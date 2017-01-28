Laura Kuenssberg ably demonstrates the arrogant mindset, negativity and contempt for Trump that the BBC is famous for as she asks the crassest and most out of place question possible claiming that she speaks for Britain telling Trump that Britain is alarmed by some of his beliefs…#notinmyname. The BBC does not speak for Britain on so many major issues which is precisely why Brexit happened…..the arrogance, corruption and contempt of the so-called elite for the great unwashed.
I posted this from Janet Daley earlier but I think it is worth posting again in light of Kuenssberg’s faux pas…
The BBC foists on us a skewed version of reality
The news media are engaged in a political argument about whether the purpose of journalism is to report the world as it is or to purvey an idealised view
So this is where the bigger question comes in: what is the dissemination of news for? For the BBC – by which I mean, for those who decide these things at the corporation – there is little doubt that the function of news broadcasting is to enlighten the public. I use that word advisedly, in its specialised sense, meaning not simply to inform but to “free from prejudice and superstition”.
BBC news output is specifically designed to counter what it sees as ignorance and popular prejudices. Its coverage of issues in which it believes such prejudices to be rife – immigration, for example – is intended to be instructional and, specifically corrective of what its managers think of, and describe openly in conversation, as the influence of the “Right-wing press”.
The unabashed dissemination of this highly political official viewpoint is justified on the grounds that it is needed to balance the influence of scurrilous newspapers.
Now’s your chance to make your own voices heard…another open thread…all yours….
