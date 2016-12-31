Weekend Open Thread

The BBC continues to press ahead with its promotion of the liberal’s mythical utopian project that, as with Corbyn, fails to reflect reality and the facts.  Whether Brexit or Trump the BBC buries its head in the sand and refuses to acknowledge reality and why it happened.

They keep talking about Brexit solely through an economic lens and, despite the evidence, try to paint a picture of doom and gloom whilst conversely not genuinely accepting that the EU is an economic basket case which in itself is a purely political project that has been forced through regardless of the disastrous economic consequences that are very real and very, very obvious.  When did the BBC ever ask what would have been the real result of staying inside the EU, an EU that is imploding on just about every front, economically, politically and socially?  They preferred to peddle the Remain claim that Brexit was a great unknown whilst the EU’s success and stability were a certainty.  Hmmm….so stupid…

Trump of course gets nothing but derision and mocking contempt, only yesterday we heard that people were looking for certainty and Trump recognised that…but of course ‘certainty’ is only for stupid people….so not only is Trump stupid but all those who voted for him….the ‘expert’ was absolutely certain about that.

Then there’s Obama, still the One who can do no wrong.  He’s at present making a lot of noise about Russia apparently hacking Clinton’s emails and effecting the outcome ofthe election…what the BBC reported as being like ‘a new Pearl Harbour’….lol.   If so…why?  Clinton must be seriously at fault allowing highly sensitive emails to be hacked and then why would such emails effect the outcome of the election? Only if they actually contained material that was seriously compromising for Clinton or the Democrats…the BBC doesn’t bother to investigate the emails preferring to avoid such difficult questions….as of course does Obama who should surely be disciplining Clinton for such a serious and dangerous breach of security.  Curiously the BBC seems unconcerned about the Russian spy, Snowden, who was aided and abetted by the Guardian, and the BBC itself, to attack US, and Western , intelligence and security, doing them enormous damage.

Obama is talking loudly of the threat to US democracy and when Trump won the Presidency Obama said…

“Everybody is sad when their side loses,” Mr. Obama said with Vice President Joseph R. Biden at his side. “The day after, we have to remember we’re actually all on one team. We are now all rooting for his [Mr. Trump‘s] success in uniting and leading the country. We are Americans first.”

However he has spent the last couple of weeks doing everything he can to undermine the new President and the democratic result of the election including of course pompous, sanctimonious speeches that ‘advise’ Trump on how to be a good President…something Obama knows little about…and as for democracy…Obama was pretty handy with those undemocratic executive orders using them to push through very controversial policies such as Obamacare, dodgy deals with the terrorist state of Iran and on  immigration.

The BBC of course doesn’t ask questions about the reasons for Obama’s attacks on Trump and the rhetoric about Russia…the BBC accepts it all as if every word were the truth and unpolitical when it is very obvious Obama is engaged in a highly partisan attempt to undermine Trump and make his presidency as difficult as possible.

Comes to something when we have to rely on ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine to bring us decent analysis of political news rather than the well-resourced and supposedly ‘gold-standard’ news organisation that is the BBC…

The problem with this story is that, like the Iraq-WMD mess, it takes place in the middle of a highly politicized environment during which the motives of all the relevant actors are suspect. Nothing quite adds up….this could also just be a cynical ass-covering campaign, by a Democratic Party that has seemed keen to deflect attention from its own electoral failures.

The outgoing Democrats could just be using an over-interpreted intelligence “assessment” to delegitimize the incoming Trump administration and force Trump into an embarrassing political situation.

The BBC…business as normal then.

 

 

Just Desserts

        Nothing to do with BBC bias but it is such an important issue that I think it needs addressing. Richard Hammond, of The Grand Tour, Neé Top Gear, is getting a spanking from the Gay fraternity for suggesting ice cream is 'gay'….check out the outrage here. Hammond must have read this piece from the Daily Stormer…

Boxing Day Open Thread

  Hope you all got the socks you wanted from Santa and may the baby Jesus guide you  to the best bargains in the sales.  However back to business here and a new year is fast approaching…a new year but same old bias…..The BBC’s new year revolution?  No more bias?  Guess that’ll be broken day one.  If so you know the drill…..

