The BBC’s Media Jihad

The BBC and the Great and the Good bemoan the rise of the Far-Right, the Right itself, of ‘Populism’, that voice of the People so long suppressed and silenced by the BBC and the Great and the Good, now exercising their democratic rights.
They tell us the great Liberal project is under attack, from the Right, and that we are in great danger, the Thirties loom over us again….why? Take your pick….due either to Tory austerity, Brexit or Neo-Nazis on the march…they’re all the same to the BBC.
What they don’t dare say is where the real threat comes from and why the People are refusing to accept the Liberal world view as professed by the BBC et al.
Why are the liberal orthodoxies under threat? Is it because of some nihilistic, irrational, emotional, white supremacist, nationalistic driven rage and prejudice that we are told is the reason? Did this anger and determination to stop the liberal dictatorship come out of nowhere? Of course not but you’d be hard pressed to find the BBC provide you with a true analysis of why revolution is in the air. And is ‘liberalism’ really under threat as the BBC insists or is it the elements of Liberalism that are illiberal, the silencing of debate, the crushing of anyone who dissents from the über-liberal narrative, the labelling of anyone who talks about immigration as a Nazi, the undemocratic imposition of EU tyranny, the bizarre promotion by liberals of that other tyranny, Islam?
Ultimately it is that last subject that is the deal breaker, the one that ends the consent of the people to the liberal project as the BBC et al work towards to a virtual ethnic and religious cleansing of Europe of its Christian, and hideously white peoples by importing millions of people whose culture, identity and ideologies are so implacably opposed to European values and beliefs that a clash is inevitable. They wish to make Christians and Whites a minority in Europe.
The Liberals have caused the rise of the Right by their own illiberalism, their own tyranny of the virtuous. But they don’t see that. The answer they think is to do what the addicted gambler does as he loses his shirt at the tables, double up….all on Black presumably.
The answer to complaints about immigration is not less but more immigration…the happy clappy reason is that once we realise how wonderful immigrants are we’ll come round to accepting them en masse. The real intention is of course to get so many immigrants into Europe as to make it seemingly impossible to remove them or to stop their influence. Hmmm…for people who keep mentioning the Thirties that seems a dangerously foolish and naive notion…and if the Liberals’ policies are leading to the Thirties then they have knowingly created that situation but have buried their heads in the sand about it. Six million Jews are a testament to the stupidity and evilness of the Liberal plan…almost deliberately provoking the very ‘final solution’ scenario that they not so very subtly imply is the endgame if the Far Right were to take power…of course the Far Left would be just as likely to be similarly inclined though the BBC does not raise that possibility. If war breaks out and civilisation is cast aside then there are no rules, no Geneva Convention, no human rights. The BBC et al are creating the situation where that conflict is ever more likely. German and French politicans already state we are at war with ‘radical’ Islam. If anyone has ‘enabled’ Fascism or Socialism it is the Liberal elite.
The other concern is related to that immigration, Islam, radical or otherwise. Again the answer is to double up…the answer to Muslims becoming radicalised is…more Islam. Create a society where Islam is the norm, where Muslims practise their religion as they like to its full extent and of course non-Muslims will have to comply and adopt practices that don’t ‘offend’ Muslims, in effect becoming virtual Muslims and Muslims won’t then feel ‘alienated’. So to stop radical Muslims ‘Islamising’ society we Islamise it first. Good plan.
The BBC et al can bury their heads in the sand all they like. All they will get is one big kick up the backside…Trump and Brexit may just be the start.
Britain is now under a threat, the likes of which it has never been under. If Napoleon or even Hitler had conquered Britain, most of our British/Western culture – music, literature, art etc would be unscathed. Islam on the other hand will wipe out everything.
In the fullness of time, the very presence of Christianity- cathedrals, minsters, abbeys, will be demolished and razed to the ground (re: Bhumiyan Buddhas). So grave is the threat to the existence, nay, the very soul of Britain that it is not possible to rule out any policy to remove the Islam threat, just because it may harm some innocent person or minority group – racial, religious or secular, or ethnic. Besides, all of them can be compensated in some form at a later date, once the Islam threat is removed.
This is an existential war, and innocents will, and are being injured or killed. If removal of this threat means that we need to suspend parliamentary democracy for the duration – so be it. If it means suspending constitutional monarchy – so be it. If it means banning groups from the realm – so be it.
All can be reversed once the danger is eliminated. Each of the above is relatively benign compared to what will happen if a full scale civil starts up in Europe. Common humanity requires that peaceful methods be employed while they still can, rather then the final arbiter in such matters.
Bear in mind, that a European civil war has the unfortunate tendency to end up as a World war. But this time, it will not just be about physical territory, but spiritual and cultural territory. I posit that such a war will make WWII look benign and civilised. Beheadings will be the norm.
“If Napoleon or even Hitler had conquered Britain, most of our British/Western culture – music, literature, art etc would be unscathed. ”
What a staggeringly ignorant thing to say. The German treatment of occupied Poland is evidence enough to debunk this insane comment.
