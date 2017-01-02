Well I hope you all enjoyed the BBC’s “Robbie William’s” New Year cringe fest! We’re in 2017 and the BBC keeps proving that no matter how bad it is it can still get worse. Much worse….! Here’s the first OPEN thread of this New Year and it’s now in your hands!
- StewGreen on January 4, 2017 at 11:53 am on #DespiteBrexit…Again..and Again…and AgainGuido "Hat-trick of good economic news to kick off 2017" https://www.twitter.com/latimeralder/status/816592308200214529
- Grant on January 4, 2017 at 11:51 am on #DespiteBrexit…Again..and Again…and AgainDebanother, John Redwood has always been a hate figure for Lefties and Europhiliacs, mainly because he is very clever and...
- imaynotalwaysloveyou on January 4, 2017 at 11:50 am on NEW YEAR, NEW OPEN THREAD…..Thoughtful - Harris is indeed lefty, however his articles in the Guardian are at least sane (as opposed to the...
- s.trubble on January 4, 2017 at 11:47 am on #DespiteBrexit…Again..and Again…and AgainR4 this morning - You could almost sense the bulging swivel eyes of DJ Humphrey's demanding that Duncan-Smith (IDS) summarise...
- Marion on January 4, 2017 at 11:45 am on NEW YEAR, NEW OPEN THREAD…..Nigel Farage did - before he destroyed him.
- Grant on January 4, 2017 at 11:44 am on #DespiteBrexit…Again..and Again…and AgainDave S, Excellent analysis. I totally agree. All the strongest cards are in our hands and we just have to...
- Deborahanother on January 4, 2017 at 11:44 am on #DespiteBrexit…Again..and Again…and AgainI boycott the BBC most of the time,but Sky have got their own on going anti Brexit theme " Divided...
- Marion on January 4, 2017 at 11:44 am on NEW YEAR, NEW OPEN THREAD…..Doesn't Scotland still have one or two Protestant/Catholic issues that it doesn't like to talk about?
- StewGreen on January 4, 2017 at 11:43 am on NEW YEAR, NEW OPEN THREAD…..Typo : born in Holland.
- Cranmer on January 4, 2017 at 11:42 am on NEW YEAR, NEW OPEN THREAD…..James Delingpole in the Spectator made the prediction that 2017 will be one long death scream from the left, like...
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b086s60b
Us Vs Them
Political movements which proclaim themselves as anti-elitist challengers to the mainstream establishment have been achieving success, from Brexit campaigners to Donald Trump and various European parties. John Harris explores the reasons behind this international phenomenon, examines the motivating forces for the anxiety and anger of voters, and considers the response of the political establishment in this new era.
Makes a change to hear a more neutral piece from the BBC radio 4 mob, but I have to conclude that this was more by accident than design given the presenters leftie credentials from the Guardian.
It makes me wonder if the BBC considers whether journalism actually exists outside of this near bankrupt rag !
John Harris is a journalist and author, who writes regularly for the Guardian about a range of subjects built around politics, popular culture and music
It’s worth a listen if only to hear what the BBC could do if its output wasn’t so coloured by bias.
He went from London Guardian/BBC Beebleworld out to Dagenham to try to understand why it voted OUT.
And which ‘man of the people’ did he take with him to expain ?
Nick Clegg .. Botn in Holland with Dutch windfarm business wife.
.. Careful as you step back in amazement.
in a 40 min prog Clegg seemed to get multipl Clegg-verts in.
Typo : born in Holland.
Thoughtful – Harris is indeed lefty, however his articles in the Guardian are at least sane (as opposed to the identity politics stuff churned out by Owen Jones or any of the Graun’s regiment of awful wimmin). And he actually goes out to talk to white working class deplorables, rather than just sneer at them.
I get the impression from his writing that he despairs of the trotskyite take over of Labour, and wishes the party could get its act together to become electable again.
She is a market rate talent. We are told.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/749569/Nigel-Farage-Susanna-Reid-Brexit
More like third rate. Farage made her look like a petulant toddler. She had her pre prepared questions on a piece of paper and read from that. Very professional and unbiased. Not.
She was always useless at asking questions, and never listens to answers anyway.
Nigel Farage quietly gave her the Rees-Mogg treatment of last years famous quote, ‘Let’s deal with the facts first then your own opinions’!
Nigel Farage is so good at letting these teleprompted people dig holes for themselves then start to splutter when they fill with bile.
Brigitte Gabriel again with a resume of Islam –
BBC Breaking News:
Israeli soldier convicted over Hebron death
Israeli soldier filmed shooting dead a wounded Palestinian attacker is convicted of manslaughter
For more details, see the BBC News website
***
Interesting what gets the BBC excited, and what not.
I wonder what a Palestinian attacker does for a living?
Guest,
BBC quite oblivious to the fact that there is clearly justice in Israel which is not available in any Arab countries.
News is PR
See how the “EU Ambassador resigns” has been repeated every half hour for 24 hours.
It’s not just GATEKEEPING : which stories media choose to ignore/hype
But also TAP-TAP-TAP the length of time a narrative is repeated.
– See how the George Michael death was Tapped in again and again over 26 hours.
– A Pak/Bangla abuse gang trial – gets a token 1 or 2 mentions
– Jo Cox .. millions
– Death of Bristol prison vandal – 1 mention
