Merry BBC ‘Holidays’ to one and all….just not Jews

Astonishing no? A very serious statement that Jews are being driven out of universities by anti-Semitism and it is not being dealt with for fear of upsetting Muslim benefactors to the universities isn’t reported by the BBC….only mentioned in passing in the ‘What the papers say’….not on the front page, not on the UK page, not even on the education page…just a note in passing…..
The BBC is massively concerned about what Saudi Arabia is doing in Yemen but seems entirely unconcerned that they are driving and funding a deadly Islamist agenda in the UK. The BBC leapt on the story about Boris saying the Saudis were beyond the pale whilst paradoxically admitting that what he said was entirely true, and yet no interest at all it seems in what is happening to Jews in the UK.
There is a massive problem in Universities and six form colleges.As often highlighted by Guido the students union has been taken over by anti Semites.
The biggest concern must be that these people when they graduate are and will be running the country in the future with their bigoted views .Yet according to the BBC ,its not a problem and we are the bigots for mentioning it.
I think I have said before ,my son had to leave his sixth form college because he was the only Christian in his class predominately Muslim and was basically ostracised.He couldn’t take it. No point in complaining about it because nothing would be done ,they would say he is Islamaphobic.
This is beyond outrageous – particularly at a time when London Transport Police seem to think that a man’s seating preferences are a matter for them, all because some overrated token Muslim claims to have been offended.
As mentioned earlier, we capitulated over The Satanic Verses and it’s been downhill ever since. These people can sense weakness a mile away.