Hitler’s attitude and behaviour in Poland and several other areas of Eastern Europe, as opposed to that Western Europe whose culture he left reasonably intact, was because he considered Eastern Europeans as inferior and therefore unworthy of existing.
In the same manner strict Islamists consider all other religions, especially Christian based societies and cultures, to be inferior and therefore unworthy of existing. Hitler’s behaviour in Poland and the behaviour of strict Islamists in non-Muslim areas under their control is not all that dissimilar, except in that of scale.
Hitler would indeed have probably left British culture and way of life fairly intact, much as happened in the rest of Western Europe. Strict Islamists certainly would not and would be just as destructive here as Hitler in Eastern Europe and for much the same warped, twisted and totally evil attitudes.
MoreHamHead
Look at the consequence of Islamic takeover of countries, and compare with the Nazi takeover. In every case, the preceeding culture is wiped out. In Egypt, Libya, Syria, Iran, Turkey, Christianity, once a majority, is just a remnant, and well on the way to extinction. Churches are destroyed or converted to mosques. Finally, even the remnants are destroyed. In the more recently occupied countries, Pakistan, Hindus started out at 30% at partition. I think they are now around 2%, and facing immense pressure. Periodic massacres, and relentless persecution, is what causes extinction. Then there are the genocides.
In all Nazi occupied countries, the country as a historic entity, still exists.
In East Timor, Muslim Indonesians were well on their way to expunge the majority Christians from East Timor. This is in living memory, in the age of TV.
How long did the Nazis last?
How long has Islam existed?
Your argument is only partially true in as much as it relates to the Slav peoples. The Germans had an exaggerated respect for France and Italy in the cultural sense.
There is no reason to think that Renaissance Italy and the art of 17th century France was at risk whereas it is certain that Isis and their like would see the destruction of our culture as mandatory and if that means Salisbury cathedral being destroyed then that is as existential as it gets and a declaration of war on me personally.
I just wish that for once in their miserable collectivist lives they would define what they mean by the terms ‘right wing’, ‘ the far right’ and ‘populist’. I doubt they ever will because in doing so, they would give the game away; ie. they are purposely left ill-defined so they can mean whatever these hate-mongers want them to mean.
John
Yes these terms need to be more accurately defined, but I wouldn’t trust the BBC to do so as they serve the Beeb Agenda perfectly.
Personally I struggle to identify a ‘far right’ anywhere in Europe & Britain apart from some nasty thugs in Germany who have always been lurking there for decades.
What the BBC & lefties identify as ‘far right’ is nothing much more than ordinary folk voicing a very valid concern about the culture shift & infrastructural problems vast numbers of muslim immigration is likely to cause, they also point out very wisely that amongst such immigrants there are bound to be those who wish to murder us. If there is any ‘hate’ out there it is limited to those who wish us harm & wish our culture to be destroyed.
These concerns are extremely pertinent, to voice them is not ‘far right’, neither is it a sign of any hatred. Those who suggest that they are ‘far right’ are either tremendously naive or else want to brainwash those who have little political knowledge,
Fascism is a very misunderstood & sloppily used word now. It does not equate to what is labelled ‘far right’ now – whatever or wherever that is, fascism is a totalitarian system of repressive governance where any dissent is not only stiffled but treated with the severest forms of punishment. It is manifested by racial hatred & the desire to wipe out races not tolerated. This is completely different from any ‘far right’ movement as I describe as to be laughable if it weren’t so serious. To suggest the similarity is insulting & totally disrespectful to the poor folk who suffered & died by the fascists in Germany, Italy, Spain, & even France.
If one detects intolerance, hatred, shutting down of debate or different opinions, thuggish behaviour & assaults, the desire to rewrite history to suit an agenda, then all these & more unpleasantness can only be laid at the door of the far left.
CranbrookPhil, I agree with you but I want to hear or see the definitions for these words from those who use them. I want them to tell the rest of us what they mean when they use those terms, otherwise we’re just inferring what they mean from our own experiences. By not giving a clear definition of what they mean, they are manipulating us into assuming a strong adverse meaning whereas if we knew what they mean, we are likely to conclude they are lying to us. I want to hear the lies from their own mouths, or to be surprisingly enlightened that they are really trying to tell the truth.
R4 8pm.Liberalism’s Horrible Year
The Briefing Room
Liberalism died in 2016.
– Edmund Fawcett, author of Liberalism: The Life of an Idea, charts the rise and rise of liberalism, from Gladstone’s social reformers to the economic liberalism of Margaret Thatcher.
– Sir Oliver Letwin MP played a key role in the Conservative Party’s adoption of more socially liberal policies after 2005. He tells David Aaronovitch about embracing gay marriage, advocating green energy, and emphasising social justice.
But is liberalism a luxury of the middle class? – Lynsey Hanley discusses the link between social status and social conservatism. She explains why the working class may reject liberal values in defiance of the metropolitan elite.
