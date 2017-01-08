Post your discoveries of BBC fake news on this open thread…..
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- cockneyboy on January 9, 2017 at 7:13 pm on The ‘Ugly mood in our country post-Brexit’BBCReject it's why I recently got up off my arse and joined UKIP.
- Alicia Sinclair on January 9, 2017 at 7:04 pm on Weekend Open ThreadTa Denton-am there.
- Alicia Sinclair on January 9, 2017 at 7:02 pm on Weekend Open ThreadTrump is playing a blinder isn`t he? The lazy entitled and privileged Left simply aren`t used to anybody answering back...
- embolden on January 9, 2017 at 6:59 pm on Weekend Open ThreadThe struggle for power was between Sampson and Makarios, and by extension the Greek junta and their leftist opposition. Enosis...
- imaynotalwaysloveyou on January 9, 2017 at 6:49 pm on Weekend Open ThreadI have only seen Cumberbatch acting in a very few things - one of the recent Star Trek movies, The...
- G.W.F. on January 9, 2017 at 6:45 pm on Weekend Open ThreadMeryl Streep the actor became emotional when telling her barefaced and widely refuted lie that Trump had mocked a disabled...
- Grant on January 9, 2017 at 6:45 pm on Weekend Open ThreadDown, Boy . Be a good dog and know your place. Jon Sopel is a white supremicist and we should...
- Grant on January 9, 2017 at 6:41 pm on Weekend Open ThreadAs, Maybe Streep will block him from her Twitter , but can't block him from his !!! Snowflakes are losing...
- DownBoy on January 9, 2017 at 6:39 pm on Weekend Open ThreadI was annoyed but not surprised to hear Jon Sopel on the evening news, race hustling yet again about Ferguson...
- Grant on January 9, 2017 at 6:36 pm on Weekend Open ThreadDown, Exactly !
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections