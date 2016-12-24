Merry Christmas Open Thread

Merry Christmas to all our readers and contributors…and a happy new Brexit to one and all…..especially him and him..
Every day has felt like Christmas since Brexit, even moreso since Trump’s victory. The continued meltdown from the hard left and their exposure of their true colours are the greatest gifts imaginable to all decent libertarian and conservative peoples who have had enough of the self-righteous destructive behavioural patterns of communism and socialism that have tried for decades to bring our society to its knees. Next year is going to be even better.
Merry Christmas, one and all.
All Lives,
Yes, hope is still alive !
D & C – thanks for posting that.
The cartoon is in poor taste (although clever and amusing) but it’s message is 100% correct.
Just returned from a carol service for the little ones at church, absolutely packed, what a joy! I’m not a great bible basher but it does your heart good to remember what Christmas really is all about.
I’d like to wish David Vance, all the others who keep this wonderful biasedbbc.org show on the road and my fellow posters here a very Merry Christmas!
Al, I quite agree. I am an atheist, but I love christmas and am just going to watch ” Carols from King’s ” on the BBC. I suspect it may be the last time they broadcast it. Got to make room for friday prayers from some depressing mosque.
Whether “Carols from Kings”, my grand daughters school service or our Salvation Army Band …
its wonderful to hear them all, I still remember ours playing walking up the street of a Sunday morning in the very early 60s.
Spare a thought for our brothers and sisters, in the services.
“It took a Jew, the former Chief Rabbi of the Commonwealth Lord Sacks, to get to the heart of the matter, addressing the House of Lords three years ago on the persecution of Christians. He quoted Martin Luther King: In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.
Those “friends” are still silent. Unlike the pseudo-refugees of Mutti Merkel, these Copts and other Christian minorities do not want to head north and bilk Germans and Swedes for lifelong Euro-welfare. They want to stay where they are and prevent the extinction of their faith in the land where it was born. A couple of years back, I drew a contrast between them and their brethren across the Mediterranean in the ruins of Christendom:
It is hard not to admire those brave Christians in Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, their churches firebombed, their congregants attacked, but their hearts full and their faith strong.
That is even truer today, in yet another blood-soaked Advent”.
Grant, you’re probably right. I think the ABC (Australia’s BBC) used to show it at one time, but abandoned it years ago. Luckily, the cunning Mr Hand-Basket discovered that someone has posted the 2011 edition up on Youtube, so we watched it on Christmas Eve with great enjoyment. Infuriatingly,there were one or two other years’ edition on Youtube a while ago, but someone removed them – possibly for copyright infringement reasons. Who would own the copyright? The BBC or King’s College?
AS, I agree and this year some of the carols have resonated even more with me, even though, as you will see from my post below, I do not go along with the BBC’s view that 2016 was such an awe-full or awful year.
Might I take the opportunity to wish Naga Munchetty, George Alagiah, Mishal Hussein, Adnan Nawaz, Rageh Omar, Maryam Moshiri and Zeinab Badawi, together of course with Kamal and all the other Ahmeds, a very Merry Christmas!
Oh, hang on a minute though…..
Beltane,
LOL ! I wonder what these wretched people actually do on Christmas Day ? No , not really. I do not give a monkey’s toss about them !
They probably try to work as much as possible over the Christmas period, so as to grab ss much cash as may be on offer for working during the “holidays”.
Well! you maybe right … they possibly don t believe in Christmas, and so certainly won t be singing those Christmas Carols so blessed of Christians
… maybe the call to prayer 5 times a day 😀
or seeing as they are all NON non denominational. non binary, unisex toilet using, gender fluid, transgender dudesses
they can promenade, join the parade,
walking around in women s underwear (all together!)
(just picture the new years eve party 😀 )
Don’t miss out Faisal Islam – beautiful British name that.
18 likes
Not forgetting Yasmin Alibaba-Brown either !
Great Work Alan. May I wish you and all our contributors a very Happy Christmas!
26 likes
David,
Merry Christmas to you and your team. The BBC would love to take this site down. Don’t let them !
Grant
Merry Christmas to one and all. I love this site. For some strange reason, despite my own personal tragedy and the public horrors we witness daily, I’m privately feeling very upbeat, and I usually go on a real downer at Christmas. Our media overlords have lost their grip on our culture and our souls. Who gives a monkeys what Christmas specials the BBC show this year, or how much hand wringing the experts will do in the Year in Review? Raise a glass!
