I LITERALLY COMMITTED SUICIDE TWICE

A Biased BBC reader writes;
“The BBC has gone all Buzzfeed: https://www.facebook.com/bbcthree/videos/10154389975545787/
Foreigners and refugees are intelligent, articulate and amazing individuals, answering strawman questions posted by (fictional?) ignorant, idiotic and bigoted indigenous Brits. To emphasise the message thet Brits are inferior, the tone from the interviewees ranges from mildly humorous to condescension to arrogance to ungratefulness to even nastiness. In fact, the sneering sarcasm towards us putrid plebs is so spot on I expect the BBC will offer them all a job as a Beeb journalist…. ”
At the end of the video clip are the names of those who clearly think that we should be on bended knee to thank them that they have given us the honour of paying for them, because after all they are all astrophysicists or neurosurgeons.
Bisi Alimi
Meltem Avcil
Farasat Ahmed
Rehab Jameelrah
Guwali Passarlay
Amina Kadogo
Mohammed Ali
Shahd Abusalama
Crude BBC propaganda at best, doubtless written and produced by the myriad of economic migrants that the BBC has chosen to employ.
5 likes