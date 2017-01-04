And time for a NEW Open thread on which you can detail the toxic festering bias. Over to you, gentle reader….
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- Alicia Sinclair on January 5, 2017 at 3:11 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Hoping that Kanye pops up.Messiah complex, but does have a mind of his own-rare in rap culture. Otherwise it`s Ted...
- Cassandra on January 5, 2017 at 3:10 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..[img]http://i.telegraph.co.uk/multimedia/archive/01441/Hardeep-Singh-Kohl_1441768c.jpg[/img] Hardeep "Nobody has accused me ...
- Grant on January 5, 2017 at 3:03 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Not sure I am so worried about this. Young people tend to rebel against imposed orthodoxy. It failed in the...
- 60022Mallard on January 5, 2017 at 3:00 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Must take issue with you on the French quote. French coal production peaked at only 60m tons/year in 1958. We...
- Lucy Pevensey on January 5, 2017 at 2:57 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Cranmer, Concerning the point you are making regarding the "Muslims are the new Jews of Europe" propaganda that's being put...
- Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate on January 5, 2017 at 2:56 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..I haven't seen it. But the issue is whether it trivialises the victims of ISIS - such as the Yazidi...
- Guest Who on January 5, 2017 at 2:50 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Lucky that famous BBC editorial integrity found the time and space for this one: Newsbeat The internet has seen the...
- Cranmer on January 5, 2017 at 2:50 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..I find it rather ironic that in good old 'racist' British India, any British person working in the civil service,...
- Cranmer on January 5, 2017 at 2:46 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..I'm pretty sure I read somewhere that one of the reasons the Witch Mania of the 17th/18th centuries died down...
- Guest Who on January 5, 2017 at 2:41 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..The Khan quota is currently at limit?
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
BBC lunchtime News had a real struggle today. On Brexit, Ivan the Sulker is no longer newsworthy. But nothing negative has replaced him. Instead it’s a raft of good news about the UK economy. The BBC did its best to distort this. The rise in the service sector PMI ( services are 80 per cent of the economy) was brushed over quickly and the reporter concentrated on inflation ‘ threats’. The record 2016 car sales are, we are told, going to be followed by a ‘ steep decline’. The Cambridge University report on the post- Brexit economy, which rubbishes everything the Osborne Treasury told us, is simply not mentioned. The bias is relentless.
Meanwhile BBC faced the excruciating embarrassment of a black- on- white ‘hate’ crime in Chicago. While the BBC would just love to ignore this, that was impossible because the idiot perpetrators recorded it live on the Internet . All in all a tough day for the left-liberal, open borders, anti- Brexit, Black Lives Matter, BBC.
7 likes
England,
It is wonderful watching the BBC in meltdown . They just get more and more ludicrous and desperate. Does anyone in their right mind take these loonies seriously ?
6 likes
Grant, I think they take themselves seriously, which is fine, but not while the rest of us are paying for their bloated, biased news operation. I’d love to see it floated off and told to become a subscription- only service. How many would buy it? My guess is about the same as buy the Grauniad in print format.
5 likes
England,
Yes, part of the problem is that they do take themselves seriously. They have no self-awareness.
4 likes
The BBC doesn`t forget who needs a hand for voting to Remain in the EU does it?
Why else did we just suffer the atonal doodlings of Brian Eno on Vines hopeless trench coat show?
Six minutes-and clearly lots of people pissed off because Vine has just spent another six minutes telling us about all his friends, how much of an influence he`s been.
As opposed to a posing, lefty baldy liberal pillbox.
Who next?…Peter Gabriel?…Carl Palmer?…and why not TWENTY minutes so we can all head for Heart FM in droves as I did just now?
Next up-loads of Lily Allan, Bob Geldof, Damien Allbran and Charlotte Church then?
Vines a creeper.
Now-if I can just get my Rolf Stylophone out and look sensitive…can I get onto Vinetime to pretend we`re Stephen Morris and girly from New Order? Fascist creeps who graverobbed from Belsen, I`d guess.
3 likes
Newsnight presenter Evan Davis last night interviewed two people on the forthcoming French election.
Let me transcribe to you his questions.
Question 1. The Front Nationale . Should we think of them as a Fascist Party or a French UKIP? (Nothing about policies tonight then!)
Question 2. Do you think of them as the Fascist Party or the UKIP party. (Same Question reinforcing the connection of Fascism with UKIP).
Davis interrupts a guest when he says that Fascism has been successful on other elections, to which Davis refers to the success happening in the American election. (Naming Trump as a Fascist. -Are there any American lawyers watching this? BBC doing all it can to hinder US/GB relationship and still May sits on her hands).