Mail on the ball

  Damn, the Mail's fast this morning.  Heard Kuenssberg on Today this morning say she was told that the Queen said she backed Brexit but didn't report it as only one source…of course such high ethical and professional standards never stopped her 'reporting', or printing the legend as fact, that Boris was only backing Leave as a cunning ploy to snatch the Tory leadership…however the ease and readiness with which

Christmas Crackers

Contemporary anti-Semitism has been particularly prevalent on British university campuses since 2001 when the UN Conference against Racism in Durban accused Israel of the five cardinal sins against human rights: racism, apartheid, ethnic cleansing, attempted genocide, and crimes against humanity. Since then campus anti-Semitism has been cloaked in the language of human rights and promulgated in the so-called fight for Palestine; and student supporters of Israel have consequently been labelled

#DespiteBrexit

  Oh look…. UK third quarter GDP growth revised up to 0.6% The UK economy grew by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to official figures, faster than previous estimates. Oh and look… "ONS statistician Darren Morgan said: "Robust consumer demand continued to help the UK economy grow steadily in the third quarter of 2016.  Growth was slightly stronger than first thought, though, due to greater output in the financial

Mark Easton Does a Nick Clegg

    Mark Easton has always been extremely biased and not worth his salt as a journalist.  His 'journalism' consists mostly of telling us a very one-sided narrative about immigration….sitting on the BBC breakfast couch one morning a few years ago he treated us to his opinion, presented as 'fact' of course, that immigration is good, unstoppable and we'd better just get used to it and learn to like it.

Merry BBC ‘Holidays’ to one and all….just not Jews

  Astonishing no?  A very serious statement that Jews are being driven out of universities by anti-Semitism and it is not being dealt with for fear of upsetting Muslim benefactors to the universities isn't reported by the BBC….only mentioned in passing in the 'What the papers say'….not on the front page, not on the UK page, not even on the education page…just a note in passing….. The BBC is massively

Muslim First

  Today has shown perfectly why you should despair if you think 'radical' Islam is a problem for Europe. A Muslim drives a truck into a Christmas [Christian] market killing 14, injuring many in a deliberate attack. What is the response from the BBC, the intelligence community, Royalty towards a radical Islam that is at war with the West?  Not the real threat. Instead blame the Right, warn of the

The BBC’s Media Jihad

The BBC and the Great and the Good bemoan the rise of the Far-Right, the Right itself, of 'Populism', that voice of the People so long suppressed and silenced by the BBC and the Great and the Good, now exercising their democratic rights. They tell us the great Liberal project is under attack, from the Right, and that we are in great danger, the Thirties loom over us again….why?  Take

FAKE NEWS PAR EXCELLENCE

When the news broke of the Berlin Christmas market attack, the BBC was right to the fore in initially presenting it as somehow a lorry had attacked the people enjoying the Market. I half expected them to release a photo line up of possible suspects. When they had to grudgingly admit that the suspect was an illegal immigrant, I thought they might cry. 2016 may not have given us that

Muslim Media Jihad

  I'm sure you've all seen this….a Muslim is removed from a plane because he spoke Arabic…. A YouTube star's video about his removal from a Delta Air Lines flight has gone viral across social media. Adam Saleh told the BBC he was asked to get off the London-New York flight on Wednesday after speaking to his mother in Arabic on the phone. He said a fellow passenger had expressed

WE ARE THE 1%

Guest post here from a B-BBC reader.. "The BBC – and the whole MSM – can't help but create a total paradox when it comes to the representation of Islam. When an Islamic terrorist attacks, the line is quickly wheeled out that jihadists do not represent the clear majority of Muslims. This may well be true but there are plenty of surveys that a small (but significant) number of Muslims do support