And so the utterly useless feverishly pro EU Sir Ivan Rogers resigns from his position as UK Ambassador to the the EU in what can best be described as an extended hissy fit and the BBC is right there – rallying to his side. The Today programme has been to the fore today in painting the loss of this ..coughs …wise old cove.. as a body blow to the UK government and proof that the Government has “no plan” for Brexit. The BBC is stuck in June 22nd land. It can’t accept that the UK voted to LEAVE and that the primary focus of the Government and the Civil Service is to get us OUT as quickly and efficiently as possible. The exit of Rogers is a blessing, he won’t be missed. The BBC chooses not to focus on his appalling record as Cameron’s point man in the 2015 “negotiations” with the EU. Nor have they been too concerned about Sir Ivan’s recent proclamation that it could take “ten years” to fully exit the EU. This man is symbolic of the BBC, it too has to go.
