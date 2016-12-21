Mid-Week Open Thread

Is it Friday that 5Live is inviting you to confess your sins and to recant? You voted Brexit but you now realise the error of your ways [having been wisely guided by the new priesthood of the BBC] and you wish to wash away those sins and vote again and again and again…until the the Good Lord Juncker is pleased with what he sees.
Perhaps we better save a bit of space on the open thread for that one…
First heard/seen on the BBC “news”?
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2016/12/uk-heavily-armed-police-guard-canterbury-cathedral-nativity-scene
‘Fraid not and I don’t know why……….
The UK warned the US to dim the lights of east coast cities and towns because German U-boats were using their locations for navigation purposes. They were also warned that coastal shipping would become targets. I’ll say no more as readers of this can draw their own conclusions as to what happened………
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2016/12/exclusive-afdi-video-new-yorkers-say-isis-in-the-us-is-fake-news
“Bacon sales down as shoppers choose fish”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-38406591
Bacon sales dropped by over £122m during the 12 months, whilst sausage sales declined by £51m.
Richard Esau, marketing director of Tulip – a meat supply chain company – said a report by the World Health Organisation linking processed meats to cancer had played a part.
hmmm I can think of another reason.
BBC 5Live news reports as I drive back that …
Merkel is pleased with the police over the Berlin Islamic attack
… “is she avin a laugh!” the asylum seeker, 23, suspected of carrying out Berlin massacre had already been arrested THREE times this year.
The in depth analysis, the forensic examination of the lorry missed his ID papers just under the seat!.
Oh well … at least our police are stepping up their cover to protect us
… no wait!
Bristol police step up patrols to …
combat Islamophobia after Berlin Christmas market attack
http://www.bristolpost.co.uk/8203-bristol-police-step-up-patrols-to-combat-islamophobia-after-berlin-christmas-market-attack/story-30001423-detail/story.
Noggie,
Hard to believe that the German plods are even more stupid than the British plods. Quite a contest.
Olympic Village 1972.
Black September slaughter of eleven Israeli athletes.
German police were utter crap.
AND-Lockerbie(which happened 28 years ago yesterday?)-where Frankfurt played a part in letting the bombs onto the plane.
In toto-Germany has lost its mind as a country, a political entity. Maybe that`s their only reason to stay in the EU, in that it will revert to its Lander as existed before Bismarck.
Terrible.
Don’t be cowed by terrorists, urges Tory liability Theresa May
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-parliaments-38403872
But just watch the clueless, incompetent, compromised Appeaser May over Sharia
Saudi s or Islam in general every day of the week
Treezer is mentally ill. She and her fellow travelling Islam lovers are the ones being cowed. The rest of us are not. When will we get rid of this useless woman ?
She seemed a good bet at the time, given the choice, but being in Cabinet is not the same as being PM.
gax,
But what did she actually achieve in her many years as Home Secretary ?
“Don’t be cowed by terrorists” urges one of the best protected and closely guarded people in the U.K.
We’ve not long settled with the IRA and along comes Islamic terrorism which unlike Ireland can have no peace process, not ever.
They can hope it just goes away, hope people just accept the deaths as the price of cultural enrichment or vote for parties that might address it. We’ll have to wait and see. But having the satisfaction of occupying the moral high ground and risk losing your loved ones for no good reason does not appear to be a good choice.
gaxvil
We have a ‘Trojan Horse’ thanks to the unfettered immigration foisted upon us by successive governments without any consent from the electorate.
It is actually insulting to us particularly if we are responsible for our children and grandchildren.
That is ,as always in any realistic society, the main and only consideration.
It is insane and irresponsible government that has created this mess and to date shows no sign of dealing with it.
WE need to ignore the woman and look to our own resources. Avoid cities and possible targets and make sure you can get out fast if necessary. This is what we should be hearing but instead we hear these snowflake platitudes.
Isis said they were going for soft targets in Europe and I believe them.
Germany has flooded Europe with possible terrorists and that is now their problem. We must make sure that none of it crosses the Channel and if in doing so we upset the liberal elite’s sensibilities then that elite needs to get out of the way and here as hopefully in Europe be replaced by new men and women who put their people first first and first again.
