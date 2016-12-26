Boxing Day Open Thread

Hope you all got the socks you wanted from Santa and may the baby Jesus guide you to the best bargains in the sales. However back to business here and a new year is fast approaching…a new year but same old bias…..The BBC’s new year revolution? No more bias? Guess that’ll be broken day one. If so you know the drill…..
Just been watching a recording of the Alan Bennett diaries, recently on BBBC 2.
Amid the whimsy and observations I enjoy from him, the edit included lots of left wing propaganda, featuring the benefits of the state, and his hatred of the ‘self serving’ Tory government, post the 2015 election. Strangely the likes of Blair, Brown, Mandelson, Balls were not similarly described. At the end, he was negative about the Brexit vote.
And his brand of socialism appeared to include an expenses paid trip to New York, and first class rail travel between his London and Yorkshire Dales houses. All unremarked on, of course.
Needless to say, I am not holding my breath for an equivalent programme featuring a right of centre personality with his right of centre opinions prominently featured by the bBBC editors.
Soufflé,
Bennett is a fully paid up member of the liberal left elite, a luvvie whose talent is inflated by his membership of that elite. His output is so distorted by the need to demonstrate his liberal left credentials that it isn’t worth bothering with. My advice is to treat just as you any other luvvie, ignore him.
