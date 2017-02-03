Lord Hall Must Aplogise

    Way back in December 2014 we posted the below about the BBC and Phil Shiner…I see no reason to change anything…..it more than stands the test of time which is more than Shiner and the BBC do…..Time for Lord Hall to apologise for all the slurs and traumas he has helped put British troops through.       If like me you have been listening or watching the …

The BBC’s Fake Fake News Stories

In sum, they conclude that the role of social media was overstated, with television remaining by far the primary vehicle for consuming political news….Television remains more important by a large margin.   A study of fake news in the US during the election has completely undermined the BBC narrative that Trump stole the election due to fake news on social media sites fooling people into voting for him. The BBC …

The BBC Licence…A Licence To Spread hate and Violence

  What does the BBC do with your licence money?  Apart from skimming off massive sums to pay itself and its 'Stars' a huge amount of that money to live lives that most licence fee payers could never aspire to, and then, because they are 'celebrities', abuse that privileged position to tell those licence fee payers how ignorant, stupid, bigoted and racist they are.  Not just the BBC of course …

When in doubt…blame Brexit

  Funny thing…guess some people just attract attention.  Gina Miller was quite vocal about the abuse and threats she said she had received due to the court case concerning Article 50.  She told us she has had death threats and we saw her dramatically flanked by over-sized bodyguards as she made her way to court.  What's odd is that her QC, Lord Pannick, an extremely high profile barrister in this …

Not So Enhanced Interrogation Methods

  Torture may or may not work but one crucial part of any interrogation is to actually ask the questions to which you want an answer.  If you don't ask the question it doesn't matter whether you waterboard them or treat them with kidgloves, kindness and respect…you won't get an answer. This morning we had Nick Robinson, one of the BBC's most senior and experienced journalists, on one of the …

Democracy is much over-rated…online petitions on the other hand….

  John Humphrys was telling the world that there was huge concern in many quarters about Trump's policies, Laura Kuenssberg reckoned, rather grandly, that she was speaking on behalf of the British people as she slandered Trump,  and of course this assumption is a common thread throughout BBC coverage…occasionally qualified with a grudging  'well there may be some who support Trump of course'. Well…guess again suckers….In the US Trump has …

Just love Hamas, Hezbollah, Mao…whoever next? Trump? OMG Safe place, safe place

  I have some advice for the BBC…wait, wait until we can ascertain the good that Trump does…because his legacy maybe that on balance, he does more good than harm.   Trump has set the running dogs of the extremist liberal elite running.  There's wild panic and headless chickens on the continent of Europe as their comfortable existences are threatened much as the Communist Dacha loving elites saw their easy, …

Ein Europa…Europaische Wirtschaftgesellschaft

The BBC is happy to propagate a massive and alarmist  falsehood using its new series, SS-GB, as a vehicle to push a message that Brexit is leading back to the 1930s. Less keen I imagine to countenance historical fact…that Hitler was, of course, a fan of a united Europe as a united free market… Let us begin with a conference in Berlin in 1942, attended by economists and politicians, including …

Mid-Week Open Thread

So Prince Charles thinks we are 'forgetting to learn the lesson of the Holocaust' in light of Trump's immigration policy…this from a man who maintains close ties to Muslim fundamentalists, a major part of whose ideology is anti-Semitic and who fund that ideology across the world, including in the UK. The same Charles who told us that Muslim  migrants to Europe were like Mary and Joseph and that Muhammed was …

Muslim Gaydar

  Thoughtful in the comments links us to this Daily Mail story…not sure why, as it is obviously very uncontroversial, not a sniff of a petition expressing shock and outrage… Gulf states to introduce medical testing on travellers to 'detect' gay people and stop them from entering the country A medical test being developed by Kuwait will be used to 'detect' homosexuals and prevent them from entering the country –

Greed is good

  What to make of Globalisation?  One moment it is the arch-villain with rapacious, immoral capitalism laying waste to societies and Occupy the favoured anarchist warriors of choice at the BBC, then suddenly not so much, Bankers are in, Big Business is beloved and the unemployed mere whingers, shirkers perhaps, who just don't get it.  'Populist' scum. Of course Big Business and the Bankers all supported Remain so no surprise …

Media Meddling

  The BBC reports… David Cameron 'tried to get Mail editor sacked' over Brexit stance The proprietor of the Daily Mail told its editor that David Cameron pressed for him to be sacked during the EU referendum, BBC Newsnight has learned. Lord Rothermere told Paul Dacre the prime minister urged him to rein in his pro-Brexit editor, then suggested he sack him, a source told the BBC. Perhaps Newsnight could …

Anti-Semitism…The Facts…Just Not The Facts As You Know Them

    Imagine my surprise when I heard 5Live telling us in concerned tones that anti-Semitism was on the rise in universities.  I was surprised because it was not four weeks ago that I was posting about the BBC scrambling to put out a counter to claims that anti-Semitism was rife at universities.  I guess the BBC didn't want our Christmas to be spoiled with all those claims reminding us …

Facts, Alt-Facts, or Just No Facts?

  The BBC has been blitzing us with half-truths and lies by omission as it continues its assault on Trump. Got to laugh at those who whinge about Trump getting a state visit so 'early'…same people probably applauded Obama getting the Nobel Peace Prize as he took office. The BBC in all its hours of coverage have never, in my hearing, mentioned that Obama also blocked Iraqi refugees for 6 …