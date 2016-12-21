This is why people hate the slippery, lying politicians and vote for Trump or Brexit….Brendan Cox yesterday….

Nigel Farage has sparked outrage among Labour politicians after linking the widower of murdered MP Jo Cox to “extremists”. The former UKIP leader criticised Brendan Cox after he questioned the politician’s claim that the Berlin lorry attack was “Merkel’s legacy”. Mr Cox said “blaming politicians for the actions of extremists” was a “slippery slope”

Brendan Cox 6 months ago [in an article written before the death of his wife but reported after]….

Mainstream politicians are legitimising extremist anti-immigrant views by “aping” far-right rhetoric, the bereaved husband of killed MP Jo Cox has said.

Brendan Cox on that ‘slippery slope’ no?

Merkel is to blame [and not her alone…all those politicians, like Cox himself, who grandstanded and virtue signalled how moral and caring they were as they argued for no controls on immigration], she unilaterally opened the borders without consulting any other EU country and encouraged millions of Muslims [mostly young men and not the women and children the BBC always showed] to flood into Europe, the risk of terrorism is massive but that is not the only consideration…long term German, European, culture and civilisation is under threat. It would be nice to be asked. If Europe falls one massive bastion against barbarism in the world falls with it and the world becomes less safe, less humane.

Amusing to listen to the Today programme this morning and hear Montague ignore the German guest as he told her, several times, the real threat to Merkel was from the Left-leaning side of her coalition…Montague kept insisting it was the Right that was her real threat. Obsessed is the BBC.

Those killed at the Christmas Market would still be alive today if Merkel had kept her mouth, and the borders, shut.