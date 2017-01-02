BLACK AND WHITE WORLD…

Good to see that the BBC is dealing with all the BIG issues. Take this one…

“An internet search for black dolls will bring up about 20 million results in less than a second – but parents have discovered the toys to be increasingly hard to find on the shelves of High Street stores. Why is this?”

Yip, this is the sort of deranged SJW crap that the BBC specialises in. Next up, where are the transgender dolls?