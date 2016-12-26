Boxing Day Open Thread

Hope you all got the socks you wanted from Santa and may the baby Jesus guide you to the best bargains in the sales. However back to business here and a new year is fast approaching…a new year but same old bias…..The BBC’s new year revolution? No more bias? Guess that’ll be broken day one. If so you know the drill…..
‘Watch out watch out there is a maxi-troll about !’
Food for Taffman.
So then,George Michael is dead. We are told by the BBC that he died of heart failure.That should be enough information for the ‘thick’ public to ask any questions as to how he died.
Not me. Doesn’t everyone die of heart failure. The ‘heart failure’ line tells me nothing. My question is what caused his heart to fail aged just 53. Drugs overdose maybe?
The coroners inquest will tell us more I suppose.
