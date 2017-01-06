No News Is Good News

The BBC is flooding the airwaves with pessimistic ‘analysis’ of the supposed Brexit fallout as it seeks to create a mood of despair and looming disaster #DuetoBrexit.

It’s not just what it reports, most of it false, but what it omits from its news bulletins that is designed to mislead the viewer and keep up the charade that Brexit is leading to armageddon of all kinds be it economic, social or cultural.

We’ve already noted the series of programmes that are outright EU propaganda, ‘The New World’ and ‘Imagining the truth’, indeed today we had another serving of the propaganda forced down our throats as an ardently pro-globalisation fan was commissioned to tell us why globalisation must continue…with all that entails…such as open borders and free movement of labour. He blatantly refused to accept the answers given to him and announced, in contradiction to what had been said, that all his guests thought globalisation was good, it might have a few problems but it was good. He told us in his trail for the programme that he was seeking to stop the backlash against globalisation…no bias there then.

What else did the BBC bring us recently? We know they hid the very good news about the manufacturing PMI figures in the darkest obscurity of the Business pages and kept the news off the airwaves when a slight drop in the same figures had previously resulted in headline news all day. The promising Service PMI figures released a few days later were similarly relegated to the same obscurity…anyone heard that Services were performing well?

What did hit the frontpage? Oh yes, as we’ve noted, the pro-EU Jamie Oliver’s Italian restaurants closing #duetoBrexit…even though that is complete tosh….the restaurants were roundly panned as overpriced and badly run in 2015.

What didn’t hit the BBC frontpage? The Times’ front page announced that ‘Britain has world’s top economy after Brexit’. You’d think the BBC would be trumpeting such a fantastic result from the rooftops as a sign of confidence in Britain…but no…it doesn’t even mention it on the website. There is also the report that the Bank of England and the ‘expert’ economists failed miserably to forecast the outcome of the Brexit vote and on the Today programme it wheeled in EU fan Vicky Pryce to rubbish the story [08:19:45]…not as if she didn’t have an interest in doing so…her own reputation at stake…[naturally the BBC fails to make clear Pryce’s interest in denying the story]…

A ‘no’ vote in the EU referendum would be ‘disastrous’ for the UK economy, according to economist Vicky Pryce. ‘There is a lot of confusion in people’s minds as to what it [a no vote] will mean,’ she said. ‘We will know after two years what it will mean, which will be disastrous for the economy, and after that even more so.

The BBC’s pro-Remain stooge, Kamal Ahmed, reports the story of the Bank of England’s ‘Michael Fish’ moment…and does so in a clear attempt to downplay the significance of the beating that the bank takes, along with all those ‘experts’….now we know...’Making judgements on that is always going to be a tricky, imprecise business.’ And that’s it folks….. none of the lurid headlines about fake news, post-truth eras and fact-free zones that the BBC pumps out when referring to the Leave campaign. Bizarre no? Remain made highly sensationalist predictions as to what the result of a Brexit vote would be, none of which came true [the fall in the pound was actually a bonus not a disaster] and yet the BBC absolutely refuses, even when faced with clear evidence, to admit that the Remain campaign was based upon melodramatic, scaremongering, shock inducing lies about economic armageddon and even claims that we would have a world war due to Brexit.

The BBC has another stab at reporting the ‘Michael Fish’ story…and misses out, deliberately hides?, a crucial claim by the Cambridge University study that said the Treasury predictions were ‘flawed and partisan’.…the BBC instead peddles Remain myths that the Treasury forecasts were purely objective economics…

The failure to predict the financial crisis was a “Michael Fish” moment for economists, the Bank of England’s chief economist has said. Andy Haldane compared financial forecasts to the famously inaccurate forecast by the BBC weatherman, ahead of the UK’s great storm of 1987. The Bank denies claims it gave gloomy forecasts to support the Remain side. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney told the Treasury Select Committee last year that the Bank’s advice before the EU referendum had been “analytically based and objectively given”, adding: “It is not a political opinion, it is an economic opinion

Also highly amused to hear on ‘Wake up to money’ [21 mins] the presenters desperately trying to squeeze out of a guest that Brexit has been a disaster for her business as she kept insisting that it had been actually quite good as exports pick up. The BBC falls back on the old standby…that surely prices of her materials must have gone up?!! Have heard several business people given the same treatment as they keep telling us how their businesses are thriving. The BBC just doesn’t want to believe.