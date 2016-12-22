FAKE NEWS PAR EXCELLENCE

When the news broke of the Berlin Christmas market attack, the BBC was right to the fore in initially presenting it as somehow a lorry had attacked the people enjoying the Market. I half expected them to release a photo line up of possible suspects. When they had to grudgingly admit that the suspect was an illegal immigrant, I thought they might cry. 2016 may not have given us that which many of us on this site want to see – namely the BBC detached from the mandatory £3.5bn a year license tax it uses to propagandise BUT it has shown that new media is now a serious rival to the Fake News BBC in terms of influence, speed and diversity. That please me. I find it painful to listen to much of the BBC output these days since the BIAS is so overt, the deceit is so obvious. But so is the worry – so is their concern that people can now click on Twitter, or Gab, or Facebook, or Youtube, and find analysis that blows the BBC bias apart!
Not quite the BBC but, Kay Burley 5.55 on SKY News last night, lead story I quote.. ‘the lorry incident in Berlin’.
Not much surprises me on the fake news outlets but this made me holler so loudly my wife came running in from the kitchen to see what was wrong. You have to be seriously dim not to see the media bias in defence of Islamic atrocities.
My omelette wasn’t spoilt in the process thankfully.
Thankfully Norwegians don’t make lorries so they can’t be blamed for this.
Jerry,
I wrote my comment below, before I read yours. The original driver was polish , so probably a christian. So it is the fault of a christian that he let the lorry be hijacked. Idiots like Kay Burley and Beeboids are so pre-programmed that they are totally unaware that they are making fools of themselves.
The way the BBC and even Sky has been presenting the ” Lorry incident” in
Berlin reminds me of the early Steven Spielberg fim “Duel” with Denis Weaver.
You never see the face of the truck driver trying to smash into Dennis Weaver’s
car and knock him off the road. The BBC must be praying that it turns out that
all the perpurtrators involved in the collateral damage are mentally ill. Because
we all know that this has nothing to do with Islam. And they have enough of
these liberal fascists at the BBC to tell us this.
Foscari,
It is the fault of the lorry !
When watching and hearing the BBC and the rest of the MSM spinning such terrorist attacks you know the purpetrator/perpetrators are going to be muslims, Sorry BBC and rest of the MSM but you have lied about this so many times that we have now learnt to see through the BBC spin and can easily see though the spin and lies. Next time BBC save us the time do your job and say “A muslim terrorist hijacked a lorry and it into a crowd of people with the intent of killing as many people as possible” You wont embarrass yourself when the spin and lies come appart. Needless to say if the perpetrator/perpetrators had been Sikh, Jews, Christians, hindus, etc doing such an act of terrorism the perpetrator’s religion or ethnic origins would be quickly and prominently mentioned unlike if it was a muslim
JosF,
Every time a muslim bastard commits an act of terrorism, the BBC pray it is not a muslim but it almost always is. The real world just does not conform to their perverted “ideology “.
