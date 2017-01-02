NEW YEAR, NEW OPEN THREAD…..

Well I hope you all enjoyed the BBC’s “Robbie William’s” New Year cringe fest! We’re in 2017 and the BBC keeps proving that no matter how bad it is it can still get worse. Much worse….! Here’s the first OPEN thread of this New Year and it’s now in your hands!
The BBC does not invite educated people to inform on the basics of an issue such as European Union Governance by Christopher Booker and Richard North, or the International Panel on Climate Change by Donna Laframboise, or Atmospheric Physics by Gerhard Gerlich, Ned Nikolov and Karl Zeller. Or many other issues outside the Arts, Drama, Philosophy, Languages and Humanities qualifications of the Middle-Class left-wing morons that dominate the BBC. From my experience in being brought up in the outskirts of the city of Hull, and as a Mensa member with an IQ of 164, I always associated left-wing people with low IQ, I never thought the people in the City of Hull where intelligent because they voted Labour. So the overwhelming impression that almost everyone at the BBC supports the Labour Party, confirms my prejudices about low IQ at the BBC and its causes. My analysis of its cause is that there were people in posh areas who voted Labour, but these people where Middle-Class people who should have moved downwards in social mobility, and should now be doing the menial jobs that where given to the immigrants. Instead they moved away from Tory areas in which they were a minority, to obtain the new uneducated qualifications necessary for middle-class morons to obtain employment with the BBC. The concentration of these people at the BBC, means they are far more numerous than educated people from Universities, and far more numerous than high IQ people such as Mensa members. Which gives these morons the power to censor educated people from appearing on the BBC.