The BBC have been doing doom and gloom today, all week even, ‘year when everything has changed’, ‘2016: a divisive year’ and ‘a year of unparalleled upheaval’. It is almost as though nothing ever happened for about four millennia and suddenly the world has erupted, as far as the BBC are concerned.
Bunkum!
Happy Christmas to all at Biased BBC, especially the back office team who keep it all running, and to all those who post who have challenged my thinking, added to the knowledge of all of us or just kept us chuckling or really laughing through another year of BBC bias.
May 2017 be a year of reform for our beloved, aged, ‘Auntie’.
Was it only 8 years ago when the BBC were all but wetting themselves with excitement with the promise of wonderful times to come?
The third coming had just happened (the second coming for the BBC of course happened in 1997 in the UK). A giant was going to bestride the planet dispensing justice and bringing peace and harmony to all lands and peoples. Indeed merely on the expectation he was instantly rewarded with the Nobel Peace Prize. Indeed not just “my” President, but seemingly everybody’s.
Eight years later it has all turned to dust and there must be many bitterly disappointed people out there, while he acts like a child throwing his toys out of the pram in an effort to poison the ground for those following. Is that a socialist principle because that is what the last Labour administration did too?
Two saviours, according to the BBC, in a row who have turned out to have feet of clay.
Up2 – No, i no longer want Auntie to reform, i want the bitch to die a painful death. And ‘Auntie’ is much too kind a name for the malignant witch.
Merry Christmas to all and thanks to David and Alan for keeping this site up and running for another year.
Please add my thanks to David, Alan and everyone involved with running the sire.
Merry Xmas and Happy Chanukah to all posters and readers of this site.
Happy Christmas…..and indeed Chanukah to all at b-bbc
Another year at the oasis of sanity in the middle of loony lefty desert
Stuff the BBC !!
https://static.franks-travelbox.com/e/7/4/9/e749959ea9e2864e304a5024754efbeaa6e71b59/allerlei-leckereien-und-der-exklusive-rathausmarkt-gluehwein-laden-zum-schauen-shoppen-und-schlemmen-am-weihnachtsmarkt-vor-dem-hamburger-rathaus-ein-deutschland.jpg
Bah Hamburg.
Merry Christmas to David, Alan and all the many contributors (not to mention the lurkers!) who make this site such a necessary thorn in the BBC’s side!
21 likes
GC,
And Merry Christmas to the Trolls . Or are they the same as the lurkers ?
Grant I would love to know that Biased-BBC {And all the other BBC resistance websites} had trolls or lurkers hopefully they are loyal BBC drones dutifully reporting back to Auntie BBC what the people outside the BBC bubbleverse are saying about the BBC here in the real world. Needless to say Auntie and her beebiods will osterich like buy their heads in the sand hoping the facts will go away rather than modernising
PS Merry Christmas and a prosperious new year to all and sundery whatever religion or not as the case may be
One time poster, and long time lurker here, and most definitely NOT any kind of drone, BBC or not!
Thanks to all who make this site what it is, and I hope you all have a fantastic Christmas.
A very Happy Christmas from a lurker (and definitely not a troll :). This site keeps me (almost) sane. A bad year for trolls and polls. Right foot forward for 2017 to all here.
To all the Stars who keep this site running and all the contributors.
Nadolig Llawen from Wales (Merry Christmas).
When it comes to the BBC, Al-Guardian, The Islington luvvies politicians and all the other useful idiots on the EU, uncontrolled immigration, pandering to the whims of the adherants of the 7th century islamic cult etc as far as I am concerned its time to dust of or re-instate the Treason Act
From a very infrequent contributor but a voracious reader to all you heroes and heroines who highlight all that is wrong with the BBC and in the World.
Thank you for all for expressing your righteous indignation and your intelligent unlimited humour, stand up and take a bow:-
chrisH, Grant, Umbongo, Al shubtill, GCooper, Thoughtful, embolden, Guest Who, Tothepoint, Doublethinker, BRISSELS, ID, Beltane, Cranmer, Dave666, Dover Sentry, Nogginator, jeff, Grimer, Roland Deschain, Up2snuff, AsISeeIt, Sluff, Umbongo, Oaknash, gaxvill, Thatcherrevolutionary, EnglandExpects, Steve Jones, Number 7, Grimreaper, StewGreen, SupportOurLefty, seismicboy, Rob in Cheshire, Alicia Sinclair, All Lives Matter and David ….. too many to name, you know who you are…
Happy Christmas and wishing you all a peaceful, healthy New year!
