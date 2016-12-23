Merry BBC ‘Holidays’ to one and all….just not Jews

Astonishing no? A very serious statement that Jews are being driven out of universities by anti-Semitism and it is not being dealt with for fear of upsetting Muslim benefactors to the universities isn’t reported by the BBC….only mentioned in passing in the ‘What the papers say’….not on the front page, not on the UK page, not even on the education page…just a note in passing…..

The BBC is massively concerned about what Saudi Arabia is doing in Yemen but seems entirely unconcerned that they are driving and funding a deadly Islamist agenda in the UK. The BBC leapt on the story about Boris saying the Saudis were beyond the pale whilst paradoxically admitting that what he said was entirely true, and yet no interest at all it seems in what is happening to Jews in the UK.