I would like leading politicians from mainstream parties across Europe to stop treating us like idiots by mouthing platitudes about standing firm or not being intimidated after each Muslim atrocity.
The truth is that until Islam is eradicated from Europe and the ability of Muslim countries to de facto mount attacks on us is curtailed , these deaths will go on indefinitely .Any politician who wants to be taken seriously should admit to this and stop lying to the public .
Equally I would like politicians of all parties who have held power since the 1960s to apologise for allowing mass immigration without voter consent and for peddling lies about the viability of multiculturalism .
Unfortunately, it took Spain several hundred years to come to its senses.
The Satanic Verses was the turning point, IMO. The response should have been FIFO – fit in or f**k off.
It wasn’t, as we all know.
Agree AC.
The Satanic Verses came a few years after a worldwide series of cringes to Islam, such as Carter and the Shah, Klinghoffer and-in particular-the vapid uselessness of the Germans etc in the Munich Massacre of the Israeli athletes.
And the Satanic Verses may not have been the Alamo, had we backed Ray Honeyford in 1084/5.
For, after that, Islam and the Left found common cause and we`ve not regained the land we lost ever since.
More climate change wishful thinking gleefully pounced on by the BBC’s Environment Activist section lead by Roger Harrabin (Eng Lit):
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-38387525
Thanks to another website, I now know that the Obama dictat uses the word ‘indefinitely’ whereas the BBC uses ‘permanently’. Very subtle BBC but, once again, you have been caught with your trousers down.
Given the BBC’s use of single quotes around any words or comments it thinks are contentious or plain dodgy, it is about time they started using them around the word Science in the tab on its website.
Wishful thinking is all the BBC will have if Monckton is proved correct.
The full interview is here.
I don’t listen to him often but whenever I do I find Monckton never fails to be fascinating.
Just heard on the news that Wales actually gets more money back from the EU than THEY pay in, yet they still voted fror Brexit. Can this be true? Do the constituent parts of the UK pay into the EU as separate entities or, is it more like it’s the UK who pays in on behalf of all the parts. If so, what the hell is the BBC going on about regarding what any region pays into the blackhole that is the EU?.
I’m confident that Labour and Conservatives are hoping against hope that no one has noticed what has happened in recent years and just how impotent they both are.
They have luxuriated in their cosy arrangement of taking it in turns to be in power and it’s just not healthy.
No one expected a ‘leave’ vote and no one expected a Trump win. The unexpected does happen.
Heard Edith Mohair on PM talk about the: “Latest on the hunt for the truck driver”.
It’s about time that governments in the West (IMHO) began to really clamp down on these “truck drivers”, so many of them seem to present such a danger to the rest of the population made up of “non-truck drivers”.
3 likes
Al Beeb Wales TV today tell us that despite the millions the EU gave Wales and Cardiff, we the Welsh voted Brexit .
They don’t give up do they , its not EU money, its our bloody money less 50% .
Besides, the Welsh Assembly spends most of the money on Cardiff (who surprise surprise like London, voted to remain)
Wales repeat Wales want out !
What part of ‘out’ doesn’t Al Beeb understand ?
Only the first three letters, taffman.
Tatty,
Please accept my congratulations on behalf of all Welsh people for voting Leave. Your common sense and love of democracy have made it so much more difficult for the liberal left to label Leavers as English Nationalists , Fascist , Racist scum. Without the Welsh Leave vote the Remainiacs would have had another stick to beat us with. Brothers in arms , glad to be in the fight for democracy with you. ( leaving aside rugby of course)
2 likes
Doublethinker
Taffy is ok but Tatty urm…. I am not so sure? 😉
Anyway, Nadolig Llawen ! – Merry Christmas to a Great Britain .
Reeta Chakribarty. Biased BBC news reader. Female, indian subcontinental appearance. Boxes ticked.
Still, maybe her position is not tokenistic. Maybe she is there on merit.
Celebrity Mastermind tonight.
‘What is the total of the internal angles of a triangle?’
Chakribati answer – 90
Actual answer – 180
Mmm. Maybe not on merit.
Still, these sub GCSE maths questions are just so tough.
But you’ll forgive my scepticism on the occasion of her next in-depth newsroom interview on a science subject.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-38407045
We’re lovin it !
Seems that the Fascist Left are criminalising anyone who doesn’t agree with them.
