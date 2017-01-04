I LITERALLY COMMITTED SUICIDE TWICE

  By |

A Biased BBC reader writes;

“The BBC has gone all Buzzfeed: https://www.facebook.com/bbcthree/videos/10154389975545787/

Foreigners and refugees are intelligent, articulate and amazing individuals, answering strawman questions posted by (fictional?) ignorant, idiotic and bigoted indigenous Brits. To emphasise the message thet Brits are inferior, the tone from the interviewees ranges from mildly humorous to condescension to arrogance to ungratefulness to even nastiness.  In fact, the sneering sarcasm towards us putrid plebs is so spot on I expect the BBC will offer them all a job as a Beeb journalist…. ”

One Response to I LITERALLY COMMITTED SUICIDE TWICE

  1. TPO says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    At the end of the video clip are the names of those who clearly think that we should be on bended knee to thank them that they have given us the honour of paying for them, because after all they are all astrophysicists or neurosurgeons.

    Bisi Alimi
    Meltem Avcil
    Farasat Ahmed
    Rehab Jameelrah
    Guwali Passarlay
    Amina Kadogo
    Mohammed Ali
    Shahd Abusalama

    Crude BBC propaganda at best, doubtless written and produced by the myriad of economic migrants that the BBC has chosen to employ.

