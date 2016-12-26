Boxing Day Open Thread

Hope you all got the socks you wanted from Santa and may the baby Jesus guide you to the best bargains in the sales. However back to business here and a new year is fast approaching…a new year but same old bias…..The BBC’s new year revolution? No more bias? Guess that’ll be broken day one. If so you know the drill…..
BBC focusing in on Boxing Day sales, now what am I missing here…
What we don’t have is sinophobia – fear of everything Chinese. But then the Chinese are not planning to take over Britain, unlike the Islamists.
I’m sure that the MSM, our very own Ministry of Truth especially, will be reporting on this extensively: https://www.rt.com/news/371824-aleppo-mass-graves-civilians/
Obviously victims of Putin’s and Assad’s indiscriminate bombing campaign, Joe. Can’t be anything to do with the brave defenders of this part of Aleppo and their distinctively coloured helmets, could it?
Not a bBBC, as such, but, it’s in relation to the new liberal expression: “fake news.” I have had this passed on of CNN using the same girl being rescued in three different pictures….. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10211803401145546&set=gm.462126757482779&type=3&theater
JA, Not all B-BBC contributors and readers use Facebook. Think you may have to find a way of displaying the content: the link will not be enough.
Jaed
Here is the photo. Another White Helmets photo op.
Passing young girls around amongst different men does seem to be part of the “culture” I suppose.
This made me chuckle:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-38432018
The way the opening paragraphs have been written, almost certainly unintentionally, by the unknown BBC journalist does the Labour Party no favours whatsoever!
I don’t think that it’s been written by a BBC journalist. It seems to be, word for word, a Labour Party press release.
That said, you might be right…it could well be drivel from one and the same person.
No.88, you could be right. A foot shooting exercise by Labour then!
The British Labour Party: as amnesiac as the BBC!
(I originally thought that, in the way of these things, that the original Press Release had been worked over slightly but had unfortunately overlooked ‘thirteen years of Labour misrule’ while inadvertently drawing attention to it.)
Just before I was forced to watch the rubbish GBBO programme on Christmas Day a short trailer ran before it featuring Mary Berry visiting a group of black and Asian women (some wearing the obligatory headbags). Can’t find the video on the internet. Can anyone tell me where I can find it (or even what it’s in aid of)?
Seems like the BBC’s main story is the death of some third rate pop singer. FFS !!!!
BBC News – Carl Paladino Trump insider faces backlash.
Well … from the BBC most certainly, Clinton News Network, oh CH4 no doubt,
MSM lakey s etc they still don t get it, the game has changed.
The BBC should face more than a backlash, for continually reporting “illegal” settlements in Israel that are not, for not being objective on a vote at the UN that a US Pres orchestrated, expressly against the interests of the incoming and US/Israel
relations, yes they should … but of course they won t.
“A co-chair of President-elect Donald Trump’s New York campaign, is facing a backlash over crude remarks about Barack and Michelle Obama. Asked by a newspaper what he would most like to happen in 2017, Mr Paladino said he hoped President Obama would die from mad cow disease and the first lady would “return to being a male”
Yep! old Carl, was lauded in the 60s … how times change
(that s the way to do it …… baby!).
Nogginator
‘and the first lady would “return to being a male”’
Perhaps he will.
Except that isn’t what he said and you’ve missed the last word out for some reason.
and the first lady would “return to being a male [APE]”
by anyone’s standards that’s quite an insult, and I’m not sure it’s deserved however misguided her politics might be.
In addition she is not the politician, her husband is, and although he stood for election, she did not.
Thoughtful,
But Obama used her for political purposes and she did not demur. In the same way that Clinton used Hillary. At least Hillary did stand for election !
A mistake about the word ‘Ape’ and we can see it is insulting.
But Michelle campaigned for Hillary, attacked Trump, attempted to carve herself a reputation as a champion of oppressed blacks and women. Moreover, there are many hints that her campaigning was part of a bid to run in 2000. She is a politician in her own right
Perhaps it is two left. Treezer is still around
GWF,
I have a hunch that Merkel and May will go in 2017. The old order is crumbling and these people represent the past and not the future.
Rick Parfitt Status Quo 68 – dead, prodigious drug user
George Michael Wham 53 – dead, Prodigious drug user
Carrie Fisher Star Wars 60 – intensive care following a heart attack prodigious drug user
And what do the great & the good have to say about this? Yep that’s right, nothing what so ever! While they have a golden opportunity to condemn the use of drugs and those who sell them they have manifestly failed to do so.
Presumably because so many hard drugs are being peddled by the favourite brown eyed boys that they just don’t want to rock the boat.
