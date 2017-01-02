BLACK AND WHITE WORLD…

Good to see that the BBC is dealing with all the BIG issues. Take this one…
“An internet search for black dolls will bring up about 20 million results in less than a second – but parents have discovered the toys to be increasingly hard to find on the shelves of High Street stores. Why is this?”
Yip, this is the sort of deranged SJW crap that the BBC specialises in. Next up, where are the transgender dolls?
Hmmm. I’m sure many of us have had sleepless nights over this one, worrying about dolls which are “hideously white”, to paraphrase former Labour Party member and financier and one time BBC Director General, Greg Dyke. Reading the thoughtful and sensitive article, one cannot help notice that toy manufacturers and retailers claim it is not economical for them to produce and sell black dolls. I think I have the solution: A Doll Licence. Every household would have to pay this, regardless of whether they use dolls or not, but there would be one rate for coloured dolls and a different one for black and white dolls. The Licence, which might also be called the Doll Tax, would be collected by a private, profit making company, maybe Capita for instance. The money raised would be used to subsidise the production of dolls which nobody really wanted; this unique method of funding would ensure that a truly diverse range of dolls in all colours, genders, sexual orientations and yet-to-be discovered and imaginary categories would be available. People who refused to pay the Doll Tax could be hunted down and dragged before the courts at the public expense, put in prison camps or possibly shot, or maybe even ridiculed on Twitter and Facebook.
2 likes
Ian,
LOL ! Doll Tax indeed !
My wife is a real live black African doll and she taxes me enough, thank you very much !
1 likes