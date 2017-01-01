Liberal Gangsterism

Leave Voters, the new Jews of Europe?

Who are the Fascists, who are the Gangsters?

Farage wants to control immigration. He is denounced by the BBC as a Fascist, a Nazi even. But is he the Fascist?

Or, are those who want to control what you say, what you think, how you behave, who want to control every aspect of your life, the real Fascists?’ We have been living in a version of 1984 for a long time now as our voices have been suppressed and our thoughts manipulated or made ‘unacceptable’, a war declared on ‘Britishness’. It is a paradox that the loudest alarmists of the Liberal coterie declare we are heading towards the 1930’s again as they raise alarming but totally imaginery fantasies of Hitler on the march once more…but in one respect they are right, the vilification, demonisation and attacks, some actually physical, the death threats, those aimed at Leave voters, is certainly reminiscent of the 1930’s. Leave voters have a good claim on being the ‘new Jews’ of Europe…how long before they are forced to wear Union Flag badges as marks of shame, how long before they are forced to pay obeyance to the EU orthodoxy, swear loyalty to the Junckers of this world, how long before the bricks come through their windows? The language used by the BBC journalists and presenters, by dictatorial politicians who want to overturn democracy and the Brexit vote, by the commentators who seek to denigrate, disparage and discredit Leave voters, is the real Fascism, language that also enables others, gives licence to them, to attack Leave voters, to spread hate, stir up anger and drive division in society. It’s not just the big politicians like Farage that the tactics are used against, remember the UKIP councillor, Rozanne Duncan, whom the BBC set out to deliberately label as a racist as part of their campaign to win the EU referendum? A massive organisation like the BBC falsely labelling a powerless and vulnerable woman as a racist without giving her the chance to defend herself. For months the campaign of hate went on before the actual programme was broadcast as the BBC knowingly leaked out suggestions that Duncan had said something ‘racist’ thus releasing the hounds upon her. Reminiscent of the 1930’s? I’d say so. How about the use of vox pops? A well known BBC tactic that selectively chooses who to interview and how to edit those interviews, and then draws their own, very selective, conclusions from them. The BBC, as pointed out by ‘Is the BBC Biased?’ has been targeting a certain demographic as the ‘voice’ of the Leave voters….

Have a look at this particularly nasty piece of work from the BBC that sets up two working class white guys down on their luck and exploits them to ‘illustrate’ how racist and uneducated Leave voters are [52 minutes in]…..

A very unpleasant piece of television abusing its power to cruelly abuse and misrepresent these two men and by extension all Brexit voters.

Those who value freedom of thought, freedom of expression, freedom of speech, democracy and genuine liberal values should think carefully about just who are the real ‘gangster’s, the real Fascists…it’s not those who you might think of course, or rather those whom you are told to think of as Fascist. The real Fascists are paradoxically those who claim to be the voice of the rational, reasoned, intelligent, moderate, progressive centre but who are anything but.

The BBC’s stalwart elder stateswoman, Libby Purves, who describes herself as being in the lefty ‘tribe’, has railed several times against the ‘Liberal’ howl of rage, anger and contempt against Brexit, Trump, and their voters here in the Sun in June and recently here in the Mail. Note however, she does not criticise the BBC despite its massive campaign against Brexit and Trump and its sickening post-Brexit portrayal of Britain as a nastier, more racist place.

Despite her fine words and sentiments telling us that…

It was not the actual vote that shocked, it was the online squawk of reaction by my timeline, my tribe: cultural icons, colleagues, friends. If they feel “let down, betrayed, distressed” by the result, so did I by the mass response of the liberal media and arts sector to this vote against a 43-year-old administrative arrangement….the carry-on was beyond parody: anguished bunker mentality tinged with patronising, generalising hauteur about those who voted Leave….elitism erupted like a poisoned boil…..it is almost comic to watch the affluent metropolitan left being cross with the zero-hours strugglers of Sunderland for disrespecting the instructions of a Tory PM and big business.

…Purves’ final paragraph leaves us in no doubt what she really thinks and negates everything she just said…

OK, they[Leave voters] may have spoken wrong and plunged us into difficulties. But it is not fair to blame them more than the arrogant, incompetent Brussels institutions and the decades when governments neglected inequality. Of course, there is racism to be fought. Yes, there was some disgusting campaigning by Farage. Yet that is no excuse for polishing your liberal credentials by making bogeymen of the poor, the old, the frightened and the insecure. They voted. Listen, engage, help.

That’s pretty arrogant, condescending, dismissive and not a little ‘elitist’ isn’t it?…note the use of the word ‘wrong’ to describe how people voted rather than saying she disagreed with them, and then the rather contemptuous description of the voters as poor, old, frightened [irrational fear and prejudice of immigration of course] and insecure. So basically Purves’ narrative is exactly the same as the ‘squawking’ Remainers…the Leave voters were wrong, uneducated, bigoted and afraid….a fear whipped up by the ‘disgusting’ [ie racist] campaigning of the likes of the ‘Fascist’ Farage.

The same narrative that could be heard on the BBC on 5Live this morning as the trio of Pienaar, Angela Eagle and Paddy Ashdown lined up against the lone Ian Duncan-Smith as they ‘discussed’ the terrors of 2016, that is, Trump, Brexit, terrorism and Russian aggression, all being bracketed in the same category, with the future being essentially world breakdown, conflict with rising Fascism and gangsterism laying ruin to the Liberal world.

Ashdown parroted his master’s voice, the sinister and contemptuous Farron, as he tried to tell us the pro-EU Establishment were now the insurgents…apparently the great unwashed have had their ‘howl of rage’ and, well, let’s just push past that and get on with our cosmopolitan, decent Europhile lives and stay in the EU…the new dispossessed, the new voiceless marginalised victims are Remain voters, the ‘progressive, moderate centre’…you know, the ‘decent, reasonable, intelligent’ people as Farron might portray them. So the Remainers have no voice other than the vast majority of MPs and Lords, the bulk of the media, including of course the dominant and vastly too powerful BBC, the commentatriat, the arts and luvvies incorporated, Academia, Big Business and the City, and the dark forces of has-been politicians still lurking in the corridors of power? Yes, I can see how they are utterly voiceless and without power and influence. And as for that irrational, emotion driven ‘howl of rage’ of the Leave voters? In fact that was completely rational, reasoned and justified anger at the imposition of a Liberal tyranny that inflicted huge changes on their societies, cultures and lives that they were not just not asked about, but were in fact deliberately lied to and misled about.

This morning’s ‘Point of View’ on R4 was another example of the BBC trying to define the post-Brexit narrative as being ‘nasty nationalists with a hint of the Nazi’ voting for Brexit whilst sensible, nice people wanted to vote for Remain. We were told that Putin’s Fascism is coming to France and America. Trump apparently is an autocratic dictator who will destroy the democratic America and drag the world down with it. We heard, or were supposed to infer, that Brexit voters were those nasty nationalists, a nationalism we were told that was not based on the love of a place or culture but on hatred of ‘the other’, Brexit voters, the ‘volk’, [yes that word was used…and is used in several Remainer articles deliberately associating Brexit with the Nazi’s love of the ‘Volk’…a rather cowardly, sly way of calling Brexiteers white supremacists] see themselves as victims of aliens groups taking over their land…Brexit demands ‘an enemy’, someone to hate. As said this was not explicit demonisation of Leave voters, you of course were meant to understand the references without them being spelled out to you.

Just another example of the BBC’s language of hate drumming up hostility, division and fear targeting Leave voters just as the Nazis targeted the Jews.