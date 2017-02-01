So Prince Charles thinks we are ‘forgetting to learn the lesson of the Holocaust’ in light of Trump’s immigration policy...this from a man who maintains close ties to Muslim fundamentalists, a major part of whose ideology is anti-Semitic and who fund that ideology across the world, including in the UK.
The same Charles who told us that Muslim migrants to Europe were like Mary and Joseph and that Muhammed was merely a peace loving migrant himself…never mind he slaughtered the Jews and conquered and colonised so many countries imposing his oppressive ideology upon them.
Seems the only person who forgets the lessons of history is Charles himself.
And the BBC of course.
They maybe need a reminder….all yours on the new open thread…
The BBC is happy to propagate a massive and alarmist falsehood using its new series, SS-GB, as a vehicle to push a message that Brexit is leading back to the 1930s. Less keen I imagine to countenance historical fact…that Hitler was, of course, a fan of a united Europe as a united free market… Let us begin with a conference in Berlin in 1942, attended by economists and politicians, including … Continue reading →
Thoughtful in the comments links us to this Daily Mail story…not sure why, as it is obviously very uncontroversial, not a sniff of a petition expressing shock and outrage… Gulf states to introduce medical testing on travellers to ‘detect’ gay people and stop them from entering the country A medical test being developed by Kuwait will be used to ‘detect’ homosexuals and prevent them from entering the country – … Continue reading →
What to make of Globalisation? One moment it is the arch-villain with rapacious, immoral capitalism laying waste to societies and Occupy the favoured anarchist warriors of choice at the BBC, then suddenly not so much, Bankers are in, Big Business is beloved and the unemployed mere whingers, shirkers perhaps, who just don’t get it. ‘Populist’ scum. Of course Big Business and the Bankers all supported Remain so no surprise … Continue reading →
The BBC reports… David Cameron ‘tried to get Mail editor sacked’ over Brexit stance The proprietor of the Daily Mail told its editor that David Cameron pressed for him to be sacked during the EU referendum, BBC Newsnight has learned. Lord Rothermere told Paul Dacre the prime minister urged him to rein in his pro-Brexit editor, then suggested he sack him, a source told the BBC. Perhaps Newsnight could … Continue reading →
Imagine my surprise when I heard 5Live telling us in concerned tones that anti-Semitism was on the rise in universities. I was surprised because it was not four weeks ago that I was posting about the BBC scrambling to put out a counter to claims that anti-Semitism was rife at universities. I guess the BBC didn’t want our Christmas to be spoiled with all those claims reminding us … Continue reading →
The BBC has been blitzing us with half-truths and lies by omission as it continues its assault on Trump. Got to laugh at those who whinge about Trump getting a state visit so ‘early’…same people probably applauded Obama getting the Nobel Peace Prize as he took office. The BBC in all its hours of coverage have never, in my hearing, mentioned that Obama also blocked Iraqi refugees for 6 … Continue reading →
The BBC coverage of Brexit is dire. They still can’t handle the fact we voted OUT and so they desperately hang on to any lifeline to keep their EU hopes alive. Take the way they cover this story… Leaders of the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are to press for a greater role in Brexit negotiations when they hold talks with Theresa May in Cardiff. The Scottish and … Continue reading →
Further to Alan’s post below, the BBC are in full on “Muslim victimhood” mongering mode. This morning, the utterly DIRE Today programme, was out to try and link together several stories. First of all, they had Trump “rowing” back on his “Muslim Ban.” In fact neither has happened. The detail in the legislation brought forward by the President makes it clear that this is a temporary travel restriction on people … Continue reading →
Who, what, where, when, why. Fairly basic journalistic principles. Not for the BBC who when ‘reporting’ a shooting in a Canadian mosque fail utterly too bring us any information of any relevance other than this was ‘a terrorist attack on Muslims’ thus suggesting it was non-Muslims doing the shooting. It could be. But two minutes on Google and you find out first it is a Sunni Muslim cultural centre [so … Continue reading →
Three very seriously and dangerously subversive anti-Western, anti-Trump narratives in one interview from Lyse Doucet to which I referred earlier but Craig at Is the BBC biased? [hell yeah] has helpfully gone to the huge effort of transcribing…. First, that terrorism is our fault and that any action we take to tackle it only angers Muslims more and radicalises them more. Doucet says this is a ban on all … Continue reading →
It’s not just a BIASED broadcaster, it’s disreputable and a menace. BBC coverage of President Trump’s first week has been a scandal and as I write this it is foaming at the mouth about a non-existing ‘Muslim Ban”. Just about EVERY BBC presenter (including, lamentably Andrew Neil) is hostile to Trump and their studios are full of “experts” who come to damn Trump. There is NO pretence at balance, this … Continue reading →
Thanks to Guest Who for this… Of course one assassination attempt has already been made on Trump, by a Brit, undoubtedly influenced by the BBC’s sensationalist and scaremongering fake news stories that constantly labelled Trump a racist, a sexist and an Islamophobe and repeatedly built on the idea that Trump would bring about the end of the world as we know it with a rise in racism, fascism and … Continue reading →
The BBC has trotted out the usual narrative that Trump’s temporary ban on people entering the US from certain countries of concern to Obama will fuel terrorism. I might suggest the sensationalist, mendacious and false reporting of the BBC actually fuels terrorism as it gives unwarranted credibility and justification to the radical recruiters and terrorists. Others have similar concerns about the likes of the BBC’s pro-terror narrative…from Terra Incognita… … Continue reading →