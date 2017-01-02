BECAUSE THEY ARE WORTH IT?

Seen this? Your license tax and how it is lavished. In any other walk of life this is called shift work and would just happen. An extra £1m for some of the MOST biased and most anti-British BBC employees. Cheers.
Meanwhile here in the real world I wish I could get an extra 20% for changes in my shifts, Maybe I should get a job at the BBC but I work to higher standards than the BBC dispise islam, the EU, leftards and have a real degree Mechanical Engineering rather than the useless eater degrees that beebiods seem to posess judging by the general output of the BBC and what passes as the news, journalism and current affairs at the BBC in particular. BBC news, journalism and current affairs is what an Engineer would refer to as “Unfit For Purose” Mind you the rest of the BBC is not much better
