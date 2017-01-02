NEW YEAR, NEW OPEN THREAD…..

Well I hope you all enjoyed the BBC’s “Robbie William’s” New Year cringe fest! We’re in 2017 and the BBC keeps proving that no matter how bad it is it can still get worse. Much worse….! Here’s the first OPEN thread of this New Year and it’s now in your hands!
Whilst this piece is no doubt just some filler, let’s all feel sorry for the poor snowflakes who are struggling on their return to work – but not struggling enough to go on Twatter and tell the whole world about it. Actually some of us were working between Xmas and the new year, and haven’t had that problem today.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-38495874
Trump drives his Chevy to the levy, and Brussels tells us that he has got it all wrong and that the Chevy “Cruze” model in question, built in Mexico, is NOT imported to the US. This entirely misses the point that Trump is demonstrating that he can move corporate stock values through the simple expedient of a tweet. The Chevy Cruze plant in the US was about to cut it it shifts from 3 to 2 with consequent significant US job losses. If that decision is now reversed or job losses are reduced then Trump’s tweet will have had a significant result for the workers in Lordstown, Ohio. Something which Brussels broadcasting would cheer to the rafters if set in a UK context under Liebour (fortunately a remote prospect).
More news we will never hear, see or read on the Bbc.
http://newobserveronline.com/denmark-child-brides-must-be-legal/
Denmark: Child Brides “Must be Legal”
There are now so many child brides among non-white invaders in Denmark’s invader centres that the time has come for that country to change the law regarding underage marriage, one of the most prominent Islamic leaders there has said.
According to an article in Denmark’s Metro Express newspaper, the imam of the Danish city of Aarhus, Osama El-Saadi, has called for the legalization of child marriages because it is the invaders’ “culture.”
Speaking out after Danish government officials started considering the idea of deporting “asylum seekers” who are married to minors, El-Saadi said that the marriages should be allowed “out of respect for the culture of the refugees.”
According to the Metro Express, there are more and more cases of forced married underage girls from Syria, Afghanistan, or Iraq living in invader centers around Europe.
One recent case in Denmark, the paper said, involved a 14-year-old who had just fallen pregnant. She is “married” to a much older invader and lives in an “asylum center” in Aarhus.
A media uproar over the pregnancy ended up in a debate in the Danish parliament, where a call was made for the immediate separation of the pair and the deportation of the man. The girl, however, would be allowed to stay.
Interviewed by the Express, El-Saadi said that “before one politically and morally condemns the men, it should be remembered that the applicants come from a completely different culture, where marriage [at this age] is often the way to security.
“It is often dangerous in the refugee camps. If your daughter is married as early as possible, this can help secure the safety of the entire family,” he said.
“Neither the age of the bride nor the age difference between the girl and her husband would justify an intervention by the State. Even if the man is twice as old, they have a family set up. We are forced to accept that this is a different culture. We cannot destroy the family unit.”
Another article in the Metro Express revealed that authorities are aware of at least twenty-seven “child brides” who fell pregnant in the camps, of which two have already given birth.
These events demonstrate once again the rapid rate of societal change which the massive influx of non-white invaders has caused, and also, even more importantly, it is an indicator that their fecundity levels far outstrip European reproduction rates.
If the invasion is not halted, and reversed, Europeans will be outbred by the non-white invaders within two generations.