…..now where is that bottle of Warre’s 63 Port, ready for Father Christmas!!
Dyke ,
Thank you so much for your name checks ! Contribute as much as you can , any time .
Warra 63 ? I have moved on from Lagavulin to Krohn Porto Colheita 2001 Tawny .
It is the first time I have tasted a port which is not from the great Scottish port houses, Dow, Graham , Robertson and the rest .
But Krohn is German !
Merry Christmas all, gotta go, more lurking about to do.
Merry Christmas and Happy new Year to David & Alan and all who comment on here.
2016 has been a year that opened up hope again but next year should be the start of a new beginning; for us as Brexit gets underway and for the USA, as it begins to ‘drain the swamp’. That is if Theresa and The Donald get the tasks done they were elected to do. To be honest I am only sure about one of them!
I notice that the spoilt egomaniac hanger on in the White House is doing all he can to mess up Donald’s start as the new President, and I am sure that his traitorous act towards Israel yesterday will not be his last attempt to cause more mess for Donald and this troubled world. I’ll just have to keep my fingers crossed for the next 27 days.
What is clear is that Obama’s legacy of paying billions of US tax dollars to Islamic terrorists across the Middle East, Africa and Europe will take years to undue and has cost hundreds of thousands of lives. Let us hope that even the BBC will eventually see that.
Better still, as things go in threes, after the success of Brexit and The Donald, can there be a referendum on – STOP THE TELLY TAX? – YES or NO?
Once again – Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year
A bit of scorched earth policy from the vindictive outgoing boyo.
You would have thought, seeing as the time of year … very news worthy
Brunei bans Christmas: Sultan warns those celebrating could face up to five years in jail. The punishment for celebrating Christmas is a fine of $20,000, up to five years in prison or both
“Ban declared on the internationally celebrated Christian holiday because the religious affairs ministry said that publicly marking non-Islamic rituals or festivities could be seen as propagations of religions other than Islam.
Roughly 20 per cent of Brunei’s residents comprise of non-Muslims, including sizeable Buddhist and Christian communities.
‘Believers of other religions that live under the rule of an Islamic country – according to Islam – may practice their religion or celebrate their religious festivities among their community, with the condition that the celebrations are not disclosed or displayed publicly to Muslims,‘ ‘Muslims should be careful not to follow celebrations such as these that are not in any way related to Islam… and could unknowingly damage the faith of Muslims.‘ Said the government of Brunei in a statement.”
“No room at the inn” On the BBCs Asia news pages, but remarkably found plenty of space for this …
‘Smartphone toilet paper’ now at Tokyo airport
A robust response should be to recall our diplomats and expel theirs. I think the US under President Trump will be recalling a good few diplomats and about time too.
Noggie,
One for Prince Charles to deal with ! I wonder how that wanker would spin this !
Merry Christmas to all on this site! The organisers and the contributors do a splendid job of providing a news service and a discussion group second to none in my opinion. So I would like to let you all know how much I appreciate you. Please all have a great time.
Do I detect an air of optimism in the wind? I hope so. This is the celebration of Yule an old European
festival. So I will quote some pagan lines.
The Goddess has given birth to the reborn Sun. She has brought forth the child of promise.
There is hope again in the land.
The wheel has turned.
I certainly feel that there was a turning in 2016. Let’s see what the new year brings.
Yasser ,
Totally agree ! Well said !
I too feel the wheel has turned but no complacency . The elite still controls schools, universities ,the law and much of the media and the police.
It is going to be a hard struggle. Take time out this Christmas and value your families and your country . Happy Christmas to you all.
Yuletide greetings, YD!
To all have a wonderful, peaceful Christmas … (even tiny Tim Farron)
Checked out Al BBCs Middle East News Pages, still the same sh-te
gave up … expected more of the same on the Clinton News Network.
I think that was their idea until …
It got better … 😀
Big thanks to David & Alan, and a Merry Christmas to everyone here. The insight, intelligence, humour and knowledge to be seen every day on this forum is truly a joy to behold.
