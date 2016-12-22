Muslim Media Jihad

I’m sure you’ve all seen this….a Muslim is removed from a plane because he spoke Arabic….

A YouTube star’s video about his removal from a Delta Air Lines flight has gone viral across social media. Adam Saleh told the BBC he was asked to get off the London-New York flight on Wednesday after speaking to his mother in Arabic on the phone. He said a fellow passenger had expressed feeling uncomfortable. Delta Air Lines confirmed that two customers were removed after a “disturbance” and said it would investigate the report.

The BBC gives it the full ‘poor little Muslim’ treatment and ends with the information that there is a hashtag you can support…

Soon after the Heathrow incident, the hashtag #BoycottDelta was trending in London and his updates on Twitter were getting lots of shares.

The BBC admits the guy is a prankster who has pulled off some hoaxes..

Mr Saleh is well-known for carrying out pranks, which he posts on YouTube. Earlier this month, he claimed to have hidden in a suitcase and travelled from Melbourne to Sydney in the hold. It was later exposed as a hoax.

Oddly though they fail to tell us about another well known ‘hoax’ by him, you might call it part of the Media Jihad, that was intended to portray New York police as anti-Muslim…unfortunately the policeman was an actor…that’s not a ‘prank’, that’s deliberate black propaganda intended to whip up anger and protest by Muslims aimed at forcing a subsequent media and political drive to combat supposed ‘Islamophobia’ as Muslims are portrayed as victims. Just why does the BBC not want us to know about this fakery especially as it is so relevant to the recent incident of fake Islamophobia on the plane?….

This according to a passenger on the plane is what really happened…Saleh and his friend shouted in Arabic across the plane and abused the passengers whilst filming their reactions…they were then chucked off the plane…again why has the BBC not bothered to report or even check out this, some might say, crucial information?…