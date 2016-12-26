Mail on the ball

Damn, the Mail’s fast this morning. Heard Kuenssberg on Today this morning say she was told that the Queen said she backed Brexit but didn’t report it as only one source…of course such high ethical and professional standards never stopped her ‘reporting’, or printing the legend as fact, that Boris was only backing Leave as a cunning ploy to snatch the Tory leadership…however the ease and readiness with which he stood down from that contest suggests he wasn’t really that bothered about the top job.

The Mail also spotted Kuenssberg’s admission….

`Queen backed Brexit,´ BBC journalist was told The BBC’s political editor has said she was told that the Queen supported EU withdrawal, but did not report it as she could not find a second source. Laura Kuenssberg said she was told about the alleged comment months before the eventual appearance of The Sun’s “Queen backs Brexit” headline in March. The front-page story caused one of the biggest rows of the referendum campaign, leading to a successful complaint to press regulator Ipso by Buckingham Palace, which said it was “misleading”. The BBC political editor told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “In a casual chat with one of my contacts, they said ‘Do you know what? At some point this is going to come out, and I’m telling you now and I don’t know if the BBC would touch it, but the Queen told people at a private lunch that she thinks that we should leave the EU’. “Apparently at this lunch she said ‘I don’t see why we can’t just get out. What’s the problem?’ “My jaw hit the floor. Very sadly, I only had one source. I spent the next few days trying to prove it. I couldn’t find the evidence. “Lo and behold, a couple of months later, someone else did. Of course then ensued a huge row between that newspaper and the Palace over what had really been said or not said.”

Yep…bet she was gutted she ‘couldn’t’ report something that was so potentially damaging to the Remain camp’s campaign….she has admitted her ‘reporting’ about Boris was based merely on ‘vicious rumours’ spread by his enemies…so why not report what the Queen said if it came from a presumably reliable and credible source?

Interestingly she didn’t say who her source was…Gove was supposedly the source of the Sun’s story so if Kuenssberg’s source was not Gove…????!!! She could just say it wasn’t Gove. Would back up the Sun’s original story.

