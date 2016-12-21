Mid-Week Open Thread

Is it Friday that 5Live is inviting you to confess your sins and to recant? You voted Brexit but you now realise the error of your ways [having been wisely guided by the new priesthood of the BBC] and you wish to wash away those sins and vote again and again and again…until the the Good Lord Juncker is pleased with what he sees.
Perhaps we better save a bit of space on the open thread for that one…
Since Brendan Cox is preaching ‘tolerance’, someone should ask him about all his lefty music and celeb mates who are boycotting Trump’s inauguration.
Stew,
I was just chatting with a black American in USA who said Trump is a “White racist” and his father was not born in USA. And she could not accept him as President. I made the point that Obama is a “black racist ” and his father was not born in USA. And his mother was white.
I then asked Keisia , if she did not like living in a democracy and accept the result of the election , why not go and live in Zimbabwe or N. Korea ? I asked her where she would go if she left the USA ?
Answer, ” Canada ” !
To be fair to her, she did say ” It is complicated . I shall think about it and get back to you. ”
She is 45 years old and I think it was the first time her ” received wisdom ” had ever been challenged. She believes that Trump wants to kill all blacks.
Hard to find a more intolerant, infantile and exceptionally hypocritical group than liberal/left/elites.
