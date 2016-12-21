Mid-Week Open Thread

Is it Friday that 5Live is inviting you to confess your sins and to recant? You voted Brexit but you now realise the error of your ways [having been wisely guided by the new priesthood of the BBC] and you wish to wash away those sins and vote again and again and again…until the the Good Lord Juncker is pleased with what he sees.

Perhaps we better save a bit of space on the open thread for that one…

448 Responses to Mid-Week Open Thread

  1. StewGreen says:
    December 24, 2016 at 4:42 pm

    Since Brendan Cox is preaching ‘tolerance’, someone should ask him about all his lefty music and celeb mates who are boycotting Trump’s inauguration.

    • Grant says:
      December 24, 2016 at 4:54 pm

      Stew,

      I was just chatting with a black American in USA who said Trump is a “White racist” and his father was not born in USA. And she could not accept him as President. I made the point that Obama is a “black racist ” and his father was not born in USA. And his mother was white.

      I then asked Keisia , if she did not like living in a democracy and accept the result of the election , why not go and live in Zimbabwe or N. Korea ? I asked her where she would go if she left the USA ?

      Answer, ” Canada ” !

      To be fair to her, she did say ” It is complicated . I shall think about it and get back to you. ”

      She is 45 years old and I think it was the first time her ” received wisdom ” had ever been challenged. She believes that Trump wants to kill all blacks.

  2. gaxvil says:
    December 24, 2016 at 4:48 pm

    Hard to find a more intolerant, infantile and exceptionally hypocritical group than liberal/left/elites.

