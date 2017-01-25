Emma Barnett…if I was getting paid for this I’d be rolling in it as long as she’s on air. What a star. Today’s speciality? Women MPs, in particular, are under attack….ala Jo Cox…and new recruits are being frightened off. Well, might suggest alarmist and false claims by the likes of Barnett won’t help. She told us that one woman was considering taking up the cudgel as an MP but had decided not to due to the perceived violence against women MPs. On comes the said woman and we find out that’s complete horlicks….not the reason at all that she didn’t want to do the job. And was Jo Cox targeted because she was a woman? No, not at all. So why is Barnett saying she was and that women MPs in particular are be so targeted? And why link it slyly to Brexit when so many Labour MPs were targeted by Corbyn fans during his leadership election and on many other occasions…men and women?
Just the usual false, sensationalist stories peddled by the BBC in order to create headlines and ‘issues’ and to push their own political agenda.
We had this article recently [apologies to whomever posted it in the comments, I’ve forgotten who you were]..
According to the survey of 145 chief executives, editors and digital leaders across 24 countries, 70% believe their position will be “strengthened” by consumers’ desire for trusted and accurate news.
Most respondents see the rise of fake news as “a chance for quality journalism to stand out”
That is one of the reasons the BBC pushes the notion that there is a massive wave of fake news out there on the internet and on the pages of its rivals’ newspapers. The BBC is trying to create the impression that it is the gold standard and thus become the ‘trusted’ goto provider of news…which means it will have a monopoly of what news people see and hear and thus what they think and how they react. All very Orwellian. It is also the chance to discredit other news providers and the internet blogs which the BBC hopes will result in government controls on them….already in operation with Leveson of course which may well result in the destruction of Fleet Street.
The irony is of course that the BBC itself is the biggest generator of fake news and alternate facts….which is why this site has been going relentlessly for over a decade…Bias is just another word for false or fake….when you see it post it here……..another open thread…
You can see LibDem leader Farron getting a roasting from Andrew Neil in the video above over his lies about the Brexit referendum which he claims does not give a mandate to leave the Single Market…despite it being absolutely clear, and made so by politicans on both sides of the referendum again and again, that to vote to leave the EU was a vote to leave the Single Market. … Continue reading →
“The notion that religious belief is a minor factor in the rise of the Islamic State,” he observes, “is belied by a crushing weight of evidence that religion matters deeply to the vast majority of those who have travelled to fight.” The BBC’s narrative about Islamic terrorism and its intentions [the terrorism has a purpose] is distorted by its own beliefs and political agenda…it is the standard bearer for the … Continue reading →
We are warned today that over-cooked potatoes are dangerous to our health, however what they don’t warn us about are the threats posed to our democracy by the half-baked thoughts of half-witted BBC presenters. Just heard Douglas Caerswell talking to Adrian Chiles suggesting that though we should respect this judgement it clearly indicates that if judges are to make such political decisions then perhaps they should be appointed in a … Continue reading →
Aaahh…My job is done…we’re back in control with my hush-puppied foot firmly back on the pleb’s necks once again. Brexit: Supreme Court says Parliament must give Article 50 go-ahead I suppose it is some consolation that Scotland’s own wee Idi Amin gets no say in things. The court also rejected arguments that the Scottish Parliament, Welsh Assembly and Northern Ireland Assembly should get to vote on Article 50 … Continue reading →
Out of the way peasants….Ken Clarke’s coming through, riding roughshod over your hopes and dreams in his EU bandwagon fueled by the BBC’s hotair propaganda. Move aside you plebs, you smelly, unwashed ignoramuses…your Emperor is here. Ken Stott thought that the BBC’s imposition of received pronunciation was the outward sign of an “English culture of a feeling of superiority and entitlement” and that “something we never really got … Continue reading →
It seems that Muhammed wasn’t the Seal of the Prophets after all. Another has come among us bringing the good news and leading us into the light…her name…Emily Maitlis…our blessed Saviour. Maitlis is on a mission from God, part of the BBC priesthood she’s here to deliver us from Trump and Brexit, fighting alternative facts, fake news and outright lies. Let’s hope the burning bush isn’t too uncomfortable … Continue reading →
Validating our long-range nuclear ballistic missile capability to the world may sound morbid, as using that capability operationally would probably mean the apocalypse, but it is entirely necessary. These missiles stand as our deterrent against such a reality ever happening. Testing them occasionally provides validation for our own military and civilian infrastructure structure that supports them, as well as reminding our potential enemies that our capabilities are very real and … Continue reading →
You may have noticed recently that the BBC frequently refers to the Daily Mail apology to the Mahmood family for a Katie Hopkins’ article that suggested the reason they were prevented from travelling to the US was not an outrageous case of Islamophobia but perhaps there were sufficient grounds for doing so. Not sure why the Mail surrendered so easily and not only apologised but coughed up a large … Continue reading →
Ah the power of this blog…no sooner had I posted this last night…’Women march against Trump and the BBC looks on with tears in its eyes but this is the same BBC that deliberately hid what it knew was going on in Rochdale and Rotherham as 1,400 white girls were raped and abused by mostly Pakistani heritage men, the same BBC that told us that what happened … Continue reading →
Black is the new Black. Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize because he was black, he has since dropped somewhere near 30,000 bombs from drones in the last year alone, killing countless civilians along the way. Trump was given the bum’s rush for speaking inconvenient truths. We were told Trump ‘attacked civil rights icon’ John Lewis, black, when the reality is Trump was responding to Lewis’ attack on him. … Continue reading →
What the BBC isn’t telling you as it glorifies the women marching against Trump…..from the New York Times…‘What is the link between one of Hillary Clinton’s largest donors and the Women’s March? Turns out, it’s quite significant’…written by a liberal female Muslim who voted for Trump!!!…. Billionaire George Soros has ties to more than 50 ‘partners’ of the Women’s March on Washington The Guardian has touted the “Women’s March on Washington” as … Continue reading →
Two hundred years on from the Battle of Waterloo and Britain finds itself once again in the frontline defending the independence of Europe from the imperial designs of a dictatorship that is aided and abetted by enemies within. Reading a book, ‘Of Living Valour: The Story of the Soldiers of Waterloo’, and the similarities to today are striking. The British people in revolt against an elitist tyranny that rules … Continue reading →
Perhaps what we need is an “epistocracy”, where “votes are in some way weighted according to basic political knowledge”, says Brennan. In short, let’s have IQ tests and give greater power to the clever over the dumb. Educated? What does that mean? The BBC’s assertion is that those who voted for Brexit and for Trump are uneducated, we’ll ignore the other smears about them being racists and bigots, … Continue reading →
A sample of the BBC’s latest dignified, thoughtful and impartial examination of Brexit [H/T Craig at Is the BBC biased?]… Since the Brexit vote, Europeans suspect endearing eccentricity has morphed into unpredictable irrationality. The UK has become the tipsy, tweedy uncle, who after too much Christmas sherry has tipped over into drunkenly abusive bore. BBC Newswatch…The BBC holding itself to account…or not….of course. The above video is of Katy … Continue reading →