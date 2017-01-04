And time for a NEW Open thread on which you can detail the toxic festering bias. Over to you, gentle reader….
- Grant on January 7, 2017 at 5:08 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..RJ, " Demagogues ". Both democratically elected. Who elected Snow and Izzard ?
- RJ on January 7, 2017 at 4:58 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..I only lasted for 30 seconds. I didn't know what the programme was about, but the first thing I heard...
- StewGreen on January 7, 2017 at 4:57 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Did she cry for the victims of HIS* drug dealing, intimidation and shootings ? * alleged
- Grant on January 7, 2017 at 4:54 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Up2, I just cannot accept that there are people who would sacrifice their country, their history and much more else...
- StewGreen on January 7, 2017 at 4:51 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..The Times Newsbites Frontpage - Angry steel corp Remainer threatens to stop funding Tories. PR not News ? Probably cos...
- Up2snuff on January 7, 2017 at 4:46 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Grant, there is an economic one that you can see with the shroud-waving that goes on in the BBC Radio4...
- Grant on January 7, 2017 at 4:33 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..BBC 1 tonight " Pointless Celebrities" and no sense of irony !
- Grant on January 7, 2017 at 4:24 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Brissles, LOL !! I have no idea what you are talking about but " Danny Boy " is a nice...
- BRISSLES on January 7, 2017 at 4:23 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Not to bloody Ore I'm not !!! cant deny that Danny was a bit special though.
- Grant on January 7, 2017 at 4:23 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Brissles, I was about to ask you where all these people come from but you answered my question by the...
I love all the wailing and whinging about the nhs……..It does feel as though it is very lazy journalism as no one seems to be able to offer a solution whereas usually the bbbc excel at telling people what they should do, vote and think……. I don’t suppose it would help to STOP ALL THE FREE FUCKING IMMIGRATION, would it?
BBC 1 tonight ” Pointless Celebrities” and no sense of irony !
The Times Newsbites
Frontpage – Angry steel corp Remainer threatens to stop funding Tories.
PR not News ? Probably cos the guys only ever given £1.2m from his £80m fortune at William Cook Engineering parts.
Said one of his factories “entirely dependent” on access. So what ? You’ll still be able to sell to EU on good terms after Brexit.
pg3 News-vertorial for Church camping CHAMPING.CO.UK
Rich people can pay at least £19 each to camp in selected churches.
(Why aren’t churches opening at night for homeless to sleep in? Isn’t that churches duty instead of leaving churches empty and then someone stealing the roof ?)
pg9 Laura K was biased against Our Dear Corbyn official BBC *provisional* report says, which was accidentally leaked to the Herald.
All 4 previous reports have found LK acted OK but this one from Trust’s Editorial Standards Committee says she took words which JC had said about UK police and “shoot to kill” and played then in a seg talking about whether police could shoot Bataclan terrorists to free hostages.
pg24 You guys must have got to Giles Coren cos today’s page is an about turn from usual Leftyism ; its a biting critique of Femi-Nazi January Jones
pg 45 News-vert “Obama’s Job Boom, 75 months of growth”