– And Professor Nick Pearce, , suggests the changes liberalism needs to make if it is to prosper beyond next year.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b085b73s
Stew,
Poor old befuddled BBC. They don’t really know what they mean by “liberalism” !
If I were to do a programme about the evisceration of the country i regard of its best brains-I too would choose Oliver Leftwing as an exemplar.
This is a very cultured, intelligent and civilised man.
Yet is on the wrong side of every major issue, and his limp grip on politics and the contemporary culture is so easily temoved. Up to know everybody`s been SO nice and polite-comedy of manners.
But Islam won`t be playing THAT set of rules any longer-and poor Oliver and similar head in the clouds liberal romantics will be wiped out.
A good article:
http://www.weneedtotalkaboutislam.com/single-post/2016/12/22/German-authorities-more-concerned-about-Islamic-sensitivities-than-murdered-Germans
Alex
From your link
When the slain bodies laid in the market, all Angela Merkel could do was go on the offensive, thinking about nobody but herself, defending her own career and her most precious pet refugees.M
All she hoped was that the killer was not a refugee. Essentially, thinking of herself, and her pet future voters.
NCBBC,
And not thinking of the German people. Angela Merkel, a bitch from hell. And she has to go in 2017 along with many others.
Grant
I wonder what makes a woman like Merkel, who to all intents and purposes, looks like an “avuncular” aunt, become so insensitive and uncaring to the suffering of her own people – even girls and women.
Is she suffering from some undiagnosed mental condition – lack of empathy to those who are near. Donald Trump, though not a psychiatrist, seems to think so. In his straightforward clinical diagnosis,” She is insane”.
NCBBC,
Well, I am not a psychologist, but it seems to me that she is mentally ill. She was brought up in the Soviet Union and the Soviets’ idea was to crush any natural human feeling. Maybe that is why Merkel is so pro-Islam. Islam is so similar to what she was used to. Either way, the good Germans have to ditch the bitch.
PS. Maybe that she has no children is also a factor.
“Ditch the bitch”.
It has a ring to it. Like
“Drain the swamp”
No sorry Grant I can’t join the dots there, I also have no children ( medical not by choice) but I’m nothing like that evil demented bitch . I agree that her upbringing in the former East Germany could well be a major factor in her mental state leading to her compulsive attempts to keep hold of power using any means open to her.
Mrs Kitty,
I just said that it it is a factor, in my opinion. It does not mean that all childless people are evil, like Merkel. But, in her selfish, demented mind, it suggests that she has no investment in Germany’s future. By the way, I have no biological children, to my knowledge, but I do have 4 adopted kids.
Autism apparently has the effect, that sufferers are unable to empathize with those who are near to them. However, they can connect with the idea of empathy- say sympathy for aliens, that do not impinge on her emotional space.
One sees this in her uncomfortable selfies with illegal immigrants.
NCBBC,
To say the least , Merkel is not “normal “. There is something wrong in her mind .
Grant – I dont think we should make excuses for her and I consider in her case mental illness is just an excuse.
What she suffers from is what all of these “compassionate elite” suffer from and that is on overarching arrogance and a sense of their own superiority over the masses.
If you think about it the only difference between Merkel and all these other arseholes such as Cox, Lille Allen, Geldorf, Cumberpratt, Wee Jimmy etc etc. Is that she has the power to make it happen. We must not fall into the trap of dignifying her and her ilk with “mental illness”
Oaknash, I too don’t believe these people have a mental illness. If so, then Cain’s murder of his brother was due to a mental illness. I believe there are those who try to be good and there are those who are determined to be bad. I’d like to hear what people such as Mrs Merkel think they are and what they want to be. I have a feeling that a lot of those in power would tell us they think they are bad and they want to be bad.
The problem that liberals, true liberals, have is liberalism itself. Liberalism is built on a belief that all people are fundamentally good at heart and differences can always be negotiated away, with goodwill and the willingness to compromise.
Hence the appeasement of Fascism and Nazism in the 30s and then the alliance with Soviet totalitarianism between 1941-1945 until the iron curtain was recognised for what it was.
We are seeing the same appeasement of Chinese Communism and fundamentalist Islam in our times, the settlement with Irish terrorism has the same flavour.
Liberals can’t help it, what looks like cowardice is the delusional belief that everyone can be negotiated with, and if enough is conceded, everyone can get on without further conflict.
The modern day left on the other hand, pursue their goals by infiltration and entryism and the destabilisation of any resisting institution….such as monarchy, nation state, religion, university, schools, police and armed forces.
Angela Merkel, amongst others has been empowered by an alliance of liberalism and leftism, that endured so long as it provided decent living standards, prosperity and stability…… these three are now in question, they got complacent.
They invited in an enemy that doesn’t recognise liberal leftisms legitimacy.
The liberals and leftists forgot that hubris precedes nemesis.