Both guests downplay F.Nationale as being a Fascist party under Le Pen as opposed to her Father.
Question 3.If you think of them (Front Nationale) as a Fascist Party -I’m never ever going to vote for them. (Paraphrase long question-But if they went down the populist route that would appeal to mainstream voters). So then Front Nationale are either Fascist or Populist. Are there any French Lawyers watching this? (Are you saying that the French are stupid Evan!!!)
Question 4. Lets look at feel. The National Front!!! Parked somewhere between F.N and UKIP.Somewhere more extreme. (Doesn’t UKIP have any Lawyers!! Defamation.
Fillon, he not n ordinary French candidate,now he’s quite right wing, he’s Thatcherite which the French don’t like. He’s very socially conservative ( I think a small ‘c’). (Left still go on about Thatcher,obsessed).
Evan Davis/BBC is boring with a clear anti UKIP agenda. (UKIP need to do a lot more than they are doing about this disgusting bias). Anti Le Pen agenda.
More BBC balance and impartiality. Ofcom anyone. No, why! Because their panel is all made up of ex BBC luvvies. There is no hope except for websites like this.
7 likes
Wronged,
Full marks for watching Newsnight and reporting back on their endless propaganda excesses. It must take a lot of determination to sit through an hour of this leftist lie fest. To think this was once the BBCs flagship political programme.
4 likes
The BBC, on World at One, reported on the black kids torturing a helpless white lad. Didn’t hear them mention the colour of the assailants, but the interview wasn’t about the black hate of white people, beating up someone they associated with Trump, the torture, etc,. No, all the BBC were concerned with was: should this have been broadcast by Facebook.
The two interviewees kept pointing out that the problem here was the event, not it being broadcast. No doubt the BBC would be happier if no one reported black on white, hate filled, racial, political attacks against anyone not on the left.
No BBC, the problem here is the message NOT the messenger. Why didn’t you discuss that?
8 likes
Seems the authorities and media over there are on par with the BBC:
1 likes
Lucky that famous BBC editorial integrity found the time and space for this one:
Newsbeat
The internet has seen the funny side to Bernie Sander’s GIANT Trump tweet
Bernie’s giant Trump tweet gets hijacked by your memes
BBC.CO.UK
Oddly other stories of note seem less on their radar.
It may be interesting to find out what guides such decisions, though of course the BBC are prepared for any who try with their famous commitment to transparency:
https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/what_objective_impartial_systems
0 likes
Hardeep “Nobody has accused me of sexual harassment” Singh Kohli is presenting a radio programme on radio 4 Extra this weekend. No matter what this sad specimen of a human being does, the BBC just can’t let him go, take for example his sexual harrassment of a BBC employee on BBC premises for a BBC show. Wasn’t that Jimmy Savile, Stuart Hall, Rolf Harris et al you say? Read on…
http://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/entertainment/celebrity/exclusive-shamed-sex-row-tv-1041932
Wow, sacked from The One Show and ditched by Children in Need for giving porn names to nursery rhyme characters. His response to people on Twitter who criticised the nursery rhyme incident…
“Who are you? My mother? Feel free to unfollow and get a sense of humour.”
That tells them Hardeep.
What about this caring and sensitive man’s attitude to his tenants. Didn’t you know Hardeep is a landlord who owns multiple properties along with his family in Glasgow ? Nothing untoward there then I expect…
“Properties owned and rented by comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli have been branded “grubby and dirty” and substandard as the celebrity was issued with warnings over his conduct as a landlord (by Glasgow City Council).
“Mr Kohli, a regular on BBC’s The One Show who also wrote and starred in Channel 4’s Meet The Magoons, was also denied three-year licences for two flats which are part of a raft he owns and leases through his father’s company in Glasgow’s west end.”
http://www.heraldscotland.com/news/12465051.Comedian_Singh_Kohli_apos_s_rented_Glasgow_flats__apos_grubby_and_dirty_apos_/
I won’t mention the three tenants who were taken to hospital suffering from the effects of carbon monoxide while living in your family’s properties, trust me, I wont.
http://www.standard.co.uk/lifestyle/london-life/hardeep-singh-kohli-the-bbc-hung-me-out-to-dry-7675215.html
So how do you feel about the BBC Hardeep, the gift that keeps on giving to you…
“The BBC hung me out to dry — and still do so.”
I don’t think so Hardeep because in any other organisation you would be out on your ear. No you tick all the boxes of the BBC’s Cultural Marxist agenda and you’re not “hideously white”. What the public doesn’t know or has forgotten about you won’t hurt it.
You’ll be back, Hardeep, don’t fret.
1 likes