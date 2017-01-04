MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..

  By |

And time for a NEW Open thread on which you can detail the toxic festering bias. Over to you, gentle reader….

  1. thirdoption says:
    January 6, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Mourners wail and scream at the funeral of drug-dealing thug and all round muslim scumbag Mohammed Yasser Yaqub.

    I can see why they’re so distraught though, just looking at the photo is enough to make you weep.

  2. Dave OMG says:
    January 6, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    I left a comment here last night, where did it go and why?

  3. wronged says:
    January 6, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Can someone help me here?

    I am becoming increasingly mystified by EU age related voter dynamics. In Britain 2/3 rds of young people voted to remain in the EU. Whilst in Europe itself nearly all the votes supporting an anti EU party comprise of the younger voters. The complete and overwhelming opposite to here.Italy for example look like the will elect an anti Euro party. Le Pen has immense support from the young. Gert Wilders has a lot of young support and will I believe win his election to lead Holland. He has a huge lead in the Polls.

    So my question is why is there such a discrepancy in young people’s votes in the EU as compared to the younger voter in this country?

    Is it that there are more balanced broadcasters in the EU countries?

    Is it because they are part of the EU currency?

    Is because the Saudi’s have less influence in distorting truths in the EU than they do so here?

    Is it because they are seeing first hand the immigrants entering their countries and changing their culture and taking away their job prospects and houses?

    Is it because they have Universities that are not heavily funded by the Saudi’s promoting Islam whereas we undoubtedly have?

    Is it because our youngsters are easily taken in by Lefties who support the rich and powerful like David Cameron (yes, he is a lefty), Nick Clegg, Tony Blair and George Soros, (private funder of Hope Not Hate, Black Lives Matter, etc) against the indigenous, decent hard working British man and woman. Labour Lefties BTW who live in Big London houses, are often ex Liberty lawyers who refuse to sing the National Anthem, condemn anyone with an English flag,want an innumerable amount of immigrants to feed the rich with their cheap labour whilst maintaining and therefore diluting an ever increasingly short supply of homes,education,health and social services for its electorate and supported the IRA.?

    If it’s an amalgamation of the lot of them, then we will need a new Misiterial position to be included in cabinet

    A MINISTER FOR TRUTH.

    • Thoughtful says:
      January 6, 2017 at 3:19 pm

      Saudi has been funding most European Unis, even including Moscow. The difference is the rest of Europe didn’t politicise their further education system with dumbed down and non degrees, which if someone doesn’t have then employment is a virtual impossibility.
      Most Europeans therefore are not indoctrinated at a young age, and although many countries are centralised they do not have the level of influence London has over the UK.
      On top of that European countries elites do not operate a system of farming out migrants to poorer areas of the country, so that snowflakes in the Medja don’t actually have to come into contact with reality which might prick their bubble.
      This means that BBC presenters can keep a straight face when they spout their poison, because they don’t know any better, and can call those of us who speak of our experiences nasty & meaningless names.

      • Lobster says:
        January 6, 2017 at 3:26 pm

        Thoughtful – Perhaps another possibility might be that for language reasons the young here are more subjected to the PC crap which seems to infest the USA based media.

  4. G says:
    January 6, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Welcome, welcome, welcome! Britain has a strong and long history of stretching its hand out to help and protect the persecuted worldwide. Here’s another one, ‘helped’ –
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4089016/Why-wasn-t-foreign-killer-turned-away-UK-border-Afghan-beheaded-Dutch-woman-allowed-Britain-assaulted-Gatwick-staff-member-two-police-hammer.html

