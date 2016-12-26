Boxing Day Open Thread

Hope you all got the socks you wanted from Santa and may the baby Jesus guide you to the best bargains in the sales. However back to business here and a new year is fast approaching…a new year but same old bias…..The BBC’s new year revolution? No more bias? Guess that’ll be broken day one. If so you know the drill…..
The Beeboids won’t be able to contain themselves – it’s going to be Sir Mo Farah!
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/38462146
2 likes
And Lord Farage remains a mere commoner. Perhaps a very good thing. He’s still one of us.
2 likes