Heisenberg,
Please contribute here when you have time !
Tried to sit through ‘Alan Bennett’s Diaries’ but had to concede defeat at half time – masochism is all very well, and can be character building, but there have to be built-in protection clauses to retain sanity and save on TV repair bills.
Listening to the jaded old fruit picking and choosing what didn’t, at the time, offend his delicate socialist sensibilities, watching rooms full of luvvies chortling at the merry little anti-UKIP asides, observing the liberal elite in full flow worshiping a home-grown messiah from the ideal venue that is Leeds, this was BBC2 encapsulated. Saving this tour de force for Christmas Eve was programme planning at its very best.
I watched the Reindeer Girls – far more appropriate and a BBC programme, for once, absolutely free of political preaching!
I loved Bennetts final words this evening, an anti brexit mini rant. The BBC does not disappoint! Never an opportunity missed.
Have a happy stress free Christmas everyone.
Merry Christmas to y’all. This site continues to be an excellent sounding board for all of us who would like to rein in the BBC’s pernicious influence on the country.
Thanks for David and Alan (and any others..it can’t just be the two of them can it?) for keeping it all ticking along.
With Brexit and Trump the signs are positive I’d say, let’s hope 2017 will bring us more victories in the fight against the treasonous mainstream media.
A very Merry Christmas to David, Alan and all who read and contribute to this gem of a blog. Sometimes I contribute, more often I read. Keep up the good work folks. And here’s to 2017. If we thought 2016 was hair-raising then I don’t think we’ve seen anything yet.
While the insidious agenda of the BBC continues most here can take comfort in the fact that we are able to think outside the box and apply intelligent, stimulating and informed views despite the forces that would silence us if they could. May the progress in society that we have been able to further continue and grow in the future. Wishing everybody a great holiday season and a brilliant year ahead.
BBC Online News:
“”Why were the polls wrong again in 2016?””
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-38402133
The BBC have yet to recover from:
1. Labour losing in the General Election of 2015.
2. Brexit winning in 2016.
3. Trump winning in 2016.
4. Could Marine Le Penn win in 2017?
Thanks to you all for reading my slightly angry rants 🙂
May this site grow even more next year.
We have the chance to forcibly inject vast quantities of much needed common sense both into the biased BBC and their EU axis partners.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
“This is obviously a disappointing result for the pollsters, and for the BPC, especially because every single poll, even those within sampling error, overstated the Remain vote share.”
If you changed BPC to BBC it would still read correctly!
This should give you all a big pre santa chuckle
Pass the popcorn mother…..
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/12/24/lefties-marching-aleppo-stop-war/
European Lefties Plan to March on ISIS While Waving White Flags
Two and half thousand Europeans plan to march into Aleppo waving white flags in a three month long, 2,000 mile demonstration against the civil war taking place in Syria.
This year, like last, has been characterised by the massive flow of people northwards through Europe, many of them Syrians fleeing the bombs of Assad and the opposition factions. But a group of Europeans has decided to make the trek in the other direction in order to bring an end to the war, now in its fifth year.
“We’re carrying these white flags to let the whole world know our message: Enough is enough. This war has to stop!” the group say in their manifesto.
The march, which departs Berlin on Boxing Day, 26 December, was organised by journalist Anna Alboth.
We want to keep it as official as possible to ensure we get any police or ambulance support we might need,” Alboth said, but admitted there was inherent risk, saying: “Yes it is dangerous but we are getting in touch with humanitarian and aid agencies to get their advice.”
But she was unconcerned about the prospect of being bombed, saying: “People like me think that if five or ten thousand people are marching and getting everyone’s attention, then it’s impossible that they would bomb you,” she said.
“I think if it really happened and they bombed a peaceful march, then this world is worth nothing.”
If this is really true then sending our luvvies and our useless media on the march would be no more than just. One thing though when they get , if they do ,to Aleppo it will be in government hands so the risks are negligible.
Just another virtue signalling stunt.
Natural selection in action?
I thought I’d share this little nugget from YouTube.
Has she got a couple of sprouts in her ears ????
If you run out of Christmas games, see who you would add to this list:
http://www.spectator.co.uk/2016/12/the-most-annoying-people-of-2016/
Ahhh, Anna Soubry the sort of person that if she ended it all tomorrow you would probably find your life just got better! Sorry Anna, but I do really think that would be the case. Sod off!
