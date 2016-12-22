The BBC’s Media Jihad

The BBC and the Great and the Good bemoan the rise of the Far-Right, the Right itself, of ‘Populism’, that voice of the People so long suppressed and silenced by the BBC and the Great and the Good, now exercising their democratic rights.

They tell us the great Liberal project is under attack, from the Right, and that we are in great danger, the Thirties loom over us again….why? Take your pick….due either to Tory austerity, Brexit or Neo-Nazis on the march…they’re all the same to the BBC.

What they don’t dare say is where the real threat comes from and why the People are refusing to accept the Liberal world view as professed by the BBC et al.

Why are the liberal orthodoxies under threat? Is it because of some nihilistic, irrational, emotional, white supremacist, nationalistic driven rage and prejudice that we are told is the reason? Did this anger and determination to stop the liberal dictatorship come out of nowhere? Of course not but you’d be hard pressed to find the BBC provide you with a true analysis of why revolution is in the air. And is ‘liberalism’ really under threat as the BBC insists or is it the elements of Liberalism that are illiberal, the silencing of debate, the crushing of anyone who dissents from the über-liberal narrative, the labelling of anyone who talks about immigration as a Nazi, the undemocratic imposition of EU tyranny, the bizarre promotion by liberals of that other tyranny, Islam?

Ultimately it is that last subject that is the deal breaker, the one that ends the consent of the people to the liberal project as the BBC et al work towards to a virtual ethnic and religious cleansing of Europe of its Christian, and hideously white peoples by importing millions of people whose culture, identity and ideologies are so implacably opposed to European values and beliefs that a clash is inevitable. They wish to make Christians and Whites a minority in Europe.

The Liberals have caused the rise of the Right by their own illiberalism, their own tyranny of the virtuous. But they don’t see that. The answer they think is to do what the addicted gambler does as he loses his shirt at the tables, double up….all on Black presumably.

The answer to complaints about immigration is not less but more immigration…the happy clappy reason is that once we realise how wonderful immigrants are we’ll come round to accepting them en masse. The real intention is of course to get so many immigrants into Europe as to make it seemingly impossible to remove them or to stop their influence. Hmmm…for people who keep mentioning the Thirties that seems a dangerously foolish and naive notion…and if the Liberals’ policies are leading to the Thirties then they have knowingly created that situation but have buried their heads in the sand about it. Six million Jews are a testament to the stupidity and evilness of the Liberal plan…almost deliberately provoking the very ‘final solution’ scenario that they not so very subtly imply is the endgame if the Far Right were to take power…of course the Far Left would be just as likely to be similarly inclined though the BBC does not raise that possibility. If war breaks out and civilisation is cast aside then there are no rules, no Geneva Convention, no human rights. The BBC et al are creating the situation where that conflict is ever more likely. German and French politicans already state we are at war with ‘radical’ Islam. If anyone has ‘enabled’ Fascism or Socialism it is the Liberal elite.

The other concern is related to that immigration, Islam, radical or otherwise. Again the answer is to double up…the answer to Muslims becoming radicalised is…more Islam. Create a society where Islam is the norm, where Muslims practise their religion as they like to its full extent and of course non-Muslims will have to comply and adopt practices that don’t ‘offend’ Muslims, in effect becoming virtual Muslims and Muslims won’t then feel ‘alienated’. So to stop radical Muslims ‘Islamising’ society we Islamise it first. Good plan.

The BBC et al can bury their heads in the sand all they like. All they will get is one big kick up the backside…Trump and Brexit may just be the start.