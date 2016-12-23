Mark Easton Does a Nick Clegg

Mark Easton has always been extremely biased and not worth his salt as a journalist. His ‘journalism’ consists mostly of telling us a very one-sided narrative about immigration….sitting on the BBC breakfast couch one morning a few years ago he treated us to his opinion, presented as ‘fact’ of course, that immigration is good, unstoppable and we’d better just get used to it and learn to like it.

Easton is the one who told us in the wake of the Trojan Horse plot [that the BBC still insists is a hoax] we should allow Muslims to Islamise schools, if Muslim parents want that we should let them have it. Similarly he told us that Muslim extremists should be considered in the same heroic light as Churchill, Ghandi and Mandela.

Now he brings his toxic insights to Brexit in an ‘analysis’ that is beyond parody……did Easton write it or Nick Clegg?

What did the Brexit vote reveal about the UK? We misinterpret the message of Brexit at our peril

Yes indeed, but not ‘we’ just you Easton who misinterprets Brexit….misinterprets or deliberately lies about it as some might suggest…..Here’s his basic thrust…..Brexit was not about immigration, not about sovereignty….

The vote for Brexit was a thunderous rumble of national indignation, an outpouring of frustrated fury that shook the foundations of the British state. We misinterpret its meaning at our peril. “Brexit means Brexit” does not cut it. This was much more than a simple referendum about membership of the European Union. Neither Brussels bureaucrats nor Polish plumbers were really the motivation for a popular revolt unparalleled in almost five centuries. This was an act of extraordinary defiance against a system that does not and will not listen to people’s concerns and anxieties. We need to be honest. Our governance, our democracy, does not function properly. It is failing the people of this country. That is the message of Brexit.

Thus we do not need to cut immigration nor our ties with the EU because the problem is ‘us’.

Of course that’s a deliberate twisting of the facts…..people are concerned about the lack of a voice but it was a lack of a voice on immigration and the EU that drove Brexit.

Here Easton tells another porkie…

I was very struck by the attitude of people I met in Port Talbot in South Wales. Here was a place that has in the last decade received around a billion pounds in EU aid. It was due to receive around a billion pounds more over the next few years – money that is now very much in doubt. And yet they voted emphatically to leave. Port Talbot is virtually untouched by the waves of immigration that some suggest was the driving force behind the referendum vote. I did not detect any profound ideological concerns over UK sovereignty either. What I did hear were people who did not think anyone was listening to them. They felt powerless and ignored.

I’m sorry but Wales is strongly anti-immigration as a cursory check of the BBC’s own archives would have revealed to any real journalist not peddling a lie…..

The theme that emerges is that a larger percentage of people in Wales hold negative views on immigration than in Scotland, Northern Ireland or parts of south-east England and London. In fact, the suggestion in the research by Wiserd – the Wales Insitute of Social and Economic Data and Methods – is that Wales shares similar, and more negative views, with neighbours in the English Midlands and the north of England.

Or this…pretty clear I might suggest…

Easton goes on…

There was a time when people up and down the land believed they had some kind of control over their destiny. But one by one those traditional connections to power have been snapped. Trade unionism has been neutered, local government is a shadow of its former self and political activism is, for the most part, simply shouting into the wind.

I’m sorry what? Political activism is simply shouting in the wind? Did he miss the result of the referendum or what?

It is an astonishing feat to write a whole article decrying the ‘elite’ for not listening when he himself, of the self-selected BBC elite, is pumping out what is a Remain piece of propaganda intent on dismissing all the concerns of the Leave voters.

Brexit means Brexit which means controlling immigration and severing the EU’s political and legal control of this country…and yes we know access to the Single Market may be limited …are you listening Easton?