’t swear, are liars.

