Boxing Day Open Thread

  By |

Image result for boxing day

 

Hope you all got the socks you wanted from Santa and may the baby Jesus guide you  to the best bargains in the sales.  However back to business here and a new year is fast approaching…a new year but same old bias…..The BBC’s new year revolution?  No more bias?  Guess that’ll be broken day one.  If so you know the drill…..

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to Boxing Day Open Thread

  1. Cassandra says:
    December 26, 2016 at 11:10 am

    BBC focusing in on Boxing Day sales, now what am I missing here…

    Selfridges_SALE_2775196b.jpg

    4026977.jpg?size=640×420

       22 likes

    • Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate says:
      December 26, 2016 at 11:31 am

      What we don’t have is sinophobia – fear of everything Chinese. But then the Chinese are not planning to take over Britain, unlike the Islamists.

         19 likes

  2. joeadamsmith says:
    December 26, 2016 at 11:11 am

    I’m sure that the MSM, our very own Ministry of Truth especially, will be reporting on this extensively: https://www.rt.com/news/371824-aleppo-mass-graves-civilians/

       9 likes

    • ToobiWan says:
      December 26, 2016 at 12:10 pm

      Obviously victims of Putin’s and Assad’s indiscriminate bombing campaign, Joe. Can’t be anything to do with the brave defenders of this part of Aleppo and their distinctively coloured helmets, could it?

         11 likes

  3. joeadamsmith says:
    December 26, 2016 at 11:28 am

    Not a bBBC, as such, but, it’s in relation to the new liberal expression: “fake news.” I have had this passed on of CNN using the same girl being rescued in three different pictures….. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10211803401145546&set=gm.462126757482779&type=3&theater

    photo.php?fbid=10211803401145546&set=gm.462126757482779&type=3&theater

       12 likes

  4. Up2snuff says:
    December 26, 2016 at 12:01 pm

    This made me chuckle:

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-38432018

    The way the opening paragraphs have been written, almost certainly unintentionally, by the unknown BBC journalist does the Labour Party no favours whatsoever!

       9 likes

    • Number 88 says:
      December 26, 2016 at 2:07 pm

      I don’t think that it’s been written by a BBC journalist. It seems to be, word for word, a Labour Party press release.

      That said, you might be right…it could well be drivel from one and the same person.

         3 likes

    • Number 88 says:
      December 26, 2016 at 2:07 pm

      I don’t think that it’s been written by a BBC journalist. It seems to be, word for word, a Labour Party press release.

      That said, you might be right…it could well be drivel from one and the same person.

         0 likes

      • Up2snuff says:
        December 26, 2016 at 2:18 pm

        No.88, you could be right. A foot shooting exercise by Labour then!

        The British Labour Party: as amnesiac as the BBC!

        (I originally thought that, in the way of these things, that the original Press Release had been worked over slightly but had unfortunately overlooked ‘thirteen years of Labour misrule’ while inadvertently drawing attention to it.)

           1 likes

  5. Cassandra says:
    December 26, 2016 at 12:46 pm

    Just before I was forced to watch the rubbish GBBO programme on Christmas Day a short trailer ran before it featuring Mary Berry visiting a group of black and Asian women (some wearing the obligatory headbags). Can’t find the video on the internet. Can anyone tell me where I can find it (or even what it’s in aid of)?

       5 likes

  6. Grant says:
    December 26, 2016 at 12:56 pm

    Seems like the BBC’s main story is the death of some third rate pop singer. FFS !!!!

       8 likes

  7. nogginator says:
    December 26, 2016 at 1:16 pm

    BBC News – Carl Paladino Trump insider faces backlash.
    Well … from the BBC most certainly, Clinton News Network, oh CH4 no doubt,
    MSM lakey s etc they still don t get it, the game has changed.
    The BBC should face more than a backlash, for continually reporting “illegal” settlements in Israel that are not, for not being objective on a vote at the UN that a US Pres orchestrated, expressly against the interests of the incoming and US/Israel
    relations, yes they should … but of course they won t.

    “A co-chair of President-elect Donald Trump’s New York campaign, is facing a backlash over crude remarks about Barack and Michelle Obama. Asked by a newspaper what he would most like to happen in 2017, Mr Paladino said he hoped President Obama would die from mad cow disease and the first lady would “return to being a male”

    Yep! old Carl, was lauded in the 60s … how times change
    (that s the way to do it …… baby!).

       3 likes

    • G.W.F. says:
      December 26, 2016 at 1:41 pm

      Nogginator

      ‘and the first lady would “return to being a male”’

      Perhaps he will.

      2r224ch.jpg

         4 likes

    • Thoughtful says:
      December 26, 2016 at 1:45 pm

      Except that isn’t what he said and you’ve missed the last word out for some reason.

      and the first lady would “return to being a male [APE]”

      by anyone’s standards that’s quite an insult, and I’m not sure it’s deserved however misguided her politics might be.

      In addition she is not the politician, her husband is, and although he stood for election, she did not.

         3 likes

      • Grant says:
        December 26, 2016 at 1:53 pm

        Thoughtful,

        But Obama used her for political purposes and she did not demur. In the same way that Clinton used Hillary. At least Hillary did stand for election !

           3 likes

        • G.W.F. says:
          December 26, 2016 at 2:25 pm

          A mistake about the word ‘Ape’ and we can see it is insulting.
          But Michelle campaigned for Hillary, attacked Trump, attempted to carve herself a reputation as a champion of oppressed blacks and women. Moreover, there are many hints that her campaigning was part of a bid to run in 2000. She is a politician in her own right

             1 likes

  8. G.W.F. says:
    December 26, 2016 at 2:28 pm

    Perhaps it is two left. Treezer is still around

    15673027_10208267539631021_3925944352515432330_n.jpg?oh=7516d3cce35088ab4b03a466b0789792&oe=58D9BF6C

       1 likes

  9. Thoughtful says:
    December 26, 2016 at 2:42 pm

    Rick Parfitt Status Quo 68 – dead, prodigious drug user
    George Michael Wham 53 – dead, Prodigious drug user
    Carrie Fisher Star Wars 60 – intensive care following a heart attack prodigious drug user

    And what do the great & the good have to say about this? Yep that’s right, nothing what so ever! While they have a golden opportunity to condemn the use of drugs and those who sell them they have manifestly failed to do so.
    Presumably because so many hard drugs are being peddled by the favourite brown eyed boys that they just don’t want to rock the boat.

       0 likes

Leave a Reply