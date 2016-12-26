Boxing Day Open Thread

Hope you all got the socks you wanted from Santa and may the baby Jesus guide you to the best bargains in the sales. However back to business here and a new year is fast approaching…a new year but same old bias…..The BBC’s new year revolution? No more bias? Guess that’ll be broken day one. If so you know the drill…..
With whom might the BBC side, or indeed promote, one wonders?
Being that they value editorial integrity so highly. Apparently.
And with no sense of irony, the BBC is helpfully running an article that describes how to identify false news:
“a dubious website, an unverified source, and replication and attention through social media. Then larger news organisations report what is happening on social media and add credibility to the story without fact-checking.”
All of which would appear to be a description of how the BBC ‘news’ department operates.
See http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-38168792
One for the girls at the BBC. And the women.
Vital.
