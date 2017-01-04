MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..

  By |

And time for a NEW Open thread on which you can detail the toxic festering bias. Over to you, gentle reader….

541 Responses to MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..

  1. An English Gentleman says:
    January 7, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    I love all the wailing and whinging about the nhs……..It does feel as though it is very lazy journalism as no one seems to be able to offer a solution whereas usually the bbbc excel at telling people what they should do, vote and think……. I don’t suppose it would help to STOP ALL THE FREE FUCKING IMMIGRATION, would it?

  2. Grant says:
    January 7, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    BBC 1 tonight ” Pointless Celebrities” and no sense of irony !

  3. StewGreen says:
    January 7, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    The Times Newsbites

    Frontpage – Angry steel corp Remainer threatens to stop funding Tories.
    PR not News ? Probably cos the guys only ever given £1.2m from his £80m fortune at William Cook Engineering parts.
    Said one of his factories “entirely dependent” on access. So what ? You’ll still be able to sell to EU on good terms after Brexit.

    pg3 News-vertorial for Church camping CHAMPING.CO.UK
    Rich people can pay at least £19 each to camp in selected churches.

    (Why aren’t churches opening at night for homeless to sleep in? Isn’t that churches duty instead of leaving churches empty and then someone stealing the roof ?)

    pg9 Laura K was biased against Our Dear Corbyn official BBC *provisional* report says, which was accidentally leaked to the Herald.
    All 4 previous reports have found LK acted OK but this one from Trust’s Editorial Standards Committee says she took words which JC had said about UK police and “shoot to kill” and played then in a seg talking about whether police could shoot Bataclan terrorists to free hostages.

    pg24 You guys must have got to Giles Coren cos today’s page is an about turn from usual Leftyism ; its a biting critique of Femi-Nazi January Jones

    pg 45 News-vert “Obama’s Job Boom, 75 months of growth”

