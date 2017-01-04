MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..

And time for a NEW Open thread on which you can detail the toxic festering bias. Over to you, gentle reader….
In anticipation of another abysmal year funded to the tune of £4Bn, I award the Fake News Site of the Year Award 2017 to the BBC.
Lets see if they prove me wrong.
BBC = Fake-News org of the decade across the world
ABC = Australia regional winner
10pm-1am Nigel Farage is presenting on LBC
First topic “EU predicts in 2050 UK population will be 77m
Today immigration is still running at record rates”
Now with Co chair of Migration Watch
You know I’ve always known the BBC was lower than a snake’s belly but tonight’s outpouring on BBC news with regards to stud bad boy AKA gangster drug baron whatever you want to call him Yasser Yaqub is an absolute disgrace. Honestly, its coverage is sicking
Utterly disgraceful reporting by the fake news leftist BBC tonight regarding the shooting of Yaqoob – the BBC for some reason leaving out his name Mohammad. The fake news at ten painted him as some sort of saint. Shouldn’t the BBC have faith in our police to make the right decisions in deadly situations or does it deem its views above the rule and process of law investigation? If the victim had been white and British the BBC would have just reported the basics. I am sick of the anti-British pro-EU pro-Islam fake news BBC. It’s been a barage of pro-EU anti-Trump propaganda for the last few months…this despicable leftie hive of scum should be made to fund its own leftie shite. But like the Guardian and pathetic Indie it would vanush like fart in the wibd under private funding.
Years ago, I visited Yellowstone National Park, so was happy to watch a programme about it on BBC2.
Sadly this was yet another doom and gloom climate change propaganda piece.
Particularly noteworthy were comments about the increasingly hot summers, above 30 C, and the early end to Winter, and the incessant year on year temperature increase.
So being a reasonable kind of person, I went online and searched for the Yellowstone climate records.
As far back as 1948, the weather records are hugely variable day to day, month to month, year to year. This variation is far greater than any gradual climate change increase, if indeed there is one. Yet all the animals seem to have survived pretty well these past 60+ years.
So the claims made are complete bollocks.
The bias on the climate change issue continues unabated, deceitful, selective, partial.
Absolutely dreadful journalism and editorial.
I’m afraid the BBC is now so hopelessly infiltrated and corrupted that its science and wildlife programmes are best taken as light entertainment.
Ta Stew-am listening to Nigel now!
Great stuff, and what an antidote to the BBCs current slurry and drive by.
Heard a bit of the 6pm news earlier.
1. Sir Ivan leaves-who knew, who`s ever heard of this fat Trojan Horse for the Moaners and Maniacs. But we get ten minutes(good as) on the crisis that this nomark leaves us all with. Typical BBC bat up its own nightie…as ever.
2. Our drug baron comes to a sticky end up in Huddersfield-Muslim gangsta with a posh yellow car. But the BBC helpfully tell the umma where the torchlight processions could yet be filmed, and in the sole hope that the BBC can “do a Duggan” as they did in Aug 2011.
3. I`d had enough-it`d be Trump, Russia, refugees and Syrian then-and we all knew it here.
Brexit, Islam shillings and drugs, backstairs tittle tattle from Brussels or Labour HQ…will the BBC be telling us anything apart from this crap between now and NEXT New Year?
Nah…ah well, Nigel and Donald should help with the movecol…
Absolutely amazing that this can happen
Algerian terror suspect linked to Osama Bin Laden wins 21-year legal battle with Home Office to stay in UK
A wheelchair-bound Algerian terror suspect linked to Osama Bin Laden has won his 21-year legal battle to live in the UK in the latest blow to the Government’s efforts to expel foreign jihadists.
The father has repeatedly defeated attempts to deport him despite being accused of helping to send young British Muslims to terror training camps abroad.
Now a judge has ruled that the threat of deportation has affected his mental health and quashed the Home Office refusal to grant him the right to indefinite leave to remain in the UK.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/01/02/algerian-terror-suspect-linked-osama-bin-laden-wins-21-year/
So he is on Benefits, plus all the family, and fighting against deportation using legal aid, provided by our taxes.
—————————————————————————
This is the usual norm for the UK. Clueless. Proven terrorists given money, a house, and for all I know, funded holidays to the home country, and Hajj.
Lets examine the comments though, and see what people have to say.
Colonel Mustard 3 Jan 2017 8:54AM
The greatest mistake the UK Government and other authoritative bodies make is to regard Islam as “one of the three great Abramic faiths”. It’s nothing of the sort. It masquerades as a religion but in reality it’s even more dangerous in the long term than Nazi Germany. Imams preach peace in English and war in Arabic. We haven’t a hope in hell of winning if we keep letting Islam use our freedoms against us.
Islam is a greater threat to us then Nazi Germany was? No one seems to have taken exception to the comment. Not even mild exception, in a major newspaper, which one can hardly call “Right wing”. No one is shocked.
So its out. But not in the detail we discussed in the thread
The BBC’s Media Jihad