Just have to point this one out:
“Donald Trump inauguration: Rockettes ‘will not be forced to perform'”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-38427583
The BBC finds one of the performers who is the self-appointed anti-Trump spokeswomen:
“The women I work with are intelligent and are full of love and the decision of performing for a man that stands for everything we’re against is appalling.”
But then a little further down: “for Mr Trump’s inauguration, the company had received “more requests from members to participate than we have slots available”.
So there are more then enough volunteers, but “Plenty of volunteers to dance at Trump’s inauguration” is not a headline that fits the BBC narrative.
From the sea bed, I would like to wish David, Alan and all the contributors and readers (even Dez/Jerrod/Scott and Claphambusman!) a very happy Crustaceanmas and New Year! I am now just awaiting the arrival of Santa Claws. (Sorry, I couldn’t resist that!)
From Australia, may I wish you all a merry Christmas! (And to the BBC trolls a delightfully diverse Winterval, and goodwill to all gender-non-specific persons.)
By the way, we switched on the TV this Christmas morning to find that our usual breakfast programme had been replaced with a Yogi Bear cartoon. This raised the intellectual quality of Channel 7’s morning output a hundred per cent. Normally we have to put up with the inane banter of a team of giggling bozos (one of whom dresses as a Friesian cow). We were also denied the usual verbal gymnastics their newsreaders employ to persuade us that the world’s latest terrorist atrocity is Nothing To Do With Islam.
By the way, the security services have just foiled a plot to blow up half of central Melbourne. (Did the BBC tell you?) Judging by their names, the beardy blokes arrested weren’t from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
(Reverting to Yogi Bear, this is the first time I have seen Yogi and pals in colour, not having watched it in nearly fifty years. Did you know Snagglepuss is pink, and Huckleberry Hound is blue?)
May I take this opportunity to echo the wonderfully eloquent tidings on the site. It has been a revelation to discover this site when I was feeling so despondent in the run up to the referendum. Great to read such like minded comments, and even have grown up debates.. Unlike with the mass media where only one line of thought rules. Best wishes for Christmas and New Year from the US.
Merry Christmas 😉
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/12/24/germany-set-ministry-truth-ahead-2017-federal-election/
001011101010011101 0011100101011101100010011o11.
Merry Christmas to the BBC bots.
What a way to start Christmas!
Woke far too early, listened to the radio for a while, switched to R5 news, where they teach newsreaders to gabble, and heard the spiteful clip about Donald Trump’s decision to close his foundation, and a typical dribbling sneer as to why it was all so awful. Not a peep about Clinton’s ‘foundation’ of course!
Went back to sleep for one of those stupid dream sessions during which I spent an afternoon in a strange town trying to find my car! Had to come here for sanity and to read the proper news!
In March I will be celebrating ten years of blogging and it’s always a delight to read the posts here, especially as some old chums need remembering about now.
Happy Christmas everybody!
I spend everyday in a strange town – London. I dream of speaking English in public and being able to buy my cultural foods like bacon; actually getting change from the shopkeepers rather than being quoted a price and then it’s rounded up when it comes to giving change!; hearing church bells rather than the shouting voices when they leave the mini-mosque behind me; shop signs in English; butchers that sell pork; a mini-cab with a rosary dangling from the rear view mirror rather than Islamist worry-beads; barbers that cut hair during regular hours rather than just an out of hours drugs den and alcoholics meeting place.
I could go on!
Merry Christmas to everyone on here, here’s to a successful New Year that will hopefully see the Beeboids sink even further into despair. Is it too early to wish for Marine Le Pen to win and Merkle to disappear?
I still smile when I watch Paul Joeseph Watsons vid on the Butt Hurt Milleneals on you tube, Holly now makes me laugh out loud instead of despair at the lack of her education as I have met other young people who are curious about the world as their eyes are opened by the vote in June.
Once again Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all.
Looking forward to.next year and the triggering of Article 50.
I’ve waited 41 years (since the 1975 Common Market referendum) for this. I voted Out then. Can’t remember any elites taking the Government to the High Court then!!
In those days we lived in a democracy and accepted the will of the people.
The sooner we leave the EU the better.
Although I’m 62 next year I am looking forward to how 2017 pans out.
Oh and RIP Rick Parfitt – another great entertainer gone